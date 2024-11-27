Oroville native leads sick call evaluation training aboard USS George Washington

PHILIPPINE SEA – Lt. Alexa Werner, from Oroville, Wash., a physical therapist, serves aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

By Gazette-Tribune • November 27, 2024 12:00 pm
Lt. Alexa Werner, from Oroville, Washington, the ship’s physical therapist aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), displays a muscle diagram during a sick call evaluation training in main medical while underway in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 20, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan M. Meighan)
