Oroville High School honors local veterans at assembly

Oroville School District students and staff gathering in the High School Gym to celebrate local Veterans. Bryon Zeski/submitted photos

Submitted by Bryon Zeski

American Legion Post Commander Arnie Marchard receives appreciation gifts and cards from students of the OSD.

OROVILLE – On Thursday, Nov. 9, Oroville High School hosted the American Legion Hodges Post 84 and all local veterans and community members in a remembrance ceremony at the High School Commons.

All Oroville Elementary, Middle and High-School students joined local veterans at the High School Gym. Vice Principal Brennon Schweikart guided the audience and through the ceremony, including a student-created video montage and interviews with local veterans.

The OHS Band played a medley of the different military branch songs and the honored veterans stood when their branch song played.

Students presented cards, posters and handmade gifts to Arnie Marchand, Commander of Oroville American Legion Hodges Post #84, who received them on behalf of all veterans. Dylan Herrick concluded the ceremony with a moving rendition of the bugle-call “Taps” on the trumpet.