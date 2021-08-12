Obituaries
by Gazette-Tribune
Diane MacFarland devoted her life to helping others. She started working at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket in the early 1970s as a physical therapist and eventually opened her own practice, PT Works, in 1989.

She touched the lives of countless people in the Okanogan Valley and she will be missed by many. She passed away peacefully on July 6th after several recent health issues.

She is survived by her son Gavin and his wife Angela, along with their three children, Evan, Kendall and Brooke and her sister, Judy and husband Duck.

A Celebration of Diane’s life will be held on September 25th at Esther Bricques Winery at 1 p.m. A potluck meal will follow the celebration. Please feel invited to bring your favorite side dish.

