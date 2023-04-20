Dennis H. White

Dennis “Toke” White, age 67, of Oroville, Washington, died at home April 4, 2023. He was born April 22, 1955 in Arlington, Washington to parents Ebid and Helen White.

He graduated from Darrington High School in 1973. After school he got into upholstery and did it for 48 years. Dennis and Vicky got together in 1990 and lived all over Washington before settling on the east side where they lived for 23 years. He will be missed….

He is survived by his partner, Vicky Wilson; three boys and brother, Albert White.

A memorial will be held at Deep Bay on Saturday June 10, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.