Danial Ray Smith

Danial Ray Smith, age 37, of Gold Bar, Washington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8th, 2022. He was born April 9th, 1985 in Tonasket, Washington, to parents Dale Smith and Selene Naylor.

Beginning at age three until he graduated high school, Dan was an avid competitive wrestler which earned him a spot at the Washington State Wrestling Championships.

U.S. Navy

After graduating from Bremerton High School, Dan entered the United States Navy, serving as a Seabee. He was given the Humanitarian Award for his bravery and heroic actions in Hurricane Katrina. He served three overseas deployments in the Middle East and was honorably discharged.

Dan then worked in construction for a number of years before meeting the love of his life, Rebekah. After a whirlwind romance, they were married December 7th, 2018, and bought a home in Gold Bar, Washington, where they lived a beautiful, fairytale life. His proudest role in life was being a dad to his two beautiful daughters.

Dan believed in living his life by The Golden Rule and would help anyone without expecting a thing in return. He was a huge jokester and would do anything to make those he loved laugh. He always wanted to make sure that those whom he loved knew how much he cared for them and would repeat the words “I love you” often.

Dan also truly had a passion for the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and dogs, going fishing, camping, hiking and crabbing. He loved building things on his property with repurposed materials for his gardens and animals. He was proud of his large fishing rod collection and could often be found working on his boats. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Rebekah Smith; two daughters, Adalyn Otter and Elivia Smith; parents Dale Smith (Debbie) and Selene Naylor (Scott); brother Shane Smith (Amethyst); nephews Lafayette Smith and Ulysses Smith; half-sister Stephanie Smith; stepbrother Robbie and many more family and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his grandfather Clifford S. Naylor, grandfather Dale Smith and grandmother Bonnie McNatt.

A military funeral and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.