Dan Newton

Dan Newton, born March 25, 1928, passed away at his home on the Similkameen on October 12, 2020. Dan was one of ten children born to Earl and Bessie Newton. Dan was born in Tonasket were he started school.

The family moved to Wenatchee where Dan graduated from Junior High May 28, 1943. The family returned to live in Tonasket.

Dan left the home when he was 16 to start his career in farming, working in the wheat fields of the Columbia Plateau near Reardon, Washington. Dan was working on the Similkameen in 1947/48, farming and ranching on the Lenton ranch near Nighthawk. In 1949, Dan married Josephine Richter and they had one son, John. One place they lived was the old hotel in Nighthawk. After years on the Lenton ranch Dan moved to his own place on the Similkameen River. He started work for the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation in 1975, as an irrigation maintenance person. You could find him driving the “ditch bank” in his little blue (and later white) pickup making sure the water was flowing toward the orchards in Oroville.

Dan was a quiet man, usually worked alone on his place always keeping it neat. Never a “party” person until he was talked into hosting the family reunion. The reunion, in 1978 brought to the Similkameen about 100 people for one weekend. Including airplane rides flown by a cousin’s son, Kent Boothman.

Dan enjoyed being with his grandsons Mike and Jesse and when he became confined to his home due to illness Dan really enjoyed looking at the pictures of his great-grandchildren Xavier and Presley.

Dan was proceeded in death by his parents, Earl and Bessie; brothers, Robert, Clarence, Willard and Ben. Also, sisters, Veda Seaver, June Babcock, Ellen and Grace Newton. Dan is survived by one sister, Mildred Hougan of Eugene, Oregon; son, John (Ellie) of Nighthawk and grandsons, Mike of Billings, Montana and Jesse (Erin) of Prince Rupert, BC; beloved great-grandchildren, Xavier and Presley Newton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at the Oroville Assembly of God church on July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m.; eulogist Tom Scott, Mike and Jesse Newton in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at the Loomis Cemetery at a private ceremony.

Memorials may be made to Frontier Home Health and Hospice; 800 Jasmine St, Suite 2; Omak, WA 98841.