Carol Thornton

Carol Thornton passed away May 15, 2022, in Tonasket, Washington at the age of 101 years and seven months. Beula Carol Thornton was born to Roy and Theo Thornton in Sunnyslope, Washington on October 19, 1920, the fourth child of nine children, but the oldest daughter in the family, and she outlived all of her siblings.

Carol moved with her family to Tonasket, Washington in 1924 and grew up on an apple orchard north of town, where she resided until declining health forced her move to an adult family home in Tonasket.

Carol grew up in the family orchard business, working with her father and older brothers learning how to plant, prune, treat and harvest apples. When she was old enough she began packing apples in several different warehouses and was known for the speed with which she could pack a box of apples which often earned her the highest paycheck of all the employees.

Carol graduated from Tonasket High School in 1938 and continued working in the family business until she went to work for the Washington State Employment Security Department. During her tenure there, Carol was the first female in the State of Washington to work alone in a farm labor trailer. She worked in the Tonasket and Okanogan offices for a total of nearly 40 years.

Carol made her choice to serve the Lord at a young age and kept true to that commitment all her years. She was part of a world-wide fellowship of non-denominational Christians and she often played the piano for local gospel meetings and set up chairs for people who would attend. Even in the last couple years of her life, Carol could sit down at the piano and play a tune from memory and she especially loved to hear “Tell me the Story of Jesus” when people would come by to visit. Over the years, Carol and her sisters often visited local nursing homes and sang to the residents to spread a little cheer.

In her free time, when she was able, Carol loved to garden and her flower and vegetable gardens were a huge passion and brought her great enjoyment as they did to all who would stop by the Thornton place to visit.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Theo Thornton, as well as all her siblings, Neal, Dell, Floyd, Ardis, Edith, Lula, Vera and Charlie. She is survived by several nephews and nieces who always appreciated the love she manifested and the fiery quick wit that accompanied her red hair.

The Thornton family acknowledges and thanks Orchard Manor for their love and care of Carol the past four years. A memorial service for Carol will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Tonasket Senior Center with James Lindsey and Dane Youngren officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.