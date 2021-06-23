Beverly Gale Ogilvie

Beverly Gale Ogilvie of Tonasket, Washington passed peacefully and quietly away in her home on June 17, 2021. She was 86.

Gale was born in Miller, South Dakota on February 20, 1935 to Otis and Gladys (Porter) Palmer. She was the youngest of four children, growing up on a farm in Hand County, South Dakota. She studied geology at Montana School of Mines in Butte, Montana where she met her husband of 67 years, Bill D. Ogilvie. They married on August 7, 1954. Together they had two children, Rod Ogilvie of Omak, Washington and Carol Ogilvie-Moore of Tonasket, Washington.

Gale worked many years in the local apple warehouses, retiring from Smith and Nelson in 1986. She was a Cub Scout leader and Campfire Girl leader. She enjoyed bowling and camping and was a voracious reader.

She has two step granddaughters, Terra Coulter and Shae Moore, both of Spokane and one step great-grandson.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Gale is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Gladys Palmer; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Arlene Palmer and Keith and Doris Palmer, as well as her beloved sister, Charlene Heilman and her husband Elmer and she is survived by her husband and two children.

No services are planned.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tonasket Kiwanis and the Tonasket School District Community Scholarship program.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Bergh Funeral Services, www.berghfuneralservice.com

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.