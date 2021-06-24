Matthew Andrew Wince

Matthew Andrew Wince joined his mother, Janice Harris, in Heaven on May 31, 2021.

Matt was born in Puyallup, Washington on August 14, 1978 to Harry and Janice Wince. He attended high school in Tonasket, Washington where he graduated in 1997. To those who knew him best he was the “class clown” and a “social butterfly.”

In the words of Matt’s family, he was kind and generous in every respect. His kindness and generosity were witnessed by this writer when he pushed his rototiller across my lawn and promptly tilled my vegetable garden with no hesitation and without my asking.

Matt was a great father, albeit a bit overprotective. He was training his son to be a good bass fisherman, just as he was. He never missed soccer practice or games. Camping with his family was high on his agenda.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



He worked for his friend and employer, Roger Sawyer, for 13 years. Matt was proficient in the operation of all kinds of heavy equipment.

Matt leaves behind sisters, Karen Mullins, Laura Palmer, April Wince, Amy Ham, Kati Kitterman; his beloved parents-in-law, John and Jan Kitterman and many nephews and nieces that he often took to the father/daughter dances as a stand-in father.

The love of Matt’s life was his wife, Lynzi (Kitterman); his son, Johnny (seven) and daughter, Cricket (four). Lynzi remembers Matt for his great love and kindness and tells through tears the time he tended to the house and supported her as she attended and completed nursing school. He later cared for the children while she worked as a nurse.

Matt was a man of faith, believing in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 17 at 1 p.m. at the Eagles in Tonasket. Many medical bills were left behind and donations to help Lynzi cope with them can be sent to the Go Fund Me account found on Facebook at: https://gofund.me/b84857a6.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.