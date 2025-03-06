WVC Foundation seeks nominations for 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award

The WVC Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2025 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award. Nominations must be submitted by March 28.

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2025 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award. Nominations must be submitted online at https://bit.ly/WVCDA by March 28.

Established in 1975, the WVC Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an alum who has: distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field

made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or international level

demonstrated integrity in their personal life and gained the respect of their peers.

To qualify, the nominee must have attended WVC for a year or longer. Self-nominations are permitted. A group may be considered for this award, but all members must be WVC alumni.

Recent recipients include clinical social worker Ricardo Escobedo (2024), Omak entrepreneur Dennis Carlton (2023), community volunteer Darrel Dickenson (2022), Eastmont educator Jaime Ramirez (2020) and NCW Libraries executive director Barbara Walters (2019).