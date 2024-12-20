USDA Awards $19.1 million to Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for high-speed internet expansion

OLYMPIA – Residents of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are set to benefit from improved high-speed internet access thanks to a $19.1 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development through its Broadband.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation will use the funding to bring reliable broadband to 165 people, six businesses, and 20 farms across reservation lands in Okanogan County. This transformative project will bridge the digital divide in one of Washington’s most rural areas, creating new opportunities for connection, education, economic growth, and healthcare access.

Helen Price Johnson, USDA Rural Development Washington State Director, emphasized the significance of this investment:

“Access to high-speed internet is foundational for thriving rural communities. This funding reflects USDA’s commitment to ensuring that rural Americans have access to the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world. For the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, this project will open doors to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for years to come.”

The ReConnect Program is designed to fund high-speed internet projects in the most rural, remote, and underserved communities across the nation. Without initiatives like this, many residents and businesses in rural areas would remain without reliable broadband. This program is a cornerstone of the Administration’s Internet for All initiative, which aims to connect everyone in America to high-speed internet by 2030.

The Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Jarred-Michael Erickson, said, “It is difficult to live in the 21st century without good internet access. It’s been a challenge to bring the internet to all parts of the Colville Reservation, and this grant will surely make a difference. We would like to thank USDA and the Biden-Harris Administration for recognizing this need and helping to deliver a solution.”

In fact, since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA has invested $4.4 billion in 360 ReConnect projects, bringing high-speed internet access to more than 680,000 people in rural America. More than $2.2 billion of this funding—serving an estimated 341,000 people — was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.