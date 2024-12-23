Brief Tonasket School Board meeting focuses on consent agenda

In a brief session held on Dec. 20, the Tonasket School Board convened primarily to approve the consent agenda.

TONASKET – In a brief session held on Dec. 20, the Tonasket School Board convened primarily to approve the consent agenda, as the holiday schedule limited the scope of the meeting.

The agenda which included routine items such as past board meeting minutes, general fund warrants and personnel appointments, was unanimously approved by board members.

The board will reconvene for their next meeting on Jan. 29, where the review of Board Policies, HiCap Plan (Policy 2190) to be presented by Kim Fitzthum, is expected to be discussed. January is School Board Appreciation Month and will be observed.

Typically the board will meet the last Wednesday of the month, at 6 p.m., unless it is a pre- scheduled approved meeting or there is a meeting change.