Tonasket School Board discusses finances, federal policy changes

TONASKET – During the latest Tonasket School Board meeting, held Wednesday, Jan. 29, the board discussed finances, sports and the district’s stance on potential federal policy changes.

January marks School Board Appreciation month, a time dedicated to recognizing the contributions of school board members who advocate for quality education and student success.

Joyce Fancher, Board Chair, expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of appreciation and gifts received in honor of School Board Appreciation Month.

The board approved the Consent Agenda which includes the board meeting minutes from December, General Fund Warrants, Comp Tax, Void/Reissue, Personnel, Band and Choir Field Trip Request and Class of 2025 Field Trip Request.

Bobbi Catone,District Business Manager gave her financial report to the board. She reported that as of Dec. 31, 33 percent of the fiscal year had elapsed.

“Enrollment still continues to be just a little below what we have budgeted for January also came out at 1019,” said Catone.

Revenues are $5,915,666 or 28.2 percent of the annual budget. Expenditures to date, excluding encumbrances, are $7,078,001 or 32.6 percent of the annual budget.

Catone reported the ending fund balance as “not sufficient to cover the district’s minimum fund balance policy.”

“With our expenses higher than our revenues our fund balance has decreased. As of December, fund balance was $1.1 million and of that $1.3 million is assigned or restricted. So, essentially that means our available fund balance is negative. However, I’m not concerned about this at this time. We will just continue to be due diligent on this,” said Catone.

The Ending Fund Balance accounts are GL 821 Reserved for Carryover: $52,226; GL 828 Reserved for FS Carryover, $4,969; GL 840 Reserved for Inventory, $1,870;GL 888 Assigned to Other Purposes, $300,000; GL 890 UnReserved Unassigned Fund Bal, $253,616; GL 891 Unassigned Minimum Fund, in the amount of $1,006,000.

The board heard reports from the high school, middle school and elementary principals. Billy Monroe, Athletic Director, also gave his report to the board.

Amidst growing concerns about potential changes in federal funding due to new executive orders, Superintendent Kevin Young addressed the board.

While questions linger, Young said he didn’t expect immediate changes.

“The last few days have been interesting with executive orders and lots of people freaking out around the country about funding being cut. The truth is, nobody knows exactly what changes are coming. I think most of our federal funding has already been transferred to the state level. I don’t think there’s going to be change in the near future but there’s lots of questions and not many answers,” said Young, “I try not to panic too early and/or buy into just because I don’t know everything, the sky is falling. Nothing is changing at this point but there are lots of questions.”

Along those lines, Young said he had received a few questions about immigration, ICE and what happens if they show up at school. Young stated that the district’s plan is to follow the longstanding district policy (3226) and accompanying procedure. Information regarding Policy 3226 can be found at www.tonasket.wednet.edu.

“If an immigration agent came to the school our policy clearly states we’re not going to let them, notify the principal, notify the superintendent. The only time we would allow access to anybody is with a court order signed by a federal or state judge.We can’t override that,” said Young.

Young continued by saying, “ If anybody thinks that any agency can just come here and have access to kids, that’s not the case.”

Board Member Ernesto Cerrillo said, “ A few days ago, I guess the FBI agency went into a school somewhere and people were thinking it was ICE and it wasn’t true.”

“The truth is we’re going to follow our policies and the law,” said Young, adding the district’s priority is education.

“We’re not going to give anyone access to our kids, unless it is required by law,” Young said.

Typically the board will meet the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 26.