Tonasket and Oroville school districts appear to have passed their levies

Gary De Von/GT File Photo

NORTH COUNTY – It looks as if both Oroville and Tonasket have passed their Educational Program and Operations Levies, according to the unofficial vote count from Feb. 16

The latest ballot count of the Feb. 13 special election had the two North County school districts passing their levies by comfortable margins. However, results won’t be certified until Feb. 23.

Oroville School District’s two-year levy received 539 (59.43 percent) cast in favor of the levy which will be collected in 2025 and 2026. Tonasket School District’s two-year levy had 940 (55.52 percent) in favor of approval.

Tonasket asked voters to approve an estimated levy rate of $1.85 per thousand in property valuation. The tax would collect $1,506,558 in 2025, $1,581,886 in 2026, $1,660,980 in 2027 and $1,744,029 in 2028. Passage of the four-year levy authorizes the district to levy the excess taxes replacing the current levy which expires at the end of 2024, on all taxable property within the district, for educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the state.

Oroville went to voters within the Oroville School District to approve a two-year Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operation Levy with $1,565,000 to be collected each year in 2025 and 2026 at an estimated rate of $2.23 per thousand of property evaluation. would allow Oroville School District to replace an existing educational programs and operation levy that will expire at the end of the calendar year 2024. The taxes collected will be used to pay expenses of educational programs and operations that are not fully funded by the state, such as extra-curriculars like athletics, student safety, technology, facility maintenance and custodial supplies, staffing beyond the state-funded models, special education costs beyond state and federal funding, utility and liability insurance costs, and unique programs like its Greenhouse project.

The Nespelem, Omak, Brewster and Methow Valley school districts also appear to be passing their various special election requests.

Voter turnout countywide for the special election was 38.33 percent, according to election officials with the county auditor’s office. The next ballot count is scheduled for Feb 22 (after press time).