Sunset Fire near Oroville listed as 100 percent contained

OROVILLE – The Sunset Fire in the 9 Mile area northeast of Oroville started late Saturday morning, Aug. 3 is now listed as 100 percent contained, according to the Interagency Fire Center.

The fire burned 160 acres and resulted in a Level 3 Immediate Evacuation order being issued for the area of 60 Sunset Ridge Road north of Old Trestle Road. As of Monday morning, the Fire Evacuation Level 3 had been reduced to a Level 1 advisory – “Persons should be aware of their surroundings.”

While the fire is 100 percent contained, it was still listed as active and helicopters and ground personnel continued working on the fire.

The fire began at a residence on Sunset Ridge Road and the homeowner suffered second- and third-degree burns while trying to fight it. He was transported to North Valley Hospital for treatment. There was a quick response to the fire on Saturday with both personnel and aircraft. At the time of the Level Three evacuation, the fire was rapidly moving east and north in the area of Crest Drive, 9 Mile Road and Point Drive.

Spectators at the Lake Osoyoos Cup Jet Ski Races on Saturday had a front-row seat from Deep Bay Park while as many as nine firefighting airplanes scooped water out of the lake, one right after another, to drop on the fire while the races and other activities continued throughout the day.