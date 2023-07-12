Potter and McMillan seek election to Tonasket Council

Dalana Potter and Jeffrey McMillan are running for Tonasket City Council Position #5. (photos submitted by candidates)

Meet the candidates for Tonasket City Council Position 5.

Dalana Potter

1. Please introduce yourself. How long have you lived in Tonasket?

My name is Dalana Potter. I work, raise my child, and volunteer in this community. I’m proud to call Tonasket my home. My family moved here in 2000 when I was 11 years old. I started volunteering in Tonasket when I was 12 years old. I’ve been involved with The American Legion Auxiliary, Tonasket Eagles Auxiliary, Animal Foster Care cat shelter, Okanogan Regional Humane, and Okandogs. I’ve helped with many projects outside of non-profit organizations as well, including the formation of the Founders Day Park (next to the visitor center).

2. Why are you running for City Council Position 5?

I’m seeking Tonasket City Council Position #5 because I care deeply about the future of our community and I want to see it prosper. I’m uniquely qualified because of my education in rural community planning and my strong history of community involvement. For me, this is the next step in doing what I can to help our community.

3. Does tourism play a role in Tonasket? What are your thoughts on this?

I do believe tourism plays a role in Tonasket. “All Roads Lead to Tonasket” because we’re blessed to live in an area that is rich in recreational opportunities. However, I don’t think tourism should form our identity. Small towns that lean too heavily on tourism end up pushing out local residents. Part of what makes our community so great is the wonderful stories and history here. The income generated from tourism can be helpful, but I don’t think our community should be reliant upon it.

4. What kind of grants would you like the council to pursue?

I would love for the city to get a grant to remodel city hall and the library. Both serve our community in different capacities. Imagine if the building were two stories tall? We could double our library space and also offer a community meeting room. Increasing space and updating these facilities would greatly improve our Tonasket.

5. If elected, what would your top two priorities be?

Protecting the small-town, neighborly feeling that our community has is of the utmost importance to me. We need leaders who want to encourage Tonasket to grow with our cultures and community in mind. What we don’t need is for Tonasket to be a tourist trap (like Leavenworth) or to degrade to a sad state like so many other small towns across Washington. My second top priority is to promote safety for our community members, especially children and/or the mobility challenged. The Perfect Passage is an excellent example of smart decision making because it addresses several concerns regarding main street including safe and ADA accessible crosswalks.

6. Why should voters vote for you?

I hope to earn your vote because, as a lifelong volunteer, I have proven that I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty to do the work necessary to improve our community. As someone with a background in community planning, I look ahead and consider long-term consequences. Most importantly, as a mother, I want to see a future for Tonasket that makes the following generations proud.

Jeffrey McMillan

1. Please introduce yourself. How long have you lived in Tonasket?

My wife and I have been married since 1986 and we have two adult children. I grew up in Tonasket and graduated in 1977. I then went on to Washington State University and graduated from there in 1981. I’ve lived in Tonasket for the better part of 64 years. When my children were old enough I became involved with the swim team, soccer and Cub Scouts. I participated in FFA Trap Shooting.

2. Why are you running for City Council Position 5?

There is an old saying, “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” I want to make sure that the people have a voice. Whether that is the conservative voice, or the progressive voice; they need a voice. I tend to lean towards the conservative side of the picture.

3. Does tourism play a role in Tonasket? What are your thoughts on this?

Tourism will never be the answer to our economic difficulties. Tonasket isn’t a tourist town. When a person stops in Tonasket, they fill their gas tank, go to the bathroom and get a bite to eat. I don’t think it’s a viable option to try and turn Tonasket into another Leavenworth or Winthrop. Somehow and someway, we need to get some kind of a resource industrial niche back in this town. Agriculture is still the big draw in Tonasket.

4. What kind of grants would you like the council to pursue?

Everybody thinks that grants are free money and has this idea, ‘We’ll just go get a grant for that.’ Yes, you can get a grant but there is usually a loan portion of it. The actual grant isn’t free money. Somebody earned that money, somebody got taxed on that money and it ended up in a grant. They are a necessary evil. By and large, I’m not a fan of grants. I’m a fiscal conservative.

5. If elected what would your top two priorities be?

The first couple of years were a learning experience for me. I try to be the voice of reason. My role is making sure that we are not trampling on anyone’s rights as far as ordinances go. Also, making sure the money that we’re spending is being spent frugally and efficiently. My top two priorities are to create an environment in Tonasket where businesses want to come here, and two, make sure that citizens are effectively served.

6. Why should voters vote for you?

I am a fiscal conservative with strong Libertarian leanings, and I believe in very small and very limited government and that starts right here at the local level. There are only so many tax dollars in this town and my major concern is to make sure that they are being spent effectively, efficiently and not wasted.