Elsa Lewis

Elsa B. Lewis passed away peacefully, at home, June 27, 2023 after a short illness. Elsa was born February 8, 1933, in Oliver, British Columbia, Canada, to pioneers John and Francis Bork.

Elsa was raised and worked on the family orchard in Oliver, B.C., and attended school in Oliver. After high school, Elsa took a hairdresser course in Vancouver, B.C., then moved to Cranbrook, B.C. for work.

In 1955 Elsa moved back to her family in Oliver and met Grant Lewis of Oroville, Washington. Elsa and Grant married in March 1957, raising five children in the community of Oroville. Grant and Elsa were married for 64 years.

During Elsa’s 90 years, outside of raising her family, she became an unofficial ambassador for her community, welcoming many new residents to Oroville. Many have commented that, “she was their first friend in Oroville” and that she greeted everyone with a smile, acceptance and kindness. Elsa’s volunteering and generosity were well-known in her community. She belonged to the Rebekah Lodge, Junior Women, Royal Neighbors, Streetscape and the United Methodist Church to name a few.

When not being a wife and mother of five, Elsa enjoyed “coffee with the girls,” skiing and travelling. She had fond memories of ski trip adventures with her girlfriends, visiting her sister-in-law in the Yukon, Canada and a trip to Hawaii for her 80th birthday.

Elsa and her best friend, Bev Buckmiller’s, restaurant, The Kitchen Coop, was a warm and welcoming town favorite that showcased friendship, laughter and the fabulous cooking that Elsa was well known for. Her and Grant’s home on the lake was the “coffee shop” family, neighbors and friends gathered at, with Christmas being an open house for everyone to stop by. One of Elsa’s many gifts was to always “go with the flow” when times were busy and chaotic. Her smile, laughter, love and joy for her family and friends helped many through tough times.

Elsa was a faithful and loyal wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, helping her children and grandchildren with open arms. Elsa will be deeply missed by her family and by all whose life she has touched with her kindness.

Elsa is survived by her daughters, Marcy Divine, Oroville and Mikki Lewis, Omak, Washington; brothers, John and David Bork and sister, Irene Fayed, as well as six grandchildren: Casey Divine, Nicholas Lewis, Heather Barton, Jake Barton, Emili Divine, Kelly Myer and great grand-daughter Alice Divine. Elsa was predeceased by her loving husband, Grant Lewis and her three sons, Tom, Allen and Steve; her parents, John and Francis Bork; sisters, Gertrude, Margaret, Madie and brothers, Conrad and Walter.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Oroville, Washington.