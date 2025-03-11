Oroville High School Robotics win big at college tournament

The OHS Robotics Teams competed at CWU on March 1 winning awards for Engineering Excellence, Tournament Finalist and Tournament Champion.

ELLENSBURG – The 21st Century Oroville High School Robotics Teams competed in tournament play at Central Washington University on Saturday, March 1 and returned home with awards for Engineering Excellence, Tournament Finalist and Tournament Champion,

Oroville sent two teams to compete at the tournament. Five teams of college seniors, plus four teams from Manson High School, also participated. Central Washington University Department of Mechanical Engineering Technology hosts the tournament as part of the CWU MET curriculum.

In September, teams were challenged to design, engineer, build, program and 3D print specific parts to create robots capable of lifting and moving rings from a designated zone, on a 12’ x 12’ playing field, then place them on specified goals during timed driver skill and autonomous skill events culminating in eventual alliance play.

The challenge game presented is the result of collaboration between CWU MET Professor Charles Pringle and former CWU GEAR-UP STEM mentor/leader Willem Scholten, who now works remotely with Professor Pringle from his home in Barcelona, Spain. Together they imagine then create a robotics game that is challenging, fun and provides a STEM-rich activity for all students, according to Oroville Robotics Coach Laara Peters-Kessler.

“The week prior to the tournament was nerve-racking as last-minute changes to build and programming left less time for actual driver practice. It was, however, an incredibly successful tournament for Oroville teams when qualification matches, deviation tests and team interviews led the way to elimination matches, where, one by one all other teams were eliminated and both Oroville teams found themselves pitted against each other in the finals match,” said Peters-Kessler.

Oroville Team CWU09, with driver-engineer, Elias DeFord, received the well-deserved award for Tournament Champion and Oroville team CWU14 with driver-engineer Jaxon Darley and teammates received the award for Engineering Excellence and Tournament Finalist.

“It was the first CWU tournament where high school students bested teams of college seniors! Oroville’s team successes are a testament to the hard work, dedication, determination and brilliance of our Oroville students,” said Peters-Kessler.

Oroville School District supports 21st Century Oroville Robotics by providing a place to practice, snacks and transportation to tournaments.

“The teams would like to thank the Oroville Masons, Aurora Lodge #201, for graciously helping with additional expenses. Special thanks to Don Charnholm at Oroville’s Country Store, who offered deep discounts for team shirts and jackets and thank you to Amy and Gary Darley for their support and assistance at the tournament,” said the Robotics Coach.

Oroville Robotics is an after-school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) enrichment program hosted by 21st Century, a federally funded grant program administered at OHS by Oroville Site Director Dawn Miller.