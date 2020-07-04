Okanogan County sees highest one-week increase in COVID-19 cases

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since the previous Thursday in their Saturday, July 4 update. Altogether there have been 134 confirmed cases since testing began.

“This past week, Okanogan County reported 16 new cases, which is the biggest increase in cases we’ve had in a single week since the pandemic began,” said Public Health.

Fourteen of the positive cases were in Brewster, several of those with the virus are long term care residents there. One case was in Omak and one in Winthrop.

While two people have died from COVID-19 in the county, there have been no reported deaths from the virus in several months. A total of 2899 samples have been sent for testing, with 2630 negative results and 135 test results pending.

The next COVID-19 Update will be Tuesday July 7, 2020. Case counts will continue to be updated at: https://www.okanogandem.org/novel-coronavirus19-covid-19.

Face Covering Requirements for Businesses

Gov. Jay Inslee and Sec. of Health John Wiesman announced yesterday (July 2, 2020) a statewide requirement for businesses to require face coverings of all employees and customers.

Under this proclamation, businesses may not serve any customer, services or goods, if they do not comply with the state-wide face covering order (https://bit.ly/2NURbHk). This requirement will take effect on July 7, 2020. The order, as well as guidance to help businesses understand how to implement it, will be issued early next week.

“The trends we are seeing in our communities and across the country are concerning and should make all of us stand to attention,” Wiesman said. “We must redouble our efforts to keep our physical distance, wear our face coverings and limit the number of people we see each week.”

Halt on Counties Advancing Phases

The governor has ordered a statewide pause on advancing counties from their current phases under Safe Start (https://bit.ly/2YTNfg5).

Additionally, bars will no longer be able to serve from the bar or have people congregate at the bar in Phase 3. Bars will still be able to provide table service.

Okanogan County is currently in Phase 2, See What’s Open and What’s Not: https://bit.ly/38odhLH

Remember to do your part to stay healthy this Fourth of July: