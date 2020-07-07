County has 71 new cases in past 14 days, according to Public Health

OKANOGAN – Okanogan Public Health is reporting that as of 4 p.m. on July 7, Okanogan County has had 71 people test positive for COVID-19 test in the past 14 days.

The agency is reporting 25 new cases since Saturday, July 4, 2020, with most, 17, occuring in Brewster, several in long time care. The other cases were three in Omak, two in Mallot and one each in Oroville, Tonasket and Okanogan.

“We have seen an uptick in cases in Okanogan County over the past two weeks. It is more important than ever to continue to adhere to the Phase 2 guidelines,” says Public Health.

So far there have been 3059 samples sent for testing with 2767 negative test results and 159 test results pending.

The next COVID-19 update will be Tuesday July 14, 2020. Case counts will continue to be updated at: https://www.okanogandem.org/novel-coronavirus19-covid-19. Okanogan County Remains in Phase 2.