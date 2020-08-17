Number of COVID-19 cases in Okanogan County now at 924, no new deaths reported

Source: Washington Department of Health

OKANOGAN – The Monday, Aug. 17 update of COVID-19 in Okanogan County reports there have been 22 new cases of people testing positive for the virus in the three days prior, bringing the total of positive tests to 924.

The Okanogan County Public Health update says there have been 151 cases reported in the past 14 days. For those 14 days there us a per capita incidence rate of 353.3 cases per 100,000 people, significantly lower than the number reported for the previous 14-day period. There were also no new deaths reported from the virus, with the total standing as of Monday at nine. Since the pandemic began, six deaths have occurred in Brewster, followed by Oroville and Tonasket with two each and Omak and Pateros with one apiece.

The city with the most reported positive cases of COVID-19 since testing in the county began is Brewster with 541; followed by Omak, 143; Tonasket, 51; Pateros, 47; Okanogan, 42; Oroville, 37; Malott, 22; Nespelem, 11; Riverside, Winthrop and Coulee Dam, six each; Carlton, four; Loomis, two; Twisp and Elmer City, one each. The town of residence has not been identified in four cases, according to the agency.

People who have tested positive the most are those in the 20-39 age group, with eight in the three-day period between Aug. 14 and Aug. 16. There have been a total of 373 positive cases in that age group with two deaths. Next highest is in those in the 40-59 range with a three-day total of eight and a cumulative total of 269 and one death. That’s followed by those 0-19 with five in the previous three days and 170 cumlative total and no deaths. Ages 60-79 has had no new cases reported, 106 total and five deaths. Those 80+ had one new case reported and six total, with one death.

While a new program of free county-wide testing was announced last week and began Aug. 13, so far all testing dates have been for Omak, Brewster, Pateros and Winthrop. No testing sites have been announced for North Okanogan County.