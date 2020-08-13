Peacefully, and surrounded by his wife, daughter and stepdaughter, Lloyd Allison Curtis passed away in his home, at the age of 90 on August 7th, 2020. Lloyd was born in Oroville, Washington on June 14th, 1930, where he eventually returned to make his home for the past 20 years of his very full life.

Lloyd and his brother Roy were the only two children of their parents, Ada (Truax) and Bill Curtis, who also spent most of their lives in the area surrounding Oroville. The brothers were a true example of BFF (best friends forever), together owning and operating Roy’s Pharmacy in Tonasket nonstop from 1956 to 1992.

Lloyd attended Washington State College, graduating with a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1954 and remained a huge fan for the remainder of his life. Go Cougs! Upon graduation he spent two years in France as a lieutenant in the USAF, before returning home to join Roy at the Pharmacy.

He married Pauline White (d. 2005) in 1958 and together they raised four children, Karen Speer, Craig Curtis, Brian Curtis (d. 2013) and Kendra Curtis.

In 2001 Lloyd married Audrie Kelly (d. 2004), who spent their short time together trying to teach him how to golf.

In 2005 Lloyd married Beverly Lemaster, who he shared 15 wonderful years with. Lloyd and Beverly loved their churches, playing bridge with their friends and most of all to travel the world together. Lloyd described Beverly as “my sweetheart and wife, but also my best friend!”

Lloyd was a member of just about every organization in Tonasket and then Oroville, in fact too many to list. He was equally passionate about supporting the local school as he was about his town and would be as comfortable sitting above the dunk tank after the town parade in the 1970s as in the bleachers at virtually every school sporting event, especially those where he could watch his kids compete. One of Lloyd’s proudest moments was being named Tonasket’s Citizen of the Year in 1984.

“I want to be remembered as a fun dad” was one of Lloyd’s last wishes and we can validate that as fact. He was the definition of fun, always up for an activity, whether that be a sport, a game of cribbage, or a camping trip to Lost Lake. He loved tennis, golf, water skiing and snow skiing, but if you ever needed someone to fill out a team for baseball, volleyball or whatever, he was willing. He’d be the first to admit that he was not an expert any one sport, but why not try them all. This is a trait he passed down to his kids for sure, and we are forever grateful.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Beverly, three children, one stepdaughter, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who all loved him dearly. The family would also like to recognize his stepdaughter, Penny Vanberg RN, who spent a lot of time with Lloyd and Beverly over the past 20 years and provided such loving care for him in his final three weeks of hospice in his home. For that we are forever grateful.

Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, a public memorial service will not be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Oroville Senior Center, 1521 Golden St, Oroville, or to the North Valley Hospital Foundation (nvhospital.org), 126 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.