Meet the Candidates 2023

Candidates for Tonasket City Council Position 2 Ernesto Cerillo and Marylou Kriner

Ernesto Cerrillo

1. Please introduce yourself. How long have you lived in Tonasket?

My name is Ernesto Cerillo. I have lived in Tonasket for 29 years. I’m married to Dina Cerillo and I have a daughter. I’ve worked for Napa Auto Parts for the past 26 years. I’ve served on the board of the Tonasket School District since 2009. At one time, I used to serve on the board of Family Health Centers.

2. Why are you running for City Council Position 2?

I knew that two of the city council members were not running and I decided to run. I can be a part of bringing diversity to the council. Living in town, I see that our city sidewalks need to be fixed for older community members. One of my goals will be to help make sure our streets receive off ramps. I believe that is being worked on right now, but that is something that is important to me.

3. Does tourism play a role in Tonasket? What are your thoughts on this?

Tonasket has a lot of people who come to hunt and fish. They play a part in Tonasket. Working at Napa, visitors to Tonasket stop in to buy car parts when their cars break down. They help our restaurants in our community stay busy. Tourism is a good thing, I think.

4. What kind of grants would you like the council to pursue?

I would really like to see a walkway from Shannon’s to the waterfall. It would be nice for people to be able to get their exercise while walking near the water. At the end of their walk they could enjoy the waterfall. It would also be good for tourism.

5. If elected, what would your top two priorities be?

Streets and water are my top priorities. Making sure that our businesses don’t get flooded when we have heavy rains. Working for Napa, I’ve had to put sandbags out to keep water from going into the basement.

6. Why should voters vote for you?

I know that Marylou Kriner, who is running for the same position, is a good candidate, as well. I want people to get out and vote. Regardless of how you vote, vote. Voting is important. The people will have to decide for themselves which candidate will be better.

Marylou Kriner

1. Please introduce yourself. How long have you lived in Tonasket?

I’ve been here in the city of Tonasket for eight years now. When we first moved over, we lived in the Molson, Chesaw area. As long as we’ve been here, I have been active in the chamber of commerce. I changed the RV Park to what it is today and it’s quite lovely to stay there. I have served on council. I joined the council after Claire Jeffko passed away. There were nine people who were contending for that position. I stood out because they knew I’m a go-getter and I will get things done. So, they chose me to be on council. I immediately started to work on different projects. I was elected Mayor Pro-tem. The current mayor at the time resigned. I’ve never been a mayor but I picked up all the pieces and started to fix them.

2. Why are you running for City Council Position 2?

I love the town of Tonasket. My whole heart is here. I want to be a part of it again. I think I would do well as a council member. I have the knowledge and the know-how to get things accomplished. I have earned the trust of the community. I listen to the community, and that is a really important part of getting things done.

3. Does tourism play a role in Tonasket? What are your thoughts on this?

This is how I see this happening. I think there should be two council members involved with tourism and they are listed as tourism. Then you get the Tonasket Visitor and Business Information Center Manager together with the Chamber of Commerce and work on different yearly projects together. You could get a lot done.

4. What kind of grants would you like the council to pursue?

On the matter of a police department. If the city could expand city hall, they could create a corner office for two officers to do paperwork and be out in the field. To get back to having a police department, yes, money is needed but there is money to be had for a police department. There is enough money to have a police department, it will take a couple of years to get done, but it could be done. There could be a police department. Do we need a police department in Tonasket? Absolutely, we need our own police department.

5. If elected, what would your top two priorities be?

My priorities will depend on the committees I will serve on, if elected. It basically comes down to the committees the mayor assigns council members to. I take things very seriously. To be elected as a council member is not just about getting in there and then doing absolutely nothing. It’s about getting involved.

6. Why should voters vote for you?

The community should vote for me because I’m a woman of integrity, I’m very loyal and very honest. If I say I’m going to work on a project and I don’t have the answer for you, I will figure it out. People can come to me and ask me, why this or why that, as long as it is within my committee. I believe people have already seen what I’m capable of doing, and if they know that, they will vote for me.