Ed Naillon will serve as Oroville mayor in the new year

Gary DeVon/staff photo Councilman Ed Naillon takes the oath of office for another term in city government. His fellow councilman, Tony Koepke, resigned due to health reasons leaving an opening on the council. Gary DeVon/file photo Councilman Ed Naillon takes the oath of office in 2016 after being selected to fill a vacancy on the city council. He successfully ran for the position at the next election. He will now serve as Oroville’s mayor, filling Jon Neal’s place as he joins the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners.

OROVILLE – City Councilman Ed Naillon was chosen by outgoing Mayor Jon Neal to be Oroville’s new mayor starting with the council’s first meeting of 2023.

Neal recommended Naillon, who currently serves as mayor pro tempore, for his spot. Neal is leaving the mayor’s position because he became Okanogan County Commissioner-elect after being successfully elected in the general election.

“Mr. Naillon is mayor pro tem, I took over with the council’s blessing… I just stepped into that role. I suggest Ed, unless anyone has a problem with that. I think he’s up to the task,” said Neal, who was mayor pro tem when Mayor Chuck Spieth succumbed to health issues in 2016.

“I’ve got to say I’d have the best council I’ve ever served with, I’d have the best office staff and the best department heads. So I think it would be just a matter of if we’d be able to do the job. We certainly could. My personal opinion is if the city needs me I’m not going to shirk away from the responsibilities that would be required of me,” said Naillon.

“So, in a ‘round about way he said ‘yes,’” said Neal.

“I’ve been involved with the city in many capacities for a number of years. I have a broad knowledge of what is going on, but does that mean I alone could figure it out? ‘No’ I would need everybody’s help for sure,” said Naillon, adding the role of a council member is significantly different than that of the mayor.

“I will have a period of transition,” said Naillon. “I would do it with council’s blessing, but I’d need to make sure I had council’s full approval. I would be honored to take it on.”

Naillon moving into the mayor’s seat will leave a vacancy on the city council which will be filled at a later date.