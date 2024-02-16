DNR Releases New Fire Prevention Animated Videos

A plane drops fire retardant on the Pine Creek Fire in June of 2021. GT file photo A plane drops fire retardant on the Pine Creek Fire in June of 2021. GT file photo

Submitted by Janet Pearce | DNR Communications

OLYMPIA – To help reduce human-caused wildfires, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has teamed up with Next Day Animations to create four fire safety explainer animation videos.

These videos are created to help promote awareness of wildfires and how to prevent them, as they grow larger and faster.

“We’re all in it together when it comes to wildfire. That’s why I’m thrilled to share these videos about how to be better prepared for wildfires, and how to be one less spark,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “In recent years, our investments have paid off and we’ve kept more than 95% of our fires to less than 10 acres, but humans still cause 90% of wildfires. We want to offer tools and knowledge to communities to help them stay safe as our fire seasons grow longer and hotter.”

The four-part wildfire prevention videos are:

• Burning Safety

• Equipment Safety

• Campfire Safety

• Wildfire Ready Neighbors

“We’re excited to provide our communities with better and more entertaining information on how to completely put out campfires, how to burn outdoors safely, how to use equipment safely as you work outdoors, and how you and your neighbors can prepare for wildfire,” said George Geissler, Washington State Forester. “We all have the responsibility to protect our homes and businesses from wildfires.”

Where did the funding come from? The funding for this video and social media campaign came from a State Fire Assistance special allocation from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of an effort to support community wildfire preparedness and risk reduction strategies as described in the Washington State Forest Action Plan; specifically, by reducing the risk of human-caused wildfire ignitions.

Because wildfires are becoming more challenging to suppress, all of Washington can be better adapted and prepared to prevent wildland fire by learning what each of us can do to prevent human-caused fires.