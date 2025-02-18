Common Loon faces decline in Okanogan Highlands: Upcoming presentation to address concerns

OHA is set to host a presentation on the recent declines in the Common Loon population in the Okanogan Highlands, on Friday, Feb.21.

TONASKET – The Okanogan Highlands Alliance is set to host a presentation on the recent declines in the Common Loon population in the Okanogan Highlands, this Friday, Feb.21. The event will be held at the Community Cultural Center, in Tonasket.

The event is free to the public and is part of the Highland Wonders Natural History series, and will be led by esteemed researchers and conservationists Daniel and Ginger Poleschook.

The evening will begin with a dinner at 5 p.m., benefiting the Community Cultural Center, followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

According to the Okanogan Highlands Alliance (OHA), the Common Loon population in the Okanogan Highlands has experienced a significant recovery, with increases in nesting territories and chick production. However, recent years have seen a concerning decline, with fewer than 20 nesting territories and less than 20 chicks hatching annually across northeastern Washington. This decline, noted since 2017, is attributed to both natural and human-made stressors, posing a threat to the species and its admirers.

Daniel and Ginger Poleschook, who have dedicated their efforts to loon conservation in northeastern Washington since 1995, will share their insights and findings from decades of research.

“Their work has provided critical insights into the habits and challenges of this iconic species. Through decades of fieldwork and community engagement, the Poleschooks have become trusted experts in loon conservation, and past presentations have been met with great enthusiasm from our local community,” said the OHA.

OHA went on to say, the presentation will delve into the recent troubling trends affecting the loon population, including the impact of lead toxicosis from illegal fishing tackle and the tragic loss of notable loons.

The community is encouraged to attend this informative event to gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing the Common Loon and to support conservation initiatives in the region. “and will highlight the ongoing efforts to protect these charismatic birds,” said the OHA.