Candidates file for city councils, school and hospital boards

OKANOGAN — In the North County several candidates have filed for positions in the city government and on the school and hospital boards.

In Oroville, there are two candidates for the two-year unexpired position as mayor. Ed Naillon, the incumbent who was chosen to fill that seat after former mayor Jon Neal left to serve as county commissioner in Position 3, has filed to remain as mayor. Chris Allen is also seeking the job as mayor and the two will meet in the general election,

Tasha Shaw wants to remain on the council to fill a two-year unexpired term. Shaw was appointed to the position when Naillon vacated his seat to assume the mayoral duties. She is being challenged by Paul Bouchard who has also thrown his hat into the ring for Position 1 on the city council.

Richard Werner, wishes a return to Oroville City Council Position 3 for a short and a full four-year term. There were no other candidates who filed for his seat.

However, there are two candidates for Oroville City Council Position 4, which is currently held by Walt Hart who has held the position for many years. Hart seeks another four-year term, as does Robert Fuchs, a former Oroville City Councilman who at one time served in Position 5.

Kolo Moser is the incumbent for Oroville Council Position 5. There were no other candidates who filed for the four-year term.

For Tonasket there are three council positions in the upcoming election. Two people have filed for Council Position 2, incumbent Ernesto Cerrillo and former Tonasket councilwoman and one-time mayor Marylou Kriner.

Incumbent Councilwoman Alisa Weddle finds herself unchallenged for a return to Position 4 for another four-year term.

However, Jeff McMillan, the incumbent for position 5, will face off against Dalana Potter who has filed for a four-year term on the council.

For Oroville School Board, incumbent Justine Salazar will be running unchallenged for Director District 1. Incumbent Dwayne Birmingham will be running in the primary election against two challengers, Deborah Nesper and Bryan D. Zeski, for Director District 5. The position is also a four-year term.

Four school director positions are on the ballot for Tonasket School District. To newcomers are asking voters to elect them to Director District 2 for Tonasket. They are Racquel Plank and Pete Valentine and will be on the ballot in the general election.

Incumbent Joyce Fancher will face Debbie Roberts in the general election for Director District 3.

Also meeting in the general election will be incumbent Jennie Wilson and Ken Catone for Director District 4.

There are two seats up for election on the North Valley Hospital District (Okanogan County Hospital District 4) board. Incumbent Jerry Bradley is asking a return as commissioner for Commissioner District 2 and Tina Holan and Stepanie Steinman have filed for Commissioner District 4, in an at-large position. Both seats on the board are for six-year terms.

The Tonasket Parks and Recreation District also has three positions that will be decided in the the upcoming ballot. Filing for Parks & Rec District are Rick Massey, Position 1; Billie K. Attwood, Position 4 and Jordon Wells, Position 3.

There are several candidates looking to represent their local fire districts. These can be seen online at https://voter.votewa.gov/CandidateList.aspx?e=882&c=24.

While the regular filing period has ended, the Okanogan County Auditor’s election department has opened a special three-day filing period from June 5 to 7 for all offices for which no candidate has filed.

