Best Delta 8 Flower: Top 3 D8 Brands To Buy THC Strains In 2022

During stressful times, knowing the best alternative to prescription medications that can help you relax is hard. Thankfully, delta-8 flowers come in handy as the most convenient option to help you deal with the situation. But what is the delta-8 flower?

The product is a CBD hemp flower infused with delta-8. However, the delta-8 flower does not occur naturally in the cannabis strains.

The delta-8 flower is among the newest and most popular products in the hemp world. You can find it on reliable farms across the U.S. Additionally, the product is readily available on credible websites and legal dispensaries.

As per theislandnow.com , This flower is a hit among cannabinoid users because it is federally legal in most states. Moreover, the delta-8 flower has minimal psychoactive effects. Hence, you will enjoy a pleasant and mild euphoric feeling without some undesirable body side effects.

Although some people may get mild side effects such as drowsiness, the delta-8 flower has proven very effective. In addition, apart from destressing, most people go for this fantastic hemp formula to relieve pain and tension.

Similarly, the delta-8 flower is a perfect supplement to improve your mood, amusement, and stability. However, it is vital to go for the finest delta-8 flower available to achieve this.

Due to their popularity, the market is crowded with fake delta-8 flowers that may not be good for human consumption. Therefore, we have explored the market and identified the best delta-8 flower brands. We will discuss some of the best products with coupons and offers and explain further about delta-8 flowers.

Best Delta 8 THC Flowers On The Market

Before the full review, we have grouped our best delta-8 flower strains based on the category with which each performs best. They include:

Exhale Wellness– Overall Best Delta 8 Flower Online BudPop– Most Potent Delta-8 THC Flower On The Market Hollyweed– Strongest Hemp Derived THC Flower Online

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Flower Online

Exhale Wellness is our first recommendation for all of your favorite hemp-derived products. The excellent reputation of this brand has escalated over the years. Exhale Wellness was established in 2003 in Los Angeles, California. The brand has gained a good reputation in the cannabinoid market for offering high-quality and potent hybrid strains with good flavor and color.

Exhale Wellness sources its naturally grown cannabis plant from farms across the U.S. The brand employs the indoor farming method on their farms to create a conducive environment for the growth of the cannabinoid plant. The common flower from Exhale Wellness is Bubba OG Kush. The flower is most known for its lasting effects. Moreover, their workers include professional cultivators and researchers who always aim to create high-quality Delta-8 alternatives such as flowers, gummies, and vapes.

Exhale Wellness products are gluten-free and vegan-friendly. In addition, the flower does not contain artificial colors or flavors.

Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness uses advanced technology during manufacturing to create high-quality delta-8 flowers. Additionally, the cultivation process of marijuana plants is pure without chemical fertilizers and herbicides. Exhale Wellness employs the sifting or the rolling cultivation method. This is where the flowers are sifted and then rolled into delta-8 isolate. After that, each hemp flower is rolled into a layer of delta-8 distillate pre-rolls using rolling papers. Moreover, all of their strains consist of high-quality distillates.

Exhale Wellness prides itself on being honest and trustworthy. The company wholly grasps the need to be open and honest to its customers. As a result, the brand ensures that all its products go through third-party lab tests. This ascertains that they are free from contaminants and heavy metals. Furthermore, Exhale Wellness provides accurate lab findings on its official websites. The buyers can also find the Certificate of Analysis on their website.

Exhale Wellness has an excellent and user-friendly interface that everyone can navigate easily. The success of this brand relies on the ability to satisfy every customer. Therefore, beginners always get discounts as they are encouraged to subscribe and save up to 25% on their first purchases.

In addition, its delta-8 strains come in different sizes and strains; thus, you have other choices. Exhale Wellness offers fast and free shipping, so you dont have to wait for long for your delta-8 flower to arrive. Additionally, the brand has reliable customer care services that offer good services to their customers. You can contact them via email, Facebook, Twitter, and all other social handles if you have any questions concerning their delta-8 products.

Pros

Mildly potent and vast selection of strains

Affordable

Non-GMO and organic ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party tested

Cons

A bit harsh if not used with a vaporizer

Only available online

Customer Review

Exhale Wellness has continuously garnered numerous positive reviews from customers over the years for producing the finest Delta-8 products. Different consumers who have used their hemp flower testified that the product tastes great. In addition, they testify that the delta-8 THC flower provides good relaxation and positive results.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 THC Flower On The Market

BudPop is a new and promising company in the hemp industry. It was created in 2021. The brand comprises cannabis enthusiasts who were unhappy with the current state of the cannabinoid industry. As a result, they formed techniques to improve the extraction process of delta-8 hemp flower products.

The founders of BudPop have a collective of 30 years of experience in growing marijuana plants and making its related products. After realizing the ample opportunity to revolutionize the cannabinoid industry, they visited various farms, educating the farmers on the best marijuana plant farming practices. As a result, farmers supply them with large quantities of superior hemp, far more than what is available in the market.

Besides offering other cannabis supplements such as gummies and cartridges, BudPop is an outstanding supplier of delta-8 THC flower products. Despite being a new brand in the industry, it has the potential to rank as the best in the industry from its current performance statistics. However, we anticipate testing more about the brand and reading its customer reviews to find out more.

BudPop offers four main delta-8 THC flower strains that are highly beneficial to your body’s endocannabinoid system. They include; the Tangie delta-8 flower, Zkittlez, a hybrid strain delta-8 hemp flower, Cookies, and Northern Lights delta-8 flowers. The Northern Lights and Cookies are the new strains recently invented by the company. Each of these delta-8 THC flower products differs slightly in their potential benefits and packaging, but the manufacturing approach is the same in all the strains.

Brand Highlights

BudPop employs top-notch manufacturing processes for its products. Budpop’s first stage of making its delta-8 THC flower strains is the selection of quality hemp in the industry. The hemp plant they use is grown in the U.S using organic processes without pesticides or GMOs. After that, they choose their best buds. The buds then become their delta-8 THC flower. Unlike other delta-8 THC flower manufacturers, BudPop does not spray the buds with the delta-8THC extract. Instead, the company infuses each bud with high-quality delta-8.

The company subjects its products to third-party testing before releasing them to the market. Consequently, the resulting certificate of analysis is made available on each product’s page. This allows existing and future customers to read and evaluate the contents of every product to ensure that they are safe for consumption before buying.

Moreover, the terms and conditions printed on the company’s site are well stated and articulated so everyone can understand. Furthermore, there are no hidden costs; hence you can budget wisely without facing unexpected future charges.

Shopping for your favorite delta-THC flower strain from BudPop is simple and hassle-free. You don’t need to be tech-savvy since the website user interface is simple for everyone to navigate and order whatever product they need. Besides, the BudPop customer care team is available 24/7 to offer support when needed.

You can contact the company for inquiries about their products and services through email or online chat. The company is prompt and responds to customer inquiries within 48 hours. Moreover, the BudPop website has numerous educative materials to enlighten all hemp users on how and where they can get quality products.

Pros

Potent and highly effective

Third-party tested

Free from additives, chemicals, and contaminants

Free shipping within the U.S

User-friendly website

Cons

Limited strain options

Only available on their website

Customer Review

BudPop is new in the hemp industry and hence has few customer reviews. Among the few customer reviews, most of them are positive. Some customers praise the brand and name it as a game-changer in the cannabinoid industry. It is said to be the most preferred company offering affordable yet potent delta-8 THC flower strains compared to its competitors.

Despite the few customer reviews, we still believe that this brand has the potential to gain more positive feedback and rank best in the industry.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Strongest Hemp Derived THC Flower Online

Another brand that offers quality delta-8 flower in the market is Hollyweed CBD. This brand is perfect for those looking for a long-lasting delta-8 experience with the pure hemp plant. Hollyweed CBD was established in 2017 by professional cannabinoid enthusiasts and researchers. The company has established its brand name and credibility by acquiring pure hemp plants grown organically without chemicals, herbicides, and pesticides.

In addition, Hollyweed CBD offers the purest delta-8 distillate. It is then infused with CBD flowers to produce high-quality delta-8 flowers. Its CBD flower strains come in different varieties. They are available in either pre-rolled or raw form. Due to its distinct selection criteria, the brand is gaining more popularity in the marketplace. Thanks to their effective products, available in various packages such as 3.5 grams and 7 grams.

Overall, Hollyweed CBD is a reliable brand committed to providing satisfying products to the market, with its potent delta-8 flowers among the most common products sold,

Product Highlights

Procuring pure hemp plants from reputable farms is the first step that Hollyweed CBD uses in its manufacturing process. Hollyweed CBD utilizes modern technology when crafting any cannabis flower.

Furthermore, the company adheres to strict manufacturing rules, surpassing the cannabinoid market by providing organic flowers with natural ingredients. Hollyweed CBD sources the purest delta-8 distillate and infuses them to make a fantastic smokable flower that offers nothing but a positive result.

Hollyweed CBD brand believes in the highest level of transparency. The brand periodically ensures that its products are third-party lab tested. Moreover, its website is another place to learn about lab testing.

You can also check their Certificate of Analysis for each of their products. For example, you can check for delta-9 and delta-8 concentrations and other addictives. You can also check for other compounds found in CBD products, which may be harmful if consumed. By examining the company’s lab report, you can ensure that you are only getting reliable products.

The company’s website is straightforward and pleasant to use and navigate. Moreover, the brand adheres to the rules when crafting its products. Thus, the company ensures it delivers quality products to the market.

Hollyweed CBD provides links to their customers when purchasing items for them to evaluate the ingredients and CoA results. Moreover, their customers can reap benefits like free shipping and a thirty-day money-back guarantee on all of their products. Also, Hollyweed CBD offers bonuses where you can subscribe and save up to 25% if it’s your first time shopping with them.

Pros

Fast-acting and potent flowers

30-day money-back Guarantee

100% Organic and non-GMO

Fast shipping

Cons

Only available on the official website

Customer Review

Hollyweed CBD is a young developing brand, so there are no available customer reviews, mainly those of cannabinoid flowers. However, alternative ways can help you figure out what others say about the brand. For example, in other cannabinoid forums, Hollyweed CBD products like gummies have received praise beyond expectations.

Most people testify how the company provides effective products in the market that are worth your money and time. Additionally, they say that their customer care services are welcoming and straightforward. They are available 24/7, so you can get answers to their products’ questions or any other assistance.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

How We Chose The Best Delta 8 Products

Hemp enthusiasts need to recognize the best seller of Delta-8 Flower in the market. Therefore, we have extensively researched the best Delta-8 Flower sellers in the marketplace that will offer you nothing but potent Delta-8 Flower. So, to achieve this, we were very curious when selecting these brands. We thoroughly researched the most popular brands that claim to offer hemp products.

We singled each brand and weighed them against criteria such as transparency, and customer satisfaction, among others. As a result, we could develop ten brands in the cannabinoid industry. However, profound research on quality, prices, and customer reviews compressed our list to three brands. These three brands have a wealth of experience in the CBD industry and have proven that trustworthiness and quality are significant factors for success. Therefore, we assure you that the top-notch brands below will offer your superior delta-8 flower.

Some of the key factors we looked for are as follows.

Transparency

Here we examined how each brand crafts its cannabis plants. We looked for the brands that posted the information about the delta-8 flowers on their websites and the process used to source them.

For example, the Delta-8 flower must contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Moreover, all the Delta-8 flowers must undergo lab tests to eliminate heavy metals and harmful chemicals. Therefore, the three brands we selected provide Delta-8 flowers that have undergone independent lab tests and have certificates of analysis.

Brand Image

The brand image means the customer’s interpretation of the services and products offered by a given brand. We selected brands that have a good reputation. Moreso, we looked at the brands that have been operating for a long, and we ignored the new ones. This is because the new companies have not yet gained popularity.

So, the selected brands have gained popularity over the years and a good reputation. Thus, this has helped them boost their new and old customers’ confidence. For that reason, they are worth your time and money.

Customer Reviews

Another major criterion we looked for when selecting our brands is the customer reviews from different customers. We selected the brands that have more positive reviews than negative reviews. This is because a brand with numerous positive reviews is considered trustworthy and reliable.

On the other hand, a brand with numerous negative customer reviews is considered a red flag or dodgy. Thus, we decided to put aside such brands. However, some companies counterfeit their positive reviews to gain more customers. Therefore, we thoroughly looked at the reviews to avoid such unreliable brands.

Price

As we selected the brands, we took the process of our selection higher by examining their prices accordingly. First, we chose different brands and examined their prices. We found that some brand were offering low prices yet their products were incompetent.

Therefore, we assumed such brands. At the same time, others were offering relatively high prices yet reliable and excellent products. So, we settled on those brands because of their quality products. However, the brands selected offer budget-friendly and effective products.

Customer Care Services

Good customer satisfaction is another primary criterion we used to single out our brands. We selected different brands in the market and checked out how they serve their customers through their customer care services. We found that some have unreliable customer care personnel from the negative reviews on their websites. For example, some customers complained about how the customer care personnel misled them. For that reason, we put aside such brands.

In addition, we found that some brands offer excellent customer services such as free and fast shipping, money-back guarantee, several discounts, and straightforward customer personnel. So, we settled on these brands as they have proven effective.

Beginners Guide For Buying Delta 8 Flower Online

Well, for beginners, it can be pretty challenging when it comes to selecting the best cannabinoid flower. First of all, you should be clear-headed that there are numerous brands in the market offering these products. While some of them offer legit products, others offer nothing but counterfeit products.

So, if you go shopping blindly, you can land in the hands of such unfaithful sellers and end up wasting your money. To help in this, we did thorough research on several standards to follow as a beginner, and we believe that they will significantly help you to choose the best delta-8 flowers. Such standards include:

Manufacturing Methods

Before choosing any company, you should check whether it is transparent in its manufacturing method. The manufacturing method is vital to determine the quality and safety of the product. From our expectations, the cannabis flower is crafted using different techniques and always comes in varying levels of efficiency.

Therefore before you place an order from a particular brand, always remember to research their processing methods. For example, you can look for their methods of harvesting as well as preservations. As a result, avoid brands that grow their delta-8 products using chemicals and other harmful substances because such substances compromise the safety of the final product.

Price

Manufacturing a high-quality delta-8 product is not that cheap. First, the company must source a premium and organic hemp from the farms. After that, the manufacturer coats those flowers with multiple layers of the most exemplary delta-8 compound to create a legal smoking material. Therefore, if you come across some delta-8 flowers priced substantially lower than the prevailing market rate, there is evidence of low-quality products.

Simply, it means that the manufacturer did not follow the proper processing procedures. Smoking or using such products may be unfit for your health and pose a severe health problem. Therefore, you should go for a brand that provides relatively moderate yet affordable prices. This will help save you money from buying unreliable products.

Lab Testing

There are numerous delta-8 flowers in the marketplace. So, to buy a safe, premium, and effective product, you should check if they are lab tested. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires the placement of the Certificate of Analysis on the brand’s website. Thus, any genuine and reliable brand will be willing to display the Certificate of Analysis of each product produced by verified lab tests.

As a beginner, it’s vital to consider this factor when purchasing your delta-8 flower. This is because you will get to know whether the flowers have any contaminants or harmful ingredients such as gluten. Similarly, you will know whether your product is safe and potent.

Reputation

When shopping for your delta-8 flowers, ensure that you purchase from a reputable brand, as previously mentioned. Moreso, try to avoid the emerging brand because they have limited customer reviews, so it’s hard to know their performance. A reputable brand cannot cut corners to save production costs. This means you will have an opportunity to purchase premium delta 8 THC and save money. So how do you achieve this? First, you should check the brand’s customer reviews online.

If most consumers complain about the brand’s services, you should avoid it. However, you should be aware of brands with questionable customer reviews. Some use fake positive reviews to draw more customers. Therefore as a beginner, you must be keen when seeing numerous positive reviews for any brand.

THC and Cannabinoid Content

This is another critical factor to consider when purchasing delta-8 flowers. That way, you can verify the legal status of the flower before consuming it. Always check the concentration of THC in the delta-8 flowers, as it should not be more than 0.3%. This is because the high concentration of THC may lead to undesirable consequences.

User Convenience

This factor is also convenient when selecting a particular brand. For example, most companies offer free services like free shipping and discounts. Some even go beyond and offer fast and quick delivery. When shopping for your hemp flower, you can opt for such brands to save time and money. Also, consider brands that offer a money-back guarantee.

In addition, look for brands that have excellent and straightforward customer services. Some brands are characterized by untrustworthy customer care personnel; thus, they offer unreliable customer service. As a result, they end up misleading their customers. However, most reputable brands have good customer care personnel willing to assist their buyers in any way. Therefore, as a beginner, try to select a brand with reliable customer care services.

Hemp Source

High-quality delta-8 flowers should be processed using well-grown and premium hemp. Unfortunately, some brands may fail to invest time and money to purchase the most natural hemp pant. For this reason, they end up using chemicals in these products, which are harmful and can cause severe health problems.

In addition, others may get hemp flowers grown in polluted environments containing heavy metals and other harmful contaminants. So, whenever you decide to buy delta-8 flowers, you must verify whether their hemp plant is grown organically as the only way of ensuring that you will get a pure product.

Frequently Asked Questions About Delta 8 THC Flower

What is a delta-8 flower?

Delta-8 flower is just hemp, mostly sold as CBD flower infused with delta-8, and does not occur naturally in cannabinoid strains. Depending on the compounds infused and the manufacturer, delta-8 flowers include different variants, such as Hawaiian haze, moon rocks, cookies, blue dream, and many others. For instance, the moon rocks are potent delta-8 flowers, mainly made of two compounds: CBD flower and delta-8 distillate.

Is it legal to use delta-8 flower?

Delta-8 THC flower is legal like all other cannabinoids but illegal in some U.S states such as Rhode Island. Remember that CBD and THC-infused products must be federal farm bill compliant to be legal. The federal farm bill, the products must contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC to be federally legal.

However, this is only applicable in a few federal states. For that reason, brands that sell delta-8 flowers cannot ship to those states. Therefore, those who intend to use these flowers should check their location’s federal level of THC. This ensures that they remain safe and avoid breaking the local laws.

What are the side effects of delta-8 flower?

Along with other related products, the delta-8 flower can cause mild side effects as it contains trace amounts of delta-9 THC. Its side effects include red eyes, anxiety, and dry mouth. However, there are no reported cases of extreme side effects. Thus, you should not worry about consuming as they pose a low risk.

However, you can consult a health physician if the effects become more irritating. Similarly, you can consult a physician before consuming these products or any other supplemental dietary product.

What are the benefits of delta-8 flowers?

There are many purported benefits of delta-8 THC flowers. These benefits include deep relaxation, euphoric feeling, pain relief, improved sleep, and improved appetite. However, the scientific study available is little to back up the claimed benefits. For that reason, more studies are needed to understand its full potential.

Who should refrain from delta-8 flowers?

Delta-8 flowers are not appropriate for everyone. For example, pregnant women should refrain from these flowers because their effects on the fetus are extreme. Similarly, breastfeeding mothers should also refrain from these products as the delta-8 components may travel through the milk to the child and eventually cause a serious medical condition.

Can delta-8 flowers cause addiction?

Yes, these flowers cause addiction. It’s good to note that all products that change your mood can also cause addiction. Similarly, if you consume a high amount of delta-8 flower for an extended period, you may develop some addiction symptoms. However, consuming delta-8 flowers in small amounts cannot cause severe health issues. On the contrary, you benefit more from them.

Does delta-8 test in a drug test?

Unfortunately, delta-8 flowers can test positive in drug tests. Delta-8 is a biological chemical that differs from delta-9 THC; hence most drug tests do not detect it. However, if your profession involves regular drug testing, smoking delta-8 products might not suit you.

Therefore, if you have a test coming up, you should stay away from delta-8 or any other related product for about one month or two. This will create more time for your body to flush out the delta-8 products from the system.

What are the flavors of delta-8 Flower?

This will depend on the hemp plant type used by the manufacturers. Each strain is grown to produce distinct flavors and different fragrances. Additionally, each strain has its taste, but each distillate has no definite smell. Therefore, it will only absorb the scent of the hemp when applied.

Between delta-8 and CBD, which one is more potent?

Delta-8 effects are more potent than CBD products; therefore, it is not advisable to operate heavy machinery after consuming this flower. Most people prefer CBD because it doesn’t make you high and has low risks. Also, even full spectrum CBD doesn’t have psychoactive effects like delta-8 THC.

Where can I purchase these flowers?

You can get your premium delta-8 flowers in several locations, but most people prefer buying online. But to experience the best feeling from these flowers, you should ensure that you purchase them from a reliable and legit seller. Due to their growing popularity, many brands are now filling the demand gap with different types of delta-8 flowers. Though some offer the best, others offer nothing but fake products.

Therefore, you must be keen to avoid wasting your money on counterfeit delta-8 products when buying these products. Similarly, ensure the company you source your THC complies with the federal farm bill. You should as well consider a reputable brand when making purchases.

What is the best method to consume delta-8 flowers?

You can use two ways to consume these flowers: smoking or vaping. Smoking is where you roll each flower into joints and smoke them that way. On the other hand, vaping is where one requires a unique vaping tool such as dry herb vaporizers. Another way to consume them is by using a water pipe.

Either way, the effects will develop fast, making you high. You just need to select the method that best suits you. However, people with respiratory defects should avoid smoking and choose other methods. Regardless of your preferred method, follow the proper dosage to prevent side effects and other complications.

Can delta-8 flowers expire?

Yes, delta-8 flowers expire like any other marijuana product out there. However, these hemp flowers can stay for a long time if stored properly. Delta-8 flowers can last for six months or more. All you have to do is keep the flower in an airtight container far from direct sunlight.

In addition, you should not expose the flowers to any moisture to avoid mold growth which is harmful and unsafe for human consumption. Another thing is that if you note an old smell from your delta-8 flowers, you should not consume them because that means the flowers have rotten.

Conclusion – Best Delta 8 Flower Of 2022

Delta-8 flower strains are there to stay, and we hope to have more emerging benefits of delta-8 products as the ongoing studies proceed. Similarly, having more ways of consuming the delta-8 THC-infused hemp flower being invented, the number of hemp enthusiasts who prefer this new CBD flower is expected to increase tremendously. Hopefully, more states will be federal farm bill compliant in producing both CBD and THC products.

However, the main worry is an adequate supply of superior delta-8 products that can satisfy the increasing demand. Despite many manufacturers of the THC-infused hemp flower strains, there are still insufficient potent products that meet consumers’ demand.

Therefore, we have taken the time to sample the top three brands you can feel confident about when shopping for your favorite hemp products, especially delta-8 flower strains. We reviewed and held each brand against various factors. These include customer reviews, brand image, manufacturing methods, customer satisfaction, and brand honesty, among many others.

As a result, Exhale Wellness won the top rank having potent yet affordable delta-8 flower products. Despite being a new brand in the industry, BudPop came as runners-up in our list as it has the potential to rank as the best soon. And finally, Hollyweed CBD comes third on our list since it ranked as the most popular source of hemp products featuring different and unique flavors.

Generally, each brand in this article has been screened and carefully selected; hence you can feel confident in shopping for your delta-8 flower strains from any of them. However, the market is full of unscrupulous sellers who rebrand themselves in the name of reputable THC flower sellers. To avoid such sellers, understand the THC flower market first and consider factors such as brand reputation, manufacturing methods, and lab testing results.