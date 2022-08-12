Best Metabolism Boosters Money Can Buy

When we consume food, it is converted into energy molecules by our body. This energy is used to help us carry out various functions.

The process of burning calorie intake is called metabolism. The rate of metabolism with which your body is burning fat plays a vital role in your weight loss. People with slower metabolism rates often show slow weight loss and more weight gain.

You can improve your metabolism by either consuming a healthy diet or by doing exercise. Even if you consume fewer calories, the rate of metabolism is what has the last saying in deciding how you lose weight.

Thankfully, there are countless metabolism booster supplements present on the market today. These best metabolism boosters use healthy ingredients such as green tea, chromium picolinate, alpha-lipoic acid, and conjugated linoleic acid to boost metabolism and aid you in losing weight.

These metabolism-boosting pills can help with body composition and lean muscle mass building. Today, we have put together a list of the best metabolism boosters that you can get online now.

These metabolism booster supplements can help you with your weight loss journey and improve your metabolic health.

Top Metabolism Booster Supplements in 2022

We have looked at countless dietary supplements to help you find the best supplements and metabolism-boosting pills. These supplements can help you get rid of your stored fat and speed up the rate of metabolism, thus helping you with weight loss.

So, without any more delay, here are the best metabolism boosters that you can get your hands on now:

Exipure

Meticore

Java Burn

Resurge

PhenQ

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

MetaboFix

Gluconite

Leanbean

Burn Lab Pro

CircadiYin

Instant Knockout Cut

Keto Charge

Metabrim NRG

Cellubrate

Autaphagene

Trimtone

PrimeShred

Thyroid Rescue 911

PhenGold

Metabolic Renewal

5-Day Metabolism Fix

Meta-Burn

Metabolic Burn

Metabolic Stretching

Exipure

Product Overview Ingredients Used Holy Basil, White Korean Ginseng, Kudzu Root, Quercetin, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 6-month money-back guarantee Price It starts at $59

The Exipure dietary supplement is hailed by many as the best metabolism booster pill. These pills are made from naturally occurring healthy ingredients that work well with your healthy diet.

Not only can the Exipure fat-burning pills help you to lose weight and burn body fat, but they also make sure that you do not lose your muscle mass. These pills are also very affordable, and they do not contain any harmful ingredients.

Meticore

Product Overview Ingredients Used Moringa leaf, African Mango Seed, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Ginger Rhizome, Chromium Picolinate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $59

The Meticore is a thermogenic fat burner. This means that this supplement, with the help of healthy ingredients such as African mango seed, ginger, chromium picolinate, and more, can help promote thermogenesis in your body.

This can help you improve your fat metabolism rate and burn off that stored fat. This weight loss supplement is said to be the best metabolism booster supplement as just within the initial few days of taking these metabolism boosters; you can notice your weight gain slowing down.

This is the best weight loss supplement if you want to get rid of your unwanted belly fat and bring about thermogenesis.

Java Burn

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Tea Extract, Chromium, L-Carnitine, L-Theanine, green coffee bean extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 2-month money-back guarantee Price $49

Java Burn is a fat-burning supplement that works along with your morning coffee. With the goodness of ingredients such as green tea extract, green coffee bean extract, and other herbs and plant-based components, this supplement can help you lose weight and burn body fat without any extra effort.

This comes in the form of flavorless powder; all you need to do is mix this powder with your morning coffee and see the healthy fat metabolism and healthy weight loss it can bring about. Since it doesn’t have any flavor, you do not need to worry about any rancid taste.

You can experience the best of one of the best metabolism boosters by just sipping on your regular morning coffee, thanks to Java Burn.

Resurge

Product Overview Ingredients Used Ashwagandha, Zinc, Magnesium, L-Lysine, L-Arginine, L-theanine, etc. Servings Per Container NA Money-Back Guarantee 2- months money-back guarantee Price $49

Two key factors that metabolism affects are our sleep and HGH levels. HGH is nothing but a human growth hormone. This is the hormone that is responsible for regulating the various hormones that help with fat burning and fat oxidation.

The Resurge supplement is designed to help you lose weight by managing these two aspects. This is what makes it different from other metabolism-boosting supplements. Resurge promotes sleep and ensures that your metabolic health and processes are working while you are resting.

With these best metabolism booster pills, you can bring about weight loss and slow down unwanted weight gain.

PhenQ

Product Overview Ingredients Used Ashwagandha, MCT coconut oil, InnoSlim, Pea Protein, Reishi mushroom extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $53.85

Another unique weight loss product on this list is PhenQ. The PhenQ brand is well known for its metabolism boosters, but these aren’t like the other best metabolism booster pills.

This is because PhenQ has a wide range of meal replacement shapes. These meal replacement shapes come packed with the goodness of essential vitamins, amino acids such as alpha-lipoic acid, and other vital components.

With the help of PhenQ, you can easily consume your calorie intake in the form of delicious shakes that can slow down weight gain and boost fat-burning. These shakes make you feel full while providing you with the essential nutrients.

These are made to substitute food intake, which is why they contain the right amount of nutrients so that even when you consume fewer calories, you still get your body’s needed vitamins and minerals.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Tea Extract, Bitter Melon Extract, Turmeric, Ginger Root, Cinnamon Bark Extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $69

If you need metabolism-boosting supplements only made from natural ingredients, then the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is your best option.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is based on ingredients from the Japanese island of Okinawa. The island of Okinawa is known worldwide because the people from here are not only incredibly healthy, but they go on to live for more than 100 years on average.

This is because of the traditional ingredient the people of this island consume. It helps them with weight loss and body composition. Thus, to help you lose weight, the creators of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic are bringing you the best of these ingredients in the form of metabolism boosters.

It uses ingredients like green tea extract, white tea extract, black pepper fruit, and more to improve resting metabolic rate and basal metabolic rate.

MetaboFix

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Mango, Aronia Berry Extract, Mulberry Fruit, Green Tea, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day refund policy Price It starts at $69

The MetaboFix is the best metabolism booster pill for people who want to feel energetic throughout the day. These pills help in losing weight and keeping you energized.

Their unique blend of ingredients makes it possible for you to burn body fat and get a slim-looking belly. These pills are also known to boost metabolism. Their fat-burning formula can speed up weight loss without significant side effects.

Gluconite

Product Overview Ingredients Used Passionflower, Chamomile Flower, Tryptophan, Hibiscus, GABA, Melatonin, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 6-month money-back guarantee Price It starts at $69

Another supplement that improves your metabolic rate by promoting healthy sleep is the Gluconite weight loss supplement.

Just one scoop of Gluconite with the drink of your choice every day can help you relax and have an excellent sleep. This can make sure that you burn calories as you are sleeping. Gluconite works well as a part of a balanced diet to help take care of stored fat and for healthy weight loss.

Leanbean

Product Overview Ingredients Used Vitamin B12, Choline, Zinc, Konjac Fiber, Vitamin B6, Chromium Picolinate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $59.99

The Leanbean weight loss pills are the best metabolism booster pills for women. These pills contain a good dose of ingredients like chromium picolinate for quick and effective fat burning.

This is a high dosage supplement for losing weight and metabolic processes. It is recommended that you take six capsules of Leanbean a day to boost metabolism and lose body fat.

Burn Lab Pro

Product Overview Ingredients Used Bioperine, Nutrigenesis GTF Chromium, Forslean, and Capsimax Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day satisfaction guarantee Price It starts at $59

Burn Lab Pro is one of the most potent weight loss supplements that can help maintain muscle mass and improve fat oxidation while helping your weight loss and metabolic rate.

The Burn Lab Pro metabolism booster pills have significant effects on stubborn fat. These pills can bring about fat loss by helping you burn unwanted fat. Many bodybuilders also use these on their cut cycles.

CircadiYin

Product Overview Ingredients Used Ashwagandha, Skullcap Root, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Magnesium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $69

The CircadiYin, which is named cleverly on the ‘circadian’ rhythm of our body, is a fat-burning supplement that also promotes relaxing sleep.

With its healthy ingredient composition, this metabolism booster supplement can make it easier for you to get rid of stubborn body fat. The CircadiYin is loved by many loyal customers and is excellent for people who want to lose fat while sleeping.

Instant Knockout Cut

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Tea, Cayenne Pepper, Glucomannan, Vitamins, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee NA Price It starts at $65

The Instant Knockout Cut delivers a knocking-out punch to the fat cells, leading to weight gain. This powerful weight loss supplement is made with the help of natural ingredients and dietary fiber.

It can boost basal metabolic rate and help you lose weight. This is one of the best supplements for burning fat without losing muscle mass. The Instant Knockout Cut has a significant social media following.

In addition to ingredients like green tea extract, it also has vitamins such as vitamin B6 and vitamin D3 to provide you with extra nutrients.

KetoCharge

Product Overview Ingredients Used BHB Salts (Sodium, Calcium, and Magnesium) Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 2-month money-back guarantee Price It starts at $59.99

The KetoCharge is the best metabolism booster for people on a Keto diet or a ketogenic diet. The keto diet heavily moderates calorie consumption to improve metabolic rate. It is excellent for weight loss but very hard to follow through, even harder than some high-intensity interval training.

The KetoCharge can provide support to your keto diet. With this, losing weight can be more accessible and help you with your muscle mass. The KetoCharge is a very widely used and popular metabolism booster.

Metabrim NRG

Product Overview Ingredients Used Yohimbe bark, Raspberry Ketones, Kola Nut, L-Carnitine, Green Tea Extract, etc Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 6- months money-back guarantee Price It starts at $49.

To speed up fat burning and improve the weight-loss process by raising body temperature, Metabrim NRG uses the best thermogenic fat burner components. When used correctly, according to the product’s creators, it can aid in weight loss “too soon.”

Metabrim NRG promises to function without jitters. Metabrim’s components are created for more natural outcomes that increase metabolism naturally and don’t produce significant adverse effects like headaches or irritation, unlike other metabolism boosters that flood your body with stimulants like caffeine.

Cellubrate

Product Overview Ingredients Used Grape Seed, Mushroom Complex, Turmeric Root, Pine Bark, Green Tea Extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $69

You can achieve your weight loss goals without committing to a well-balanced diet and exercise routine, claim the Cellubrate supplement’s manufacturers. Cellubrate doesn’t want you to make any assumptions regarding the components when it comes to the top metabolism boosters.

The most effective supplement for boosting metabolism also purports to enhance immunity, mood, and weight reduction. Most dietary supplements on this list all work similarly, but Cellubrate claims they can do more than just make you feel invigorated all day. Additionally, it improves the metabolic process and removes stubborn fat.

Autaphagene

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Coffee Bean Extract, Green Tea, Pomegranate Extract, Ginger (Bulb), etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $59

The anti-aging company Autaphagene aims to boost your body’s level of autophagy. It accomplishes this by utilizing natural substances that have been demonstrated to reduce body fat, increase energy expenditure, and facilitate rapid weight loss without deprivation or hunger.

The weight loss pill Autaphagene was first marketed as an all-natural metabolism enhancer. Daily use of Autaphagene is said to provide 1,000 mg of natural metabolic assistance to help your fat loss, make your body absorb more quickly, and increase calorie burning.

Trimtone

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Coffee Bean Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Green Tea, Cocoa Flavonoids, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $49.99

Considered one of the best thermogenic fat burners, Trimtone works wonders in conjunction with a sensible diet and exercise routine. It improves your body temperature to help with fat loss from within. It instructs your body to speed its metabolism and burn fat. Some studies have said that people who regularly use Trimtone can maintain their weight loss goals.

With ingredients like green tea extract, a potent antioxidant, these weight loss supplements can help your weight loss and provide you with other benefits.

Trimtone increases thermogenesis and accelerates your metabolism, making it the best weight reduction product for women. If you’re trying to lose weight, this will help you burn fat quickly and use all those extra calories more effectively!

PrimeShred

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Tea, L-Tyrosine, Green Bean Coffee Extract, L-Theanine, Bioperine, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $49.99

The PrimeShred boosts your fat metabolism and fat burning to make sure that you can shred off stored fat and get rid of fat cells. With PrimeShred, you don’t have to worry about consuming more calories.

The PrimeShred is known to boost metabolism and is made from ingredients that are good for your body. It can help eliminate body fat and make you feel more confident about yourself. It is a name to be reckoned with in the metabolism boosters industry.

Thyroid Rescue 911

Product Overview Ingredients Used Vitamin B12, Iodine, Selenium, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $69.95

Thyroid Rescue 911 seeks to assist thyroid patients by offering the most thorough knowledge on controlling their metabolism. The thyroid is also responsible for your food cravings.

The thyroid gland is frequently referred to as “the boss of hormones” for a reason. It significantly affects metabolism and weight loss goals. Thyroid Rescue 911 may be able to help you lose those final few pounds by optimizing your basal metabolic rate – all purchases come with two gift eBooks as a bonus!

PhenGold

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Coffee Bean Extract, L-tyrosine, L-theanine, Cayenne, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day satisfaction guarantee Price It starts at $59.99

A “multi-action” weight loss product called PhenGold claims to burn fat, lower cravings, speed up metabolism, and improve your mood and energy levels. It asserts that to produce such outcomes, it uses only “clinically proven” substances.

Some of the most potent fat-burning substances that have been scientifically shown to promote weight loss can be found in PhenGold. These components, which improve your mood, cognition, and energy levels, include green tea extract, caffeine, green coffee bean extract, cayenne pepper extract, theanine, DMAE, Rhodiola Rosea, and tyrosine.

The Best Metabolism Booster Books To Lose Weight

In addition to being a metabolism-boosting supplement, a great book can also help you better manage your body weight. We have curated a list of the best books with tips and tricks for fat burning. These are great to use while you are on metabolism supplements.

Can these ebooks complement your metabolism booster dietary supplement of choice and answer questions like, should you eat spicy foods for weight loss? What are dietary fiber and amino acids? Should I consume more calories or consume fewer calories? And more.

Metabolic Renewal

Dr. Kevin Gianni, an endocrinologist, created the metabolism-enhancing eBook Metabolic Renewal exclusively for women. At every stage of life, you may allegedly maximize your energy, learn to burn calories, and revitalize your health by adhering to the lessons in Metabolic Renewal!

This book can teach you how to lose weight, and it has information about foods that can help with burning fat. In addition to this, the lessons in this book can help you boost your metabolism rate and boost your metabolism.

5-Day Metabolism Fix

The 5-Day Metabolism Fix is a novel and powerful weight loss method that offers instructions on how to drop five pounds in five days and advice on how to work out at home and fast before bed. You have nothing to lose since the eBook has a 60-day money-back guarantee!

If you’re like most individuals, your metabolism has slowed down from when it was at its peak to when we were in our twenties. Fortunately, this can be rectified right now by adopting a balanced diet, aka a healthy diet.

Meta-Burn

Meta-Burn is an excellent alternative for people looking for a quick and straightforward way to speed up their metabolism. After just 10 minutes of training, this program has been scientifically shown to increase your metabolic rate for up to 36 hours!

According to one woman, who used the Meta-Burn regimen, she lost 66 pounds. The diet is a fantastic choice if you need assistance burning fat because it encourages healthier eating and increases calorie expenditure.

Metabolic Burn

Barium sulfate, a component in the Metabolics+ Brand Product, was demonstrated in research several decades ago to raise one’s metabolic rate. This assessment considers both the amount of physical activity and daily caloric intake!

In just 12 weeks, Metabolic Burn’s cutting-edge weight loss program can help you lose belly fat and build muscle. An unquestioning unequivocal money-back guarantee backs it, so it’s hard to match!

You can also learn more about protein-rich foods and how spicy eating foods can lead to more calories. These ebooks make weight maintenance easier for beginners. Alongside a metabolism booster, these books can be beneficial.

Metabolic Stretching

A new exercise you can perform at home to burn fat and speed up your metabolism is metabolic stretching. The program dispels the myth that hours of vigorous cardio exercise are the only thing needed to lose weight. Still, this novel method shines in its potential advantages, even from simple stretching!

The only stretching app you’ll ever require is Metabolic Stretching. Download it to discover which stretch burns more calories or to learn a novel flow of quick exercises that tone muscles and melt stubborn fat.

Effective Ingredients That Are Used In Metabolism Boosters

Following are the most effective ingredients that are usually found in good metabolism boosters:

Chromium(III) Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is a compound that occurs naturally in foods like meat, fish, shellfish, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. It is also available as a dietary supplement.

Although some research shows that chromium picolinate said nothing more than placebo effects, other studies indicate that it does have real benefits.

For instance, researchers at the University of California-San Francisco conducted a double-blind trial where participants were given either a placebo or 200 mcg (micrograms) of chromium picolinate daily. The results showed that those who took the chromium picolinate had lower cholesterol levels than those who took the placebo.

Another study found that people who took chromium picolinate supplements had better glucose tolerance than those who did not. Glucose tolerance refers to how well your body responds to the glucose in food. Those who had good glucose tolerance could handle more significant amounts of carbohydrates before their bodies released too many sugar molecules into the bloodstream.

Other studies show that chromium picolinate may be helpful for people with type 2 diabetes because it increases insulin sensitivity. One study found that people who received 200 mcg of chromium picolinate suffered less muscle damage when they performed resistance exercises.

Resistance exercise refers to lifting weights or doing pushups. Muscle damage causes inflammation, so reducing inflammation is essential for preventing injuries.

Green Coffee Extract

Green coffee extract is derived from green coffee beans. These beans are roasted and then ground down into a powder form. This process removes the caffeine and chlorogenic acid from the bean. This leaves behind compounds called polyphenols, which are believed to be responsible for many of the health benefits associated with green coffee. The polyphenols in green coffee beans work in several ways. First, they block the action of enzymes that break down fats in the liver. This allows the liver to burn stored fat instead of releasing fatty acids into the bloodstream.

Second, polyphenols stimulate the release of hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline. These hormones speed up metabolism and encourage the burning of fat.

Third, the polyphenols activate thyroid hormone receptors. This stimulates the production of thyroid hormones, which regulate metabolism.

There are two main reasons why people use green coffee extract: 1) to lose weight and 2) to treat type 2 diabetes.

Taking the green coffee extract speeds up metabolism and encourages the body to burn fat rather than store it. One study found that people who used green coffee extract lost nearly twice as much weight as those who did not. In addition, another study found that overweight individuals who used green coffee extract saw their triglyceride levels drop by 25 percent after three months. Triglycerides are a type of fat that has been linked to heart disease.

Research suggests that green coffee extract also helps people with type 2 diabetes. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that diabetic patients who used green coffee extract experienced improved insulin sensitivity. Insulin sensitivity refers to how well the cells respond to insulin, the hormone that controls sugar levels in the bloodstream. When insulin sensitivity improves, blood sugar control becomes more manageable.

One final note about using green coffee extract: Although there have been no clinical trials on humans, animal studies suggest that taking green coffee extract can cause congenital disabilities. Therefore, pregnant women should avoid using this supplement.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice made from the roots of the Curcuma longa plant. Turmeric contains curcuminoids, which include curcumin and Demethoxycurcumin.

Curcuminoids have anti-inflammatory effects. This makes them helpful in relieving pain and discomfort associated with arthritis. They also appear to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. One study found that curcuminoids slowed cognitive decline in elderly adults at risk for dementia. Another study indicated that they reduced inflammation in the brains of mice with Alzheimer’s disease symptoms.

Other studies show that turmeric supplements may help treat inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants neutralize harmful chemicals known as free radicals. Free radicals are produced when our bodies use oxygen during normal metabolism. These reactive molecules can damage DNA and proteins. In addition, curcumin appears to inhibit the production of enzymes linked to obesity. The enzyme lipase breaks down fats into fatty acids and glycerol.

Lipase inhibitors block the action of this enzyme. As a result, less fat is converted to triglycerides and stored in adipose tissue. Curcumin also increases insulin sensitivity. Insulin sensitivity refers to how well your cells respond to insulin. When you eat carbohydrates, the pancreas releases insulin. Insulin then moves glucose out of the bloodstream and into muscle and fat cells, where it can be used as fuel.

Insulin resistance occurs when cells become insensitive to insulin. In response, the pancreas pumps out higher amounts of insulin. This leads to high insulin levels in the bloodstream, which triggers increased hunger and weight gain. Curcumin decreases appetite and boosts satiety hormones. It also improves insulin signaling in the liver and muscles. That means insulin is better able to move glucose into these tissues. As a result, you feel fuller longer.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid that is naturally present in tea leaves. It is thought to improve memory and concentration. L-theanine is also believed to reduce stress and anxiety.

People often drink green tea because of its high antioxidant content. However, research shows that L-theanine is more effective at improving brain function than antioxidants.

One study found that obese people who took L-theanine before meals ate fewer calories than those who didn’t. Another study found that obese men who consumed green tea containing L-Theanine for eight weeks reduced their calorie intake by 300 calories per day.

Research suggests that l-theanine may increase energy expenditure. That’s the amount of energy your body uses just to stay alive.

Studies also show that l-theanine may block the effects of ghrelin, a hormone that makes us want to eat. Ghrelin also causes our bodies to produce growth hormones, which makes us grow taller.

Researchers think that L-theanine might inhibit the activity of certain enzymes that break down fats into fatty acids. This could lead to higher levels of free fatty acids circulating in the body. Free fatty acids activate brown adipose tissue, which burns extra calories as heat.

A study published in Neuropsychopharmacology found that drinking green tea containing l-theanine increased participants’ ability to focus and concentrate. The researchers believe this was due to the presence of l-theanine.

Another study published in Psychopharmacology found that people who drank green tea containing L- theanine had lower cortisol levels (a stress hormone). Cortisol increases when we feel stressed, so having less of it means we feel better overall.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea contains numerous beneficial nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other plant chemicals. Antioxidants are substances that protect our bodies from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can harm healthy cells. Antioxidants neutralize harmful compounds.

Green tea contains several different types of vitamins. For example, it contains vitamin C, B6, E, K, folate, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, biotin, and choline. All of these vitamins play essential roles in maintaining health. Green tea comes from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Green tea contains caffeine, tannin, and other compounds called catechins. Catechins include epicatechin gallate (ECGC), epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), and epicatechin (EC).

Catechins have many health benefits. They protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can harm healthy cells. The catechins in green tea also increase energy expenditure and boost fat oxidation. That means more calories are burned, and fewer are stored.

Some research suggests that drinking green tea can lower cholesterol levels. Other studies indicate that it may prevent certain cancers. Green tea also contains many minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, molybdenum, selenium, iodine, chromium, nickel, cobalt, aluminum, boron, vanadium, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury. These elements are essential for good health. They keep bones strong, muscles functioning properly, and nerves working correctly.

There are many benefits associated with drinking green tea. Some include:

Lowering cholesterol: One study found that men who drank two cups of green tea per day were able to reduce their total cholesterol by 4 points. Women who drank four cups of green tea per week lowered their total cholesterol by 3 points.

Fighting cancer: Several studies show that green tea may help prevent certain cancers. This includes breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, skin cancer, and lung cancer. Researchers aren’t sure why this happens, but they know that green tea has potent anti-cancer properties.

Promoting heart health: Green tea helps prevent cardiovascular disease by lowering bad LDL cholesterol. In addition, it reduces blood pressure and improves circulation. Drinking green tea regularly may even help you to lose weight!

Ashwagandha

This herb is native to India and grows wild throughout Asia. It’s been used there for centuries to support a healthy nervous system. Ashwagandha is now available in supplement form. It’s one of the most popular herbs in Ayurvedic medicine because it promotes mental clarity and memory. Studies suggest that ashwagandha may improve brain function and reduce anxiety.

It may also promote healthy sleep patterns. A recent study showed that people who took ashwagandha experienced better quality sleep than those taking a placebo. Other studies have shown ashwagandha’s ability to enhance learning and memory.

Ashwagandhas’ effects on the body are similar to those of Rhodiola Rosea. Both herbs contain adaptogens, natural substances that help your body cope with stress. Adaptogens may also help relieve depression. Ashwagandha’s active ingredients are shilajit and rooibos. Rooibos is an herbal remedy made from the South African bush willow tree. Shilajit is a resin produced by trees in the Himalayan mountains. Both of these herbs are rich sources of antioxidants. Antioxidants protect cells against damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that cause cell damage. Antioxidants have been linked to improved immune function, reduced inflammation, and enhanced mood.

Vitamin B6

The vitamin B6 complex consists of eight different vitamins. Vitamin B6 is needed to convert food into energy (ATP). Your body can only use about half of what you eat. The rest gets stored as fat.

Vitamin B6 is essential for converting food into energy. It also plays a role in maintaining normal nerve function. Vitamin B6 deficiency can result in neurological problems like confusion, memory loss, and lack of coordination. Your liver converts some of the fat into ketones. Ketones are a type of fuel that your brain uses when you’re low on glucose or glycogen.

If you don’t get enough Vitamin B6, your body won’t make enough ketones. You’ll feel tired, weak, and depressed. If you don’t eat enough protein, your body will rely more heavily on carbohydrates for energy. You may find yourself craving sweets and carbs. Carbohydrates are converted directly into sugar in the liver. Sugar causes insulin spikes, leading to high triglycerides and cholesterol levels. High triglycerides and cholesterol levels can increase your heart disease risk.

A deficiency of vitamin B6 can also affect how well your body metabolizes iron. Iron plays a vital role in red blood cell formation. When deficient in vitamin B6, your red blood cells may not develop properly. You could end up with anemia, having too few red blood cells. Other symptoms include fatigue, weakness, and dizziness. Inadequate amounts of vitamin B6 can contribute to poor metabolism, obesity, diabetes, and other conditions.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is another crucial nutrient needed to produce new red blood cells. When you’re young, your body has large quantities of red blood cells. As you age, however, your production slows down. This leads to fewer red blood cells, which results in anemia. Vitamin B12 helps keep your red blood cells healthy.

Low levels of vitamin B12 can result in nerve problems, including numbness and tingling in your hands and feet. Vitamin B12 is linked with metabolism because it helps your body create new red blood cells. This allows your body to release oxygen throughout your body. It also helps maintain proper nervous system functioning. A deficiency of vitamin B12 can cause nerve pain, tingling, and numbness.

Many factors influence whether someone has a metabolic disorder. Some people are born with certain genetic traits that predispose them to develop metabolic disorders. Some people inherit a family history of metabolic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.

Without adequate levels of vitamin B12, your body cannot manufacture new red blood cells. Without enough oxygen, your muscles, nerves, and organs become sluggish, causing muscle cramps, leg pain, and numbness.

Ranking Factors Behind The Best Metabolism Booster Supplements

We used the following ranking factors to rank these dietary supplements and metabolism boosters:

Scientifically Backed Ingredients

We wanted to ensure that the best metabolism booster pills are made from the best ingredients. These ingredients will substitute for calorie consumption and manage your body weight, so they should be safe for consumption.

Research suggests that green tea extract can have health benefits and is also a rich source of antioxidants. It can help you burn calories, which is why it is a common metabolism booster ingredient.

Another metabolism booster, chromium picolinate, has also been researched to show many health benefits. It can aid with muscle building and weight loss.

Studies have also indicated that green coffee bean extract may be suitable for controlling food cravings.

Ability To Burn Body Fat

We only wanted to pick the metabolism booster supplement known to burn calories and burn fat. The primary goal of a metabolism booster is to improve resting metabolic rate and to help you achieve healthy body weight.

This is only possible when the metabolism booster can burn fat.

Honest Advertised Benefits

Many metabolism booster supplements and dietary supplements advertise outrageous benefits. They claim to provide you with lean muscle mass and ensure that you consume fewer calories.

We have made sure to pick the metabolism boosters that do not make outlandish claims regarding your calorie consumption and weight loss.

Pricing, Refund Policy, & Customer Reviews

Lastly, we have also included the most affordable metabolism boosters. We wanted to pick a dietary supplement that anyone could afford, and this is why while choosing metabolism boosters, we made sure to keep value for money in mind.

Another consideration is the customer reviews for each metabolism booster dietary supplement. Only the metabolism boosters that had more positive reviews were chosen.

How To Speed Up Metabolism Naturally?

Following is how you can speed up your metabolism naturally:

Exercise

The best way to speed up metabolism naturally is through exercise. Exercise boosts your metabolism by increasing the number of calories you burn. Regular aerobic exercise improves cardiovascular health. It’s also suitable for weight management.

Cardio workouts improve your endurance and strength. They also help lower bad cholesterol, reduce stress, and boost self-esteem. Strength training builds lean muscle mass to store energy. Muscle burns more calories than fat does. Therefore, building muscle increases your overall calorie expenditure.

Fat-burning exercises include running, biking, swimming, dancing, and lifting weights—the more intense the workout, the greater the effect on your metabolism.

Eat Healthier Foods

Eating healthier foods speeds up metabolism. Here are some tips:

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. These foods contain lots of vitamins and minerals that promote good digestion.

Avoid processed food. Processed foods have been stripped of their nutrients.

Drink water instead of sugary drinks. Sugary drinks increase your appetite and make you crave junk food.

Include whole grains in your diet. Whole grains provide fiber and protein. Fiber keeps you full longer, and protein provides amino acids that build strong muscles.

Limit alcohol consumption. Alcohol raises your insulin level. Insulin makes you hungry.

Don’t skip meals. Skipping meals causes your body to break down stored fat into fatty acids. Fatty acids are converted into ketones. Your brain uses ketones as fuel.

Eat smaller portions. Eating small amounts frequently reduces cravings.

Try eating less often. Frequent meal times slow your metabolism. You’ll feel hungrier after each meal.

Make sure you get enough sleep. Lack of sleep decreases your metabolism.

Lifestyle Changes

You can also speed up metabolism naturally by making lifestyle changes. Losing weight reduces your resting metabolic rate.

This means that you need to eat fewer calories to maintain your current weight.

If you’re overweight or obese, losing weight will require you to cut back on calories. Your metabolism may slow down if you don’t lose weight quickly enough.

To speed up metabolism naturally, try these suggestions:

Reduce your intake of refined carbs. Refined carbs cause spikes in blood sugar. This leads to increased hunger.

Increase your physical activity. Aerobic activities like walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming burn more calories than resistance training.

Cut out caffeine. Caffeine slows down your metabolism.

Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness helps you stay focused on what you’re doing at any given moment.

Get regular checkups. Regular medical checks keep you healthy.

Talk with your doctor about how to manage your diabetes.

Maintain an active social life. Socializing lowers your stress level, which affects your hormones. Hormone imbalances affect your metabolism.

Keep track of your daily habits. Track your progress so you know where you stand.

Take a multivitamin supplement every day. A multivitamin contains all the essential vitamins and minerals needed for health.

Top Metabolism Booster Supplements in 2022 Final Verdict

A good metabolism booster can make it easier to improve your metabolism and lose weight. The metabolism boosters on our list are tried and trusted by many, and they can help you a lot on your weight loss journey.

Always follow a healthy diet alongside dietary supplements to stay at a healthy weight.

