Best Appetite Suppressants Compared

It requires a lot of trouble and determination, from satisfying your food cravings to fat loss. Still, if you want to achieve successful weight loss, there’s one sure-shot way of doing so – reducing your calorie consumption to maintain a deficiency.

You can take the support of appetite suppressants to achieve this feat.

Appetite suppressants contain natural constituents that can suppress appetite and induce fat-burning in your body when you don’t exert any physical exertion.

Appetite suppressing supplements can be the perfect companion for your weight-loss trip as they can acclimate your body weight by reducing your calorie consumption.

A Look At The Best Appetite Suppressing Supplements of 2022

Several appetite-suppressing supplements claim to work for you and activate the fat-burning process.

However, the best appetite suppressant supplements are hard to find.

However, we have done your part of the research on the best appetite suppressants so that you don’t have to keep surfing the internet for hours looking for the best appetite suppressant pills that work just right.

To find the best appetite suppressant supplement in 2022, we ranked our top picks based on effectiveness, safety, and quality factors.

Here is a glimpse of the best appetite-suppressing supplements that we shall discuss in the article in detail:

Exipure One of the best appetite suppressants, Exipure, helps you lose weight and shed fat when complemented with a healthy diet. Java Burn Java Burn can prevent gain in weight, suppress appetite, shed fat, and help you lose weight when taken in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise. PhenQ Most appetite suppressants cost you a fortune; however, PhenQ is not just one of the best but also one of the most cost-effective options that help reduce fat cells and act as an alternative to prescription appetite suppressants. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic If you are looking to stop yourself from binge-eating and reduce your calorie intake, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is one of the best appetite suppressants that can help burn fat cells and suppress appetite. BioFit To promote the weight loss journey of any individual, BioFit takes an approach most weight loss supplements don’t. It aims to improve your gut microbiota to help reduce food cravings and suppress appetite. AppAway AppAway, as the name suggests, helps suppress appetite, thereby helping you lose weight and burn fat cells to get the body you want. VivaSlim VivaSlim aims to suppress appetite and improve normal fat metabolism to help individuals lose weight. Unlike most OTC appetite suppressants, it uses natural excipients that control hunger and food cravings. LeanBean LeanBean is a thermogenic fat burner that acts as an appetite suppressant to burn excess fat while also aiming to control hunger using natural ingredients. Gundry MD TriTrim Gundry MD TriTrim helps reduce excess fat and boost metabolism so that you can not just control hunger but also work out better in the gym to accelerate your weight loss journey. Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner Cellucor’s hunger suppressant pills help people lose weight by improving the fat-burning process while also aiming to control hunger. Unlike prescription appetite suppressants, it has no side effects, such as the development of digestive and kidney diseases. Burn Lab Pro Burn Lab Pro helps promote weight loss by allowing the user to control hunger and control cravings to reduce excess weight. This natural appetite suppressant is not just an effective but a cost-effective option. Hunter Burn One of the best appetite suppressants available, Hunter Burn reduces calorie intake to help you shed body fat and aid in appetite suppression. Trimtone Trimtone, as the name suggests, is a natural appetite suppressant that helps burn fat by controlling hunger cravings and fat production. This all-natural fat burner not only burns stored fat but also improves fat absorption. AcidaBurn AcidaBurn is a natural appetite suppressant supplement that naturally improves fat absorption, unlike prescription appetite suppressants or prescription medication that could otherwise be harmful to people with medical issues such as high blood pressure. Hourglass Fit Hourglass Fit is an appetite suppressant for women that aims at appetite suppression by controlling hunger cravings and fat production in the body. Unlike prescription medication, it has no side effects. NitriLean Taking appetite suppressants does not have to be complicated with NitriLean – a weight loss pill that optimizes body weight by acting as an appetite suppression supplement. CarboFix One of the best appetite suppressant supplements, CarboFix aims to stop your hunger cravings using natural ingredients, thereby preventing gain in weight. Zotrim Zotrim is one of the natural appetite suppressants that induces fat loss of stored fat to help with body weight optimization naturally, unlike prescription appetite suppressants. PrimeShred PrimeShred is one of the best appetite suppressants and weight loss supplements that helps suppress appetite using natural ingredients, thereby reducing body fat and weight gain. MTN Blaze MTN Blaze is the best appetite suppressant with natural excipients that helps the user consume fewer calories and thereby prevent excess gain in weight. PowHer Fat Burner PowHer Fat Burner aids fat absorption in the body to help users optimize their body weight by burning it off. It is one of those natural appetite suppressant supplements that work in a multi-faceted manner. Instant Knockout Cut Instant Knockout Cut is the best appetite suppressant if you want to control your food cravings and burn fat simultaneously, achieving your weight loss goals. PhenGold PhenGold is one of the best appetite suppressant pills that aid fat burning by naturally optimizing fat absorption, unlike prescription medication that can lead to serious side effects.

Exipure

Product Overview Core Ingredients Kudzu Root, Holy Basil, White Korean Ginseng, Quercetin, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $59

Exipure is the best herbal appetite suppressant that combines eight scientifically-backed natural excipients in one formula to help you make the changes you want. It’s designed to dissolve stored fat and boost your metabolism so that the food you eat goes straight into energy rather than storage.

How does Exipure work? Being a weight loss pill supplement, Exipure aims to induce weight loss and fat burning using ingredients such as Perilla, Kudzu, White Korean Ginseng, Holy Basil, Propolis, etc.

Some of these ingredients also have extraordinary appetite suppressant abilities; this helps you in reducing hunger cravings. When you eat less (and burn more), you go into a calorie deficit state which is the basis of weight loss.

Java Burn

Product Overview Core Ingredients Chromium, L-Carnitine, L-Theanine, Green Tea Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 2-month money-back guarantee Cost $49

Ever wonder how to get rid of those pesky extra pounds? Well, now you can!

Java Burn is a natural and best appetite suppressant that works by enhancing your metabolism, which increases calorie burning and aids in weight loss.

Studies also suggest that Java Burn’s components, such as green tea extract, may further reduce your hunger. In contrast to other natural appetite suppressants, this fat burner pill aids in burning fat and reducing cravings. Naturally, this hunger suppressant pill allows you to wave goodbye to the extra fat.

PhenQ

Product Overview Core Ingredients InnoSlim, Pea Protein, Ashwagandha, MCT Coconut Oil, Reishi mushroom extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $53.85

PhenQ contains all-natural components that can increase metabolism, reduce hunger, and aid in weight loss in various ways.

This weight reduction supplement is one of the top-selling weight loss products online, with 190,000 satisfied customers to back it up.

Alpha-Lacys Reset and nopal are two compounds found in PhenQ that aren’t found in other diet pills and work to decrease hunger. Additionally, it contains other well-established hunger suppressants, including caffeine, L-carnitine, and Capsimax.

As one of the best appetite suppressants, PhenQ works in a multi-faceted manner. This means it does not just suppress appetite or act as one of the generic hunger control pills. Instead, it is also a thermogenic fat burner, inducing thermogenesis in the body.

Thermogenesis is the process of increasing the body’s thermal temperature, which boosts metabolism and leads to weight loss.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Product Overview Core Ingredients Turmeric, Ginger Root, Green Tea Extract, Bitter Melon Extract, Cinnamon Bark Extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $69

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic combines the health benefits of fruit extracts, herbs, plant extracts, and other unique ingredients to help you feel more energetic and lead to appetite suppression.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s antioxidant benefits can help promote a healthy inflammatory response, promote weight loss, reduce food cravings, and maintain energy balance, which can help regulate appetite and achieve manageable weight reduction results.

Unlike most other OTC appetite suppressant supplements, this dietary supplement is not a weight loss pill but an antioxidant-rich drink.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is based on the secret recipes from the Japanese island, Okinawa.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic not only acts as an appetite suppressant but also helps actively burn body fat, which is essential for maintaining your weight loss objectives.

BioFit

Product Overview Core Ingredients Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Casei, Bifidobacterium Longum, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day refund policy Cost It starts at $69

BioFit, the appetite suppressant tablet developed by BioFit Labs, is a dietary supplement that helps you manage your appetite and help you lose weight.

Wild fluctuations in appetite throughout the day may indicate an unbalanced microbiota in your stomach. It is claimed that BioFit makes it simpler to follow a diet by balancing the probiotic bacteria in your stomach.

BioFit includes a probiotic matrix that consists of seven strains of bacteria. These bacteria act as appetite suppressants, improve digestive health, and improve gut efficiency and toxin release.

As per the official website, BioFit is one of the best appetite suppressant supplements because it has helped several users shed as much as 70 pounds of fat without having to follow a strict exercise regimen or eating habits.

AppAway

Product Overview Core Ingredients Niacin, HC-peptide, Biotin, Calcium, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day refund policy Cost It starts at $49

AppAway suppresses your hunger by turning off your hunger hormone.

The makers of these appetite-suppressing supplements market them as a “slim sugar” that can get rid of belly fat.

Ingredients in AppAway are exotic, and unlike most appetite-suppressing supplements, AppAway contains HC-Peptide, a patented ingredient that works as an appetite suppressant, but in a natural way.

One of the most cost-effective alternatives on our list, this powerful appetite suppressant is available at $49 per bottle.

Additionally, when purchasing many bottles, the cost of the dietary supplement reduces as low as $29 each bottle.

Simply taking appetite suppressants like AppAway every morning is said to help you lose a considerable amount of weight quickly by suppressing your appetite.

It is one of the best appetite suppressants found in the market amongst other weight loss supplements.

VivaSlim

Product Overview Core Ingredients L-Ornithine, L-arginine, L-glutamine, African mango extract, etc. Servings Per Container 120 Money-Back Guarantee 1-year money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $49

VivaSlim, a liquid medication from Simple Promise, is designed to reduce appetite and speed up metabolism by acting on your brain.

Using ingredients such as African Mango Complex, L-Arginine, L-Carnitine, L-Theanine, Beta-Alanine, etc., VivaSlim certainly tops our list of the best appetite suppressant supplements.

As one of the promising appetite suppressant supplements, VivaSlim works in three ways to help promote weight loss:

act as an appetite suppressant

increase metabolism

help maintain normal cholesterol levels

Unlike many other supplements that solely focus on being appetite suppressant supplements, VivaSlim uses a multi-faceted approach.

The makers understand that limiting calorie consumption can not be the only effective weight loss method. Therefore, they have also included ingredients such as L-Theanine, Beta-Alanine, etc., to rev up your metabolism and maintain cholesterol levels.

With a boosted metabolism, you can quickly utilize calories consumed as energy. This way, the body does not store these consumed calories as fat.

The makers claim that you can expect to drop anywhere between 36 and 54lbs in a short time when using VivaSlim, according to consumer testimonials on the VivaSlim website.

Some people even assert that taking VivaSlim eradicated their brain fog and improved their health in other ways.

LeanBean

Product Overview Core Ingredients Konjac Fiber, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Choline, Zinc, Chromium Picolinate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Cost It starts at $59.99

LeanBean is the best herbal appetite suppressant especially made for middle-aged ladies who struggle to lose weight despite eating healthily.

The natural elements in the appetite suppressant for women, such as Glucomannan, can provide your body with natural ingredients.

The most excellent herbal appetite suppressor can aid in effective weight loss by providing your body with the nutrients it needs. Being one of the best appetite suppressants, it can help you lose weight by significantly reducing your daily calorie intake.

Gundry MD TriTrim

Product Overview Core Ingredients Zinc, Turmeric Root Extract, Bioperine, Selenium, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Cost It starts at $240

If you’re looking to lose weight and curb cravings, Gundry MD TriTrim is one of those effective appetite suppressants meant just for you.

This pill uses natural extracts from top sources, including coffee and green tea, to help you curb your appetite. These substances can reduce your appetite and aid in weight loss.

The dietary supplements actively help you lose weight and are pretty efficient as hunger control pills.

Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner

Product Overview Core Ingredients Green Tea Extract, Amla (Emblica Officinalis) Fruit Extract, Caffeine, Dandelion (Taraxacum Officinale) Root Extract, etc Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day refund policy Cost It starts at $28

A wide variety of appetite suppressants focus on mainly one thing alone: suppression of appetite.

However, Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner is different. It does not just activate your fat-burning process. Instead, it also supplies you with explosive energy and laser focus so that you are not only keeping track of your calories but also focusing on your weight loss goals.

With ingredients such as caffeine anhydrous, a thermogenic and sensory blend, green tea extract, and others, this high-definition appetite suppressant tops our list of best appetite suppressants.

Scientific research has shown that Celucor SuperHD Fat Burner’s components can help suppress appetite, which can help your body burn fat.

By limiting your food cravings, you can advance in your weight loss journey.

Many people have lost weight naturally thanks to Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner’s ability to restrict appetite. Because it dramatically aids body weight optimization, several users have referred to it as the best appetite suppressant.

This weight loss pill is gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO, so your body barely experiences any adverse side effects from using them.

Burn Lab Pro

Product Overview Core Ingredients Forslean, Bioperine, Nutrigenesis GTF Chromium, and Capsimax Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day satisfaction guarantee Cost It starts at $59

Are you sick of feeling hungry and unable to control your appetite? If so, Burn Lab Pro may be the solution you’ve been looking for.

Burn Lab Pro is an appetite suppressant that can help manage cravings and help you eat fewer calories. It has all-natural ingredients that help your body burn fat more efficiently.

Unlike many other appetite suppressants, Burn Lab Pro is one of the cleanest appetite suppressants that can help you achieve your body goals without having to sweat it out at the gym rigorously.

It is one of those stim-free appetite suppressants that also supply immense energy to provide you with advanced fat loss support.

If you wish to lose weight without having to consume stimulants such as caffeine, more so if you are intolerant or sensitive to caffeine, this appetite suppressant can be your go-to.

Hunter Burn

Product Overview Core Ingredients Konjac Root Extract, Cayenne Pepper, L-theanine, Matcha Green Tea, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Cost It starts at $75

You might be tempted to try prescription diet pills when you’re looking to lose body weight. But suppose you have a history of high blood pressure, heart disease, or other conditions that make it difficult for your body to metabolize stimulants. In that case, these supplements could do more harm than good—especially if they’re taken in excess.

If you’re looking for a natural appetite suppressor that can help you lose weight while retaining your bodily functions and avoiding side effects like high blood pressure and heart palpitations, look no further than Hunter Burn. It’s regarded as the finest natural hunger suppressant due to its potent ingredient.

These diet tablets can help you lose stored fat without damaging your health by dissolving fat stores.

Trimtone

Product Overview Core Ingredients Black Pepper Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Green Tea Extract, Cocoa Flavonoids, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $49.99

Trimtone is a dietary supplement that can significantly reduce your appetite for food and burn fat cells. This appetite suppressant is one of the few nutritional supplements that can aid in weight loss without endangering your general health.

Women who want to prevent weight gain by curbing their appetites can use Trimtone. You can get rid of extra stored fat in your body if you use this weight reduction supplement daily.

AcidaBurn

Product Overview Core Ingredients Psyllium husk, Aloe vera, Black walnut, Flaxseed, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 2-month money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $59

If you’re looking for the best appetite suppressant pills, look no further than AcidaBurn. This supplement gives you a natural boost in metabolism.

The pill contains organic components that support healthy fat metabolism and help you burn stored fat more efficiently. It also lessens your appetite so that you consume fewer calories than usual and can burn more fat stores.

AcidaBurn ranks as one of the top appetite suppressants available on our list.

Hourglass Fit

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vitamin B2, B6, B12, Capsimax, Guarana, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Cost It starts at $55

Hourglass Fit is a female appetite suppressor formulated with the ideal ratio of all-natural ingredients to encourage weight reduction in your body. It is among the best appetite suppressants for preventing weight gain and promoting fat loss.

NitriLean

Product Overview Core Ingredients Garcinia Cambogia, Cayenne, Bioperine, Beet-root, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day refund policy Cost It starts at $49

One of the best natural appetite suppressors available today is called NitriLean.

NitriLean is one of the most potent natural supplements available for losing weight. It has a unique formula that combines several key ingredients to maximize their effects on your body. By taking this supplement regularly, you’ll be able to see results quickly—and keep them for good!

CarboFix

Product Overview Core Ingredients Berberine, Alpha-lipoic Acid, Cinnamon bark, Naringin, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day refund policy Cost It starts at $49

The new CarboFix pill promises to “burn stubborn fat like crazy” by resetting your metabolism in just 3 seconds.

CarboFix is a potent appetite suppressant from all-natural ingredients, including chromium, berberine, cinnamon, and alpha-lipoic acid.

In addition to other substances known to maintain normal blood sugar levels, each CarboFix pill contains 200mcg of chromium, 400mg of berberine, 100mg of cinnamon, and 50mg of alpha-lipoic acid. Because blood sugar has a significant impact on appetite, CarboFix may be able to help you manage your weight reduction journey.

Zotrim

Product Overview Core Ingredients Dicalcium Phosphate, Guarana Extract, Damiana Extract, Magnesium Stearate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day refund policy Cost It starts at $50

If you’re looking for an appetite suppressant supplement, one of the most popular choices is Zotrim.

It is the ideal appetite suppressant supplement for people who can’t stop nibbling.

Zotrim contains natural ingredients like Garcinia Cambogia extract, green coffee bean extract, hydroxycitric acid (HCA), lemon balm leaf extract, grapefruit seed extract, and many more.

The pill is designed to help users reduce their daily calorie intake by suppressing their appetite while still eating enough food to meet their nutritional needs and live a healthy lifestyle.

PrimeShred

Product Overview Core Ingredients Green Bean Coffee Extract, Green Tea Extract, L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, Bioperine, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $49.99

PrimeShred uses a variety of natural substances, including L-tyrosine, green tea, and coffee. Appetite suppressants can aid in burning stubborn fat and reduce your cravings to lose weight healthily.

The company provides a free trial offer on its website so that customers can try it out before they commit to purchasing a package.

MTN Blaze

Product Overview Core Ingredients African Mango Extract, Green Tea Extract, Raspberry Ketone, Caralluma Fimbriata, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day refund policy Cost It starts at $30

One appetite suppressant that can be a valuable ally in your efforts to lose weight is MTN Blaze. The natural fat burner aids in providing your body with the proper nourishment, which includes vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.

MTN Blaze has been proven to help users lose up to 4 pounds per week, so it’s no wonder many people are turning to this supplement for their weight reduction needs.

Powher Fat Burner

Product Overview Core Ingredients Taurine, Coconut Water, Beta-alanine, Lysine, Tyrosine, L-citrulline malate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Cost It starts at $65

Powher Fat Burner is the best, most effective way to lose weight. It contains natural nutrients like Glucomannan, shown in clinical studies to burn fat. The appetite suppressant won’t affect your energy levels, allowing you to maintain your activity level.

Instant Knockout Cut

Product Overview Core Ingredients Green Tea, Glucomannan, Cayenne Pepper, Vitamins, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee NA Cost It starts at $65

If you’re looking for a new appetite suppressant to help you lose weight and get rid of stubborn fat, look no further than Instant Knockout Cut.

The eye-catching packaging draws customers trying to lose weight to get rid of fat, boost metabolism and achieve their ideal body composition.

PhenGold

Product Overview Core Ingredients L-tyrosine, L-theanine, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Cayenne, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee Cost It starts at $59.99

PhenGold uses a multi-action formulation to inhibit your body’s capacity to absorb fat. This makes it one of the top supplements for appetite suppression available today.

PhenGold uses all-natural chemicals in its formula, just like the other appetite suppressant supplements on this list, to help you manage your hunger pangs. PhenGold belongs to the group of dietary supplements that can also encourage healthy weight loss.

Your body might stop generating new fat cells once you start using this vitamin, allowing you to lose weight quickly.

What Are The Most Common Prescription Appetite Suppressants?

Prescription appetite suppressants include:

Phentermine (Adipex)

This drug was initially used to treat obesity, but now it’s also prescribed to treat patients suffering from depression. It stimulates your central nervous system, leading to increased blood flow throughout your body.

Phentermine is a synthetic amphetamine derivative that increases serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating mood and behavior. When serotonin levels increase, this causes a feeling of euphoria and happiness.

Fenfluramine (Pondimin)

This drug was first introduced in 1960 to treat obesity. It causes serotonin release in your brain, which makes you feel less hungry.

Fenfluramine is a chemical compound that belongs to the class of drugs called amphetamines. Amphetamines are stimulant drugs that affect the central nervous system by increasing the level of dopamine in your brain, another important neurotransmitter that regulates your feelings of pleasure.

Dexfenfluramine (Redux)

This drug was developed in the 1980s to treat obesity. It blocks the action of serotonin in your brain, making your body produce more dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that controls hunger levels.

Dexfenfluramine is a chemically modified form of fenfluramine. Like other amphetamines, it stimulates the production of dopamine in the brain. In addition, it also affects the activity of certain enzymes in your body. This enzyme plays a crucial role in breaking down food into energy.

Sibutramine (Meridia)

The FDA approved this drug in 1997 to treat obesity. It increases the amount of norepinephrine in your brain, which helps you feel full faster.

Sibutramine is a drug that belongs to the group of medications known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). SSRIs are antidepressants that inhibit the reabsorption of serotonin into nerve cells. By inhibiting this process, SSRIs allow more serotonin to be released when you’re stressed.

Orlistat (Xenical)

This drug was approved in 1999 to treat obesity. It prevents fat absorption in your body.

Orlistat is a fat-lowering agent that prevents fat absorption from food. It works by blocking the enzyme lipase that breaks down fats into fatty acids. In other words, when you eat foods containing fats, the enzymes break down those fats into smaller particles. These tiny particles then pass through the digestive tract, where the liver absorbs them.

The liver then converts these fatty acids into triglycerides stored in the adipose tissue. Orlistat blocks the action of the enzyme lipase, which stops the conversion process. As a result, more fats remain unabsorbed and are excreted out of your body.

Rimonabant (Acomplia)

This drug was approved to treat obesity in 2006. It reduces the activity of cannabinoid receptors in your brain, decreasing the feeling of hunger.

Rimonabant is a selective antagonist of the CB1 receptor. CB1 receptors are found in the brain and act like a switchboard. They send signals to other brain parts that control hunger and food intake when activated.

Topiramate (Topamax)

This drug was approved for treating epilepsy in 1996. It inhibits glutamate release in your brain, which lowers your craving for food.

It blocks sodium channels in nerve cells. Sodium channels are responsible for transmitting electrical impulses in nerves. Blocking these channels prevents abnormal electrical activity in neurons.

Bupropion (Wellbutrin)

This drug was approved as an antidepressant in 1992. It acts as a stimulant in your brain, making it easier to control your cravings.

Bupropion is a drug that helps people stop smoking. It acts like nicotine and blocks the action of norepinephrine in your brain. Norepinephrine is a hormone that controls your heart rate and breathing. When norepinephrine is blocked, your heart rate slows down, and you start breathing slower.

Naltrexone (ReVia)

This drug was approved around 2002 to treat alcoholism. It suppresses opioid receptors in your brain, stopping you from getting addicted to drugs. Naltrexone is a narcotic antagonist that blocks the action of opioid receptors in the brain. Opioid receptor antagonists block the effect of opioids such as heroin and morphine. Heroin and other opiates bind to these receptors and produce their impacts.

Zonisamide (Zonegran)

This drug was approved through clinical trials in 2000 to treat epilepsy. It reduces the number of seizures you experience.

Zonisamide is a medication that treats epilepsy and migraines. It helps reduce the frequency of seizures in people who have epilepsy. It is also known to help treat bipolar disorder and anxiety disorders. Moreover, zonisamide is also known to cause weight reduction in some people. It has been shown to decrease appetite in rats.

Why Are Natural Appetite Suppressors Better Than Prescription Drugs?

Prescription appetite suppressants work fast, but their effectiveness is short-lived. They usually only work for a few weeks. In addition, they come with serious health risks, including heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, insomnia, seizures, and hallucinations.

Natural appetite suppressants are safe because they don’t contain harmful chemicals like prescription drugs. Instead, they contain natural ingredients such as caffeine, ephedra, yohimbine, green tea extract, ginseng, and guarana. Caffeine has been shown to increase metabolism and burn fat. Ephedra has been found to stimulate the adrenal glands and boost energy levels. Yohimbine increases blood flow to the brain, making you feel more alert. Ginseng improves mental clarity and boosts memory. Guarana contains stimulants that enhance athletic performance.

Supplements Are Natural While Prescription Drugs Are Not

The best way to treat any medical condition is through diet and exercise, and most things are natural. Supplements contain natural ingredients, while prescription appetite suppressants contain synthetic chemicals that can harm you in the long term.

If you want to use supplements as part of your weight-reduction plan, you should look for natural products that won’t harm you. There are many natural appetite suppressors available that contain effective and natural ingredients, including:

Coffee Enemas: Coffee enemas are a great way to flush out toxins from your colon. Drinking coffee enemas regularly can eliminate unwanted fats from your body.

Green Tea Extract: It is another effective natural appetite suppressor. The antioxidants contained in this drink help fight free radicals, which cause cell damage.

Guarana: Guarana is one of the market’s most famous natural appetite suppressors. It contains caffeine and theobromine, which give it a stimulating property.

Yohimbe: Yohimbe is an herb used in traditional African medicine. It helps reduce stress and increase sexual desire. It also stimulates the central nervous system and boosts energy levels.

Phenylpiracetam: This is a nootropic compound that enhances cognitive function. It also increases motivation and concentration.

Ginkgo Biloba: Ginkgo biloba is a plant native to China. It has been used for thousands of years to treat memory problems. Today, it is used to enhance memory and prevent dementia.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is essential for healthy skin, hair, nails, and bones. It also plays a vital role in regulating hormones.

L-Tyrosine: L-tyrosine is a nonessential amino acid that acts as a precursor to dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, attention, and behavior.

Magnesium: Magnesium is needed by every organ in our bodies. It is vital for maintaining muscle strength and bone density. It also protects against cardiovascular disease.

These are just some of the natural appetite suppressors’ ingredients available. There is a wide variety of other appetite-suppressing ingredients. The companies listed above had done their research before synergizing their list of ingredients to make a product that works without harmful effects.

Prescription Appetite Suppressant Drugs Have Harmful Long-Term Effects

Most people who take prescription appetite suppressants end up taking them for longer than necessary. They often find themselves using these medications for months or even years at a time. Prescription appetite suppressants can lead to serious health risks when taken over a long period. Some of these include:

Heart Problems: Heart problems are common side effects of prescription appetite suppressants. Prescription appetite suppressants may not be able to control your appetite, but they do affect your heart.

Kidney Damage: Kidneys are responsible for filtering waste from the bloodstream. If you are taking prescription appetite suppressants, there is a chance that they could clog the kidneys causing kidney damage.

Sexual Dysfunction: Sexual dysfunction is prevalent among men who take prescription appetite suppressant drugs. These drugs can interfere with testosterone production. Testosterone is needed for an excellent male sex drive.

Depression: Depression is a condition where someone feels sad or hopeless. People who use prescription appetite suppressants are more likely to develop depression because they lose interest in things that once gave them pleasure.

If you want to stop taking prescription appetite suppressants and start living a healthier life, then try out the natural appetite suppressors instead. You’ll be amazed at how much better you feel when you eat right and exercise regularly.

Natural Appetite Suppressants Have No Side Effects

The best natural appetite suppressants don’t contain any dangerous chemicals. Instead, they’re made from safe, all-natural excipients like ginseng, green tea, and ginger. Natural appetite suppressants work fast and last longer than prescription appetite suppressants.

You should always read reviews about natural appetite suppressants before buying them. This way, you’ll know if they work and if they cause unwanted side effects.

Natural Supplements Are More Affordable

When it comes to natural supplements, you get what you pay for. The cheaper ones usually aren’t as effective as the more expensive brands. However, you won’t need to spend thousands of dollars on natural supplements because most of them are affordable.

You can choose from many different types of natural appetite suppressors. Each one has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. The best thing to do is to thoroughly research every kind of supplement so you can make an informed decision.

Most Good Supplements Come With A Money-Back Guarantee

Good supplements come with a money-back guarantee. That means that you have nothing to worry about if you decide to give them a try. There’s no risk involved since you’ll only pay for the products if you choose to keep them after trying them.

These days, there are plenty of natural appetite suppressants available online. All you need to do is search for them on Google or Amazon.com and compare prices. Once you find a product that works well for you, buy it immediately.

Natural appetite suppressants are great alternatives to prescription appetite suppressants. They help you lose weight without having to deal with harmful side effects.

How We Ranked The Best Appetite Suppressant Pills

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: how did we curate this list of best appetite suppressants? How did we choose what works and what doesn’t?

To answer that question, we used several metrics to ensure that this list contains only the most effective appetite suppressant pills that can genuinely promote weight loss, suppress appetite, and aid in fat-burning.

Below, we have elucidated in detail each metric that helped us rank the best weight loss pills and appetite suppressant pills on the market today:

Ingredients

Using natural excipients in the composition of the appetite suppressants ensures their safety.

We made sure to include only those appetite suppressant pills and weight loss pills with effective and safe natural excipients such as green tea extract, green coffee bean extract, dietary fiber, etc.

Green tea extract and beans improve metabolism and aid weight loss, while dietary fiber helps you feel full sooner, suppressing appetite.

Company Standing

We favor an organization above competitors if it has been producing appetite suppressants for several years and is well known in the market.

However, this does not mean that we did not give the new kids’ on the weight loss block a chance to prove themselves. We also went through numerous recently launched weight loss pills that have garnered much popularity over a short amount of time.

Then, we vetted if this popularity was real or just a sham and picked those weight loss pills and supplements that genuinely lived up to their reputation.

We also examine each company’s manufacturing procedure to see whether or not natural substances are used to stimulate fat burning and boost metabolism in your body.

The best appetite suppressants (in fact, most good dietary supplements) are created in a GMP-certified facility that is FDA registered.

This ensures that the dietary supplements, be it appetite suppressant supplements, weight loss supplements, or any other supplement, go through strict quality controls and monitoring procedures to ensure only the safest and the best batch reaches your doorstep.

Transparency

We selected the companies whose products promoted the best appetite suppression while disclosing all pertinent facts.

Most appetite suppressant supplements on our list have openly disclosed the ingredients used and their composition.

Maintaining transparency with facts helps users make informed and wiser purchasing decisions since they know what they are getting. It also helps them understand whether the appetite suppressant they are buying is really what they need.

The business should also set targets and make feasible claims.

Decent Money Back Guarantee

Even the best appetite suppressant supplements don’t always work on everyone.

Good hunger suppressant manufacturers think that the user shouldn’t suffer loss as a result. This is why businesses mainly provide their customers with at least a 60-day refund policy or longer so they can request a refund if they are dissatisfied with the supplement.

A decent money-back guarantee such as a 60-day guarantee can help users make better buying decisions without the fear of “what-if-doesn’t work” hovering over their heads.

How Does Science Back The Working Of Appetite Suppressants?

Good hunger suppressant pills, be they appetite suppressants for women or men, usually have a few practical and common ingredients that work to reduce your caloric intake.

The supplements mentioned on the list use natural excipients such as green tea extract, coffee beans, l-theanine, nopal, capsaicin, etc.

Studies show that green tea extract can help improve metabolism and act as an appetite suppressor. By boosting metabolism, green tea extract enhances the caloric utilization of the body, turning it into energy so that you can work out rigorously.

Nopal is a type of cactus that induces the feeling of fullness in consumers, reducing their caloric intake. Studies show that people whose diet was supplemented with nopal extract consumed fewer calories than those who didn’t.

A lot of supplements on our list also contain dietary fiber. As we all know, dietary fiber induces the feeling of fullness in consumers, therefore acting as one of the best appetite suppressants.

The Best Appetite Suppressing Supplements of 2022 Final Verdict

The best way to lose weight is through a calorie deficit. Hunger suppressants contain natural elements clinically researched to promote fat-burning in your body and help you maintain a calorie deficit.

However, you must choose the dietary supplements that claim to induce weight loss very wisely. You can try any of the top appetite-suppressing supplements above for safe results. If you have a severe medical condition or allergy issues, you should always consult your doctor before starting with any supplementation.

RELATED POSTS: