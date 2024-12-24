City of Oroville adopts $10.4 million budget for 2025

Oroville adopted a budget of $10,375,000 Dec. 17, as well as approving the name change of Oroville Triangle Park to Jeff Bunnell Park.

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council adopted a 2025 budget of $10,375m750 at their Dec. 17 meeting, as well as approving the name change of Oroville Triangle Park to Jeff Bunnell Park recognizing Bunnell’s contributions to the city.

Among the biggest budget items are $3,225,000 in the Water-Sewer Fund and $2,000,000 in Current Expense.

Members of The Oroville Initiative were on hand to request Bunnell, who has had severe health problems, be recognized by the city by renaming the park in his honor.

“At the tree lighting ceremony at the library I had the chance to speak with Jeff. As many of you know Jeff is known for his work with the Oroville Initiative and made many contributions to Oroville. He’s known for his wonderful smile, the twinkle in his eye and for always coming to council with practical improvements along with a plan to help accomplish them,” said Mayor Ed Naillon.

“He works well with everyone. He would playfully pretend to bribe us with chocolates and snacks and whatever whenever he would ask for help. To me Jeff Bunnell is the epitome of a community volunteer. I was so happy I got to extend all of our gratitude to him at the library,” said the mayor.

Naillon said he got an email from Clyde Andrews over the weekend about putting together a day to honor Bunnell. Andrews said when he asked Bunnell what he was most proud of with his accomplishments he said the Triangle Park.

“You know that park used to just be a triangle-shaped piece of grass. And now it is actually something quite special and you’ll people using when the weather is nicer. I told Clyde I would float the idea to the council,” said the mayor whose emotion could be heard in his voice. “I want to name the park after him and for us to always remember what a fine citizen he is.”

Naillon asked the council for permission to rename the park and offered his precense at the dedication ceremony at the park.

Councilmember Mike Marthaller made a motion to approve the name change an it was seconded by Councilmember Richard Werner. The motion passed unanimously.

The mayor asked Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson to work on getting a special sign.

“We’d like to get the dedication done as soon as possible,” said Amy Morris with the TOI about the dedication ceremony.

The city approved an interlocal agreement with Okanogan County for Building Inspector Services in case the city’s inspector is unable to provide the service.

Under department head reports, Oroville Police Chief Gary Hirst said their new officer was moving into the second phase of training.

Thompson reported that the city was going to receive a state Transportation Improvement Board grant oof $209,409 for chip sealing.

“The biggest project will be Summit Drive to 2rd and on to Deerpath and Dogwood and Appleway to 14th,” said Thompson, adding that the first snowfall was “kind of interesting.”

County Commissioner Jon Neal talked about the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition (OCTN) running into a “pretty drastic shortfall” due to the number of people they deliver meals to three times a week. and that the county was doubling its contribution to the agency. He asked Oroville to consider increasing their contribution and said he would be reaching out to Tonasket to do the same. The other commissioners will ask the cities within their districts.

The Oroville City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. The next meeting, the first of 2025, will be Jan. 7.