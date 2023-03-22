Warehouse Thrift helping Oroville become a ‘thrifting destination’

The new Warehouse Thrift opened in January and offers a variety of home furnishings, appliances, clothes, tools and Amazon and Costco back stock. The owners also buy, sell and trade and feature a local non-profit each month. Gary DeVon/staff photo

OROVILLE — The owners of Oroville’s newest thrift store, Warehouse Thrift, Steve and Iilsa Bell, ask, “Is Oroville becoming the new thrifting destination?” They answer their own question with a resounding “Yes!”

The Warehouse Thrift is located at 1412 Ironwood St., right next door to the Warehouse Sports and Fitness Center and opened on Jan. 20. The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We offer something for everyone. New and second hand at great prices,” they say, adding that this includes “clothing, furniture, tools, kitchen appliances and Costco and Amazon back stock.”

Warehouse Thrift also buys, sells and trades.

“We purchase all our inventory, most from out of the area, but we also buy your stuff,” said the Bells.

The store features a local non-profit every month and all donations will benefit the non-profit. For example, February was NO Paws Animal Rescue and March is the Oroville Senior Center. For April, they plan on helping Care Net.

Warehouse Thrift joins Vicki’s Unique Boutique, 2nd Chances and The Wright Place among the thrift stores in Oroville.The couple, who describe the store as a family business, live on a homestead at the 4500’ elevation with “critters.” They are members of the Valley Christian Fellowship Church.

The thrift store is somewhat of a return to the past, in the location of the old Prince’s Warehouse building. The phone number for the store is 509-477-9508.