Grants available to Latino-owned businesses

Highlands Community Support Coalition has contracted with the nationwide nonprofit Latino Community Fund (Seattle Branch) to canvass and enroll Eastern Washington Latino-owned small businesses for what they describe as an amazing grant opportunity.

The first Latino business group briefing/registration will be at WorkSource, 126 Main St. in Omak, this coming Monday at 10 a.m.

Those with questions about the process can call HCSC at 360-516-0909. To receive bilingual assistance with the process, contact Monica at 509-626-7546. Interested Latino-owned small businesses seeking more information can visit https://www.latinocommunityfund.org/ee_news.

According to the Highlands Community Support Coalition (HCSC), this is a time sensitive opportunity, applications end April 7, 2023. With the financial support of the Washington State Department of Commerce, the Latino Community Fund is offering, to 80 small businesses, the opportunity to participate in its Small Business Recovery and Growth Program. Selected participants will receive $11,300 to cover expenses related to COVID-19, along with technical assessment, support, and assistance.

HCSC is a Washington state 501 C3 nonprofit corporation operating in Okanogan County. They describe themselves as “Providing business growth support to startups and existing small businesses in underserved communities.”