Economic Alliance Infrastructure Committee announces 2024 project funding

This process is to review and rank public facility construction, planning-only and community and economic development projects in Okanogan County. This year Economic Alliance had .09 funding to allocate to eligible projects amounting to $1.2 million. The Public Facilities Fund (.09 Sales and Use Tax rebate) is allocated for rural communities and eligible entities are limited to incorporated cities and tribes within Okanogan County. After careful review and presentations by proponents of each project, the Infrastructure Committee ranked each of the projects and made recommendations for funding to the Economic Alliance Board and Board of County Commissioners.
The Committee listened to 22 projects overall and recommended funding four public facility construction projects and six public facility planning-only projects that were approved by the Economic Alliance’s Board and the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 11, 2023.
Those projects are:
Public Facility Construction Projects
- Tonasket Perfect Passage Phase 1 – $115,000
- Twisp Emergency Egress Project – $250,000
- Winthrop Sewer Lift Station – $100,000
- Okanogan Sheriff’s Office Radio Improvements – $100,000
Public Facility Planning Only Projects
- Pateros Mall Improvements – $100,000
- Omak Airport Hanger Area Expansion – $140,000
- Brewster RV Park Phase 1 – $56,610
- Winthrop River Walk – $100,000
- Chief Tonasket Park South Access Phase 1 – $138,000
- Oroville North End Water Transmission Main Replacement – $100,000
The Economic Alliance is going to schedule a time to bring to our area representatives from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB), the US Department of Agriculture, and other state and federal programs that could possibly provide planning only and construction funding for projects ranked but not awarded funding.
For the full list of ranked projects or more information about the process you can contact the Economic Alliance at 509 826-5107 or email to rholderdiefenbach@economic-alliance.com