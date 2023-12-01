Economic Alliance Infrastructure Committee announces 2024 project funding

Submitted photo Kurt Danison, Chairman of the Economic Alliane of Okanogan County at their November review projects for the 2024 Okanogan County Prioritization Process for infrustructure funding.

OKANOGAN – The Economic Alliance announced their Infrastructure Committee met in November to review projects for the 2024 Okanogan County Prioritization Process.

This process is to review and rank public facility construction, planning-only and community and economic development projects in Okanogan County. This year Economic Alliance had .09 funding to allocate to eligible projects amounting to $1.2 million. The Public Facilities Fund (.09 Sales and Use Tax rebate) is allocated for rural communities and eligible entities are limited to incorporated cities and tribes within Okanogan County. After careful review and presentations by proponents of each project, the Infrastructure Committee ranked each of the projects and made recommendations for funding to the Economic Alliance Board and Board of County Commissioners.

The Committee listened to 22 projects overall and recommended funding four public facility construction projects and six public facility planning-only projects that were approved by the Economic Alliance’s Board and the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 11, 2023.

Those projects are:

Public Facility Construction Projects

Tonasket Perfect Passage Phase 1 – $115,000

Twisp Emergency Egress Project – $250,000

Winthrop Sewer Lift Station – $100,000

Okanogan Sheriff’s Office Radio Improvements – $100,000

Public Facility Planning Only Projects

Pateros Mall Improvements – $100,000

Omak Airport Hanger Area Expansion – $140,000

Brewster RV Park Phase 1 – $56,610

Winthrop River Walk – $100,000

Chief Tonasket Park South Access Phase 1 – $138,000

Oroville North End Water Transmission Main Replacement – $100,000

The Economic Alliance is going to schedule a time to bring to our area representatives from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB), the US Department of Agriculture, and other state and federal programs that could possibly provide planning only and construction funding for projects ranked but not awarded funding.

For the full list of ranked projects or more information about the process you can contact the Economic Alliance at 509 826-5107 or email to rholderdiefenbach@economic-alliance.com