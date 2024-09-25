A fresh chapter: The Sun Cove Resort under new ownership

Sun Cove Resort, nestled in the heart of the beautiful lakeside Okanogan wilderness between Oroville and Tonasket, has recently announced a change in ownership

OROVILLE – The Sun Cove Resort, nestled in the heart of the beautiful lakeside Okanogan wilderness between Oroville and Tonasket, has recently announced a change in ownership. The transition promises to usher in an exciting new era for the nostalgic escape known for its breathtaking views and rustic comforts.

New owners, Karim and Tiara Ders, along with their three children, are thrilled to take over the reins of The Sun Cove Resort (formally known as Wannacut Lake Resort) and love this incredibly special place, vowing to work hard to see the resort thrive as a gathering place for families and friends for generations to come.

“Our family’s journey with The Sun Cove Resort began in the mid-1980s when we first started visiting for vacations and family reunions. We came every year without fail, drawn not only by the exceptional fishing and stunning location but also because of the indescribable ambiance and sense of community and nostalgia that this beautiful property offers,” said the Ders.

The iconic resort, built and operating since 1960, has much to offer, from the historic log cabins with breathtaking lakeviews to the tall stands of Carolina poplars, boat rentals, docks, patios, central firepit. There are the foregone amenities such as the restaurant and arcade, which the family intends to bring back.

“This resort created the best memories for our family. We want to help you to do the same for yours,” they say.

The couple, who share a common vision and are committed to bringing the resort back to everything that it once was and even more.

“A place for families and friends to gather, a place to get away from it all and connect with one another, and a place to have fun. We hope that you’ll join us in celebrating and supporting this phenomenally special place,” the couple said.

For the past three years, the resort has been known as Wannacut Lake Resort.

“We’re so excited and happy to announce that we have officially changed our name. We’ve gone back to a name that means a lot to us personally and has been loved by many people for more than 50 years. We can hardly wait to meet you and welcome you back to, ‘The Sun Cove Resort.’ We absolutely cannot wait to see you here.”

The enthusiastic resort owners invite everyone to visit and transport themselves to an era of simplicity and nostalgia, where cherished moments with family and friends take precedence.

“Our historic log cabins, RV and campsites are discreetly nestled along Wannacut Lake’s largely untouched shoreline,” said the Ders.

The Sun Cove Resort offers guests 38 acres of lakeside paradise. Visitors will find a quaint country store and find quality fishing tackle or just gather the essentials to enhance your stay. The country store is your one-stop shop for all of your needs. Fishing boats with electric motors, pedal boats, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and gold panning equipment rentals are also available.

The Sun Cove Resort is open seven days a week from the beginning of fishing season through Sept. 30.