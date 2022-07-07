A woman’s sex drive is a naturally delicate thing to balance. It fluctuates over the years. It is often impacted by both mental and physical conditions within the body. While a low sex drive is not uncommon among women worldwide, it can be incredibly frustrating.

A low sex drive can influence self-confidence, relationships, and overall quality of life. Sex is also linked to several health benefits, such as improved heart condition, lower blood pressure, and improved immune system. Regular sex is something every woman should want. That’s why it is essential to acknowledge a declining libido as soon as possible.

Sometimes addressing a low libido is easy; sometimes, you may need help. Fortunately, some shockingly effective female libido pills can provide extra assistance. We will talk a little more about female libido, two of the best female libido pills on the market, and two topical gels for an even more significant boost to the libido.

The Science Behind The Female Libido

Before discussing the little magic pills for women, let’s better understand the female libido and how it works. The libido is often coined as the “spontaneous sexual desire.” In other words, it is your sex drive.

How often are you in the mood for some bedroom play? Do you dread sexual interactions, even with a long-term partner? Have you noticed that you are just never in the mood anymore?

The libido is responsible for all of these feelings. Three essential hormones are directly related to libido or the presence of “dirty thoughts.” Testosterone, estrogen, and oxytocin are critical drivers of female libido. Testosterone increases someone’s interest in sex. Estrogen prevents vaginal dryness from making sex comfortable and enjoyable. Oxytocin, also called the “cuddle hormone,” creates a desire for physical connection.

Does The Female Libido Matter?

Yes, yes, yes. Historically, mainstream media has done little to help promote female sexual satisfaction and overall interest. But the truth is sex matters to women. More and more women are speaking up about the importance of satisfying sexual escapades for mental and physical health.

There is no question that the female orgasm is important. Most women want good sex. Women are constantly seeking a solution to low libido. That being said, women still suffer from a lack of attention. Forty-two percent of women in relationships engage in sex with no sexual desire.2 This is a problem for women and connections all over the world. Fortunately, there are some solutions.

Reasons You May Have a Low Libido

If so many suffer from low libido, what are the primary causes of this, and how can we fix it?

The answer to this question is not an easy one. Many factors influence the female libido, from physiological to physical to medical. We will look at some of the most prevalent reasons for low libido amongst women:

Hormone Changes

Remember those three essential hormones— testosterone, estrogen, and oxytocin? An imbalance of these hormones can significantly impact your sex drive.

Menopause: Estrogen levels decrease during menopause.3 These lower estrogen levels cause vaginal dryness and a loss of interest in sex. While many women maintain a healthy sex drive post-menopause, the imbalance of hormones heavily impacts others.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Hormone levels are thrown through the wringer during pregnancy, just after giving birth, and while breastfeeding. The hormone changes during this time can impact libido and vaginal dryness.

These are the most common influencers of hormone changes in women. However, hormones can be thrown off balance by a variety of factors.

Psychological Causes

Women tend to be slightly more influenced by psychological factors than men when it comes to getting in the mood. Some women make claims of certain “mental blocks” that prevent orgasm or cause vaginal dryness.

Mental health problems: Low libido is often one of the primary symptoms of specific mental health problems, like depression and anxiety.4

Low self-esteem: For some, it may be challenging to get excited about sex when facing poor body images and certain insecurities.

Traumatic experiences: The past can significantly affect how women view sex and their sexual relationships. Specific traumatic experiences may play a role in overall desire.

Psychological causes are not limited to the above, but these are reportedly big influencers of female libido. Seeing a therapist or a psychologist is always recommended for individuals or couples who may suffer from low libido due to psychological reasons.

Physical Causes

Some physical causes, seemingly unrelated to libido, can have an extreme effect on sexual interest. It’s important to always consult with your physician if you fear the cause of your low libido is an underlying medical condition.

Medications: Certain prescription medications, like some antidepressants, influence female libido

Lifestyle habits: Smoking, drinking, or obesity may affect sexual desire and interest.

Medical diseases: Nonsexual diseases, such as cancer, high blood pressure, and neurological disorders are correlated with low libido.

There are several other physical causes linked to low libido, but the three listed above are the most common factors you see.

Relationship Issues

For many women, emotional closeness is superior to sexual intimacy in enhancing libido. Some relationship issues may result in a decline in sexual interest.

Lack of connection: Losing touch with your partner may lead to some mental blocks that prevent full arousal and satisfaction during intimacy.

Unresolved conflicts: These may cloud the brain and create a sort of hostility that makes it challenging to achieve sexual desire.

For women in relationships, it is essential to establish healthy grounds to allow sexual intimacy to flourish. This, in turn, helps to promote a healthy libido.

Our Top Picks For The Best Female Libido Pills

Female libido pills are an excellent option for women seeking to increase sexual desire and improve vaginal dryness. Here are the two best female libido pills that are effective, affordable, and safe for long-term use.

HerSolution Pills

Provestra

HerSolution Pills

HerSolution Pills is an all-natural dietary supplement that aims to increase sexual appetite, improve vaginal dryness, enhance sexual sensations, and help achieve quicker full-body arousal.

HerSolution Pills utilizes clinically proven ingredients to bring your body to complete relaxation and heightened sexual desire. With magnified clitoral sensitivity and full-body arousal, you are sure to experience orgasms like never before.

What Are HerSolution Pills?

HerSolution Pills uses a unique, all-natural formula to help the body achieve full-blown sexual sensations. It does so by dilating the blood vessels to help achieve higher levels of relaxation. It also targets specific ingredients to increase muscle contractions for intensified orgasms. Here are some elements and how they contribute to sexual desire.

Niacin increases blood flow.

Mucuna Pruriens trigger dopamine and increase libido.

Hops balances estrogen levels to improve vaginal dryness conditions.

Epimedium sagittatum is a known natural aphrodisiac.

Ginkgo Biloba improves the ability to orgasm and reduces symptoms of menopause.

Cayenne intensifies orgasms and improves vaginal dryness.

Each ingredient in HerSolution Pills is hand-selected to improve a woman’s sexual satisfaction and overall desire.

Why HerSolution Pills Is #1

Let’s examine why HerSolution Pills stole the top spot in our review. The most important thing about HerSolution Pills is that it works, is safe, and is fast-acting. But here are some additional advantages that come along with trying out this natural supplement:

Natural, Effective Ingredients: HerSolution Pills comprises only five all-natural ingredients. These ingredients work for female enhancement and have been used by ancient medicine throughout the centuries.

Doctor Approved: HerSolution Pills is endorsed and recommended by several female doctors who are well-versed in female sexual arousal and nutrition.

No Side Effects: Because each ingredient is all-natural, there are little to no side effects during long-term use.

Quick Results: Some women notice a significant improvement in sexual arousal in under a week of taking the supplement. It is recommended to try it for at least 60 days to experience full results.

Easy To Take: No need to worry about a handful of supplements to take every morning. With HerSolution Pills, you take one a day.

Money-Back Guarantee: HerSolution Pills does offer a 67-day money-back guarantee. If you are unhappy with the results after a couple of months, you can return the product for a full refund.

Free Gift: As a final bonus, some HerSolution Pills orders come with a gift. You can try HerSolution arousal gel alongside HerSolution Pills for more extreme arousal results.

The benefits of daily intake of HerSolution Pills don’t stop here. You’ll also notice a drastic boost in your self-confidence and vast improvements in sexual relationships.

HerSolution Pills Cost

Here are the current prices for HerSolution Pills:

One-Month supply: $59.95

Three-Month supply: $129.95 (with a gift of HerSolution arousal gel)

Six-Month supply: $219.95 (with a gift of HerSolution arousal gel)

There are additional packages available when purchasing through their official website.

Where To Find HerSolution Pills

The best place to purchase HerSolution Pills is directly from their website. They offer the best packages, especially when purchasing multiple months at once. They offer a generous money-back guarantee only when ordering from the HerSolution website.

Provestra

Provestra is another all-natural female libido supporter that provides instant sexual desires and menopausal relief. This female libido supplement boosts sex drive, increases vaginal lubrication, heightens sexual sensitivity, and relieves menopause symptoms.

Regardless of your age or the cause of your declining libido, Provestra can effectively offer sexual satisfaction and help improve your relationship with sexual activities.

What Is Provestra?

Provestra contains essential minerals and nutrients to help restore sexual satisfaction and sensations. This all-natural supplement is loaded with over 25 ingredients that are all proven to work efficiently and effectively. Here are some notable ingredients found in Provestra:

Theobromine acts as a stimulus to the lungs for increases oxygen intake and as a relaxant to the blood vessels to reduce blood pressure.

Ginseng has several aphrodisiac properties to help get you in the mood more often.

Ginger root stimulates the circulatory system to increase blood flow.

Damiana leaf stimulates muscular contractions and balances hormone levels.

Vitamin A helps restore reproductive health and regulate the synthesis of sex hormones.

These are just a few of the key ingredients that make Provestra work. Each element is critical in balancing hormones and restoring sexual desire and pleasures.

Why Provestra Is #2

Provestra is one of the best female libido pills because it is safe, effective, and affordable. Here are some of the other advantages to choosing Provestra as your sexual stimulant:

Comprehensive, Natural Ingredients: There is a long list of natural ingredients found in Provestra. Each one is proven to help achieve ultimate sexual satisfaction in the safest way possible.

Relieves Menopausal Symptoms: This is an excellent choice for those suffering from uncomfortable menopausal symptoms as it helps ease the burden.

Fast Results: You can expect to notice a difference in as little as seven days, although, for some, it may take up to 30 days for the full effects to kick in.

Easy to Take: You take one pill a day. It is also safe to take long-term.

Little to No Side Effects: A few herbal ingredients are not recommended for pregnant women. Other than that, there have been no reported adverse side effects.

Money-Back Guarantee: Provestra does offer a 67-day money-back guarantee. It is recommended that you try the supplement out for a full 60 days, but if it still is not satisfactory, you can return your supply for a full refund.

These are just a few of the characteristics we love about Provestra. Overall, it is an excellent choice for all women suffering from low libido or intrusive menopausal side effects.

Provestra Cost

Here are the current costs of Provestra when ordering directly from the manufacturer:

One-Month supply: $59.95

Three-Month supply: $129.95

Six-Month supply: $219.95

They do offer additional packages and discounts on their website.

Where To Find Provestra

The most reliable place to order Provestra is directly from their website. They guarantee only the highest-quality ingredients and maintain outstanding customer support.

Our Top Picks For The Best Topical Products

While female libido pills can significantly improve libido and overall sexual sensations, topical products might also be worth considering. Female libido gels are applied to the vaginal walls to increase lubrication and stimulate arousal drastically.

These topical products can be used with the female libido pills above or on their own. The best result is to combine the two for both long-term and instant satisfaction.

HerSolution Gel

Vigorelle

HerSolution Gel

HerSolution Gel is an all-natural liquid formulation that promotes proper vaginal lubrication and maximizes sensations during intercourse. It is a topical product that is easy to use, safe, and comfortable.

It has a very light scent, is not sticky, and is easy to clean up. This is an excellent product for additional vaginal lubrication.

What Is HerSolution Gel?

HerSolution Gel is water-based. It has a natural blend of herbal ingredients to heighten sensations and encourage satisfying lubrication for more extreme orgasms and climaxes.

It also includes natural minerals and nutrients to help restore hormonal imbalances that may cause low libido in women.

Why We Love HerSolution Gel

While HerSolution Gel is not a daily pill to address libido problems, it is an excellent option to improve vaginal dryness. Often discomfort is directly related to lower libido and overall sexual interest. Here are some proponents of HerSolution Gel that make this product stand out:

Easy To Use: All you need to do is apply and rub a small drop of the gel on the sensitive area before intercourse. It is recommended to first apply a drop or two to the wrist before initial use to check for possible skin sensitivities.

Natural, Effective Ingredients: HerSolutions Gel uses only safe, herbal ingredients to accomplish mind-blowing lubrication before sexual activity.

Silky, Smooth Texture: This gel is incredibly soft and smooth, making it comfortable and pleasure-filled.

Great Compliment to HerSolution Pills: The gel works great when combined with HerSolution Pills. Pairing the two is recommended for maximum lubrication and libido.

No Known Side Effects: This gel has no known adverse side effects. It is safe for regular use.

Money-Back Guarantee: HerSolution Gel comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee for those skeptical of the final results.

These are just a few of the things we love about HerSolution Gel. Consistent use of this topical product for ultimate sexual pleasure has many more benefits.

Where To Find HerSolution Gel

You can purchase HerSolution Gel directly from their website. Remember that if you buy a package of HerSolution Pills, you will receive one tube of HerSolution Gel as a gift.

Vigorelle

Vigorelle is marketed as an instant arousal gel to heighten feelings of sexual desire and relieve vaginal dryness. This arousal gel works similarly to HerSolution Gel. It is a topical product designed to work alongside a female libido pill or on its own.

Unlike many lubricants, Vigorelle only has a light scent and is not sticky. This makes application and clean-up more effortless than ever.

What Is Vigorelle?

Vigorelle gel is water-based. It uses only natural, herbal ingredients to achieve high levels of pleasure while being condom compatible.

It is specifically developed for those who are chemically sensitive or health-conscious. It also has an edible, non-toxic flavor, so there is no worry about certain bedroom activities after applying the cream.

Why We Love Vigorelle

Vigorelle is an easy-to-apply option for women who primarily want to address difficulties related to vaginal dryness. The best thing about topical products is they work instantly. You don’t have to worry about waiting for a pill to kick in for results. Here are some other characteristics we love about Vigorelle, specifically:

Easy To Use: You apply a small amount just below the clitoris and rub it in. Like any other gel applied to sensitive areas, it is recommended to try it on the wrist first.

Organic, Herbal Ingredients: The ingredients enhance pleasure and help balance the female body for an ultimate experience.

Soft, Enhancing Texture: The fragrant gel is non-invasive while maintaining a silky smooth texture.

Money-Back Guarantee: This gel also comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee.

These are just a few notable features experienced with Vigorelle. You may discover even more advantages after trying it out for yourself.

Where To Find Vigorelle

The best place to purchase Vigorelle is directly from their website. You can find great deals, packages, and promotions on the official Vigorelle website. They also guarantee only high-quality ingredients in this product.

The Best Female Libido Products Conclusion

When it comes to your libido, you don’t want to mess around. Regular sex can be the key to unlocking higher levels of happiness and satisfaction. It’s normal for women to experience a declining libido with age, primarily through menopause. But this can be countered with an all-natural supplement.

Female libido pills address problems associated with a low sex drive and give your body the tools to balance hormones naturally. HerSolution Pills and Provestra are the two best female libido pills that come highly recommended.

Female libido topical gels are the next step to take it to the next level. These gels provide advanced lubrication for more intense bedroom activities. The gels can be paired with female libido pills or applied independently.

Whichever you choose, we hope you are ready to bring your sex life up a notch. The heightened sexual pleasure, alongside extreme vaginal lubrication, will undoubtedly increase satisfaction and kick-start your libido. Try a top female libido product above today!