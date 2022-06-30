Best THC Gummies: Top Weed Store To Get Delta 8 THC Edibles In 2022

Sometimes using only CBD products is not enough. More specifically, when you want to truly relax and let the worries slip away from your mind. Now we know the traditional way of consumption for hemp products is smoking. However, not everyone likes to smell of hemp after their smoking session. Or be burdened with the bitter hemp aftertaste.

Thankfully, today more than ever, hemp-infused products are abundant on the cannabis market. You can choose from simple pre-rolls to delicious candies. The gummies are one of the most sought-after products, so let’s find out where you can buy the best THC gummies.

List Of 5 Delta 8 Brands To Buy THC Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 & THC Gummies On The Market

Exhale Wellness is a THC brand that is well known and loved by hundreds of thousands of cannabis enthusiasts. The brand is fairly new, first introduced back in 2017. However, thanks to its dedication to manufacturing hemp products of the highest possible quality, the company managed to gain a cult following.

Today Exhale Wellness is considered to be one of the, if not the best, hemp brands available. The team behind the brand made Exhale Wellness with the mission to provide people with the means for healthy living. After all, their slogan is “nature holds the key to wellness.” The team comprises researchers, growers, scientists, and doctors, striving to provide natural alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs.

However, in 2017, the hemp market did not have enough high-quality products, so Exhale Wellness emerged as one wellness-oriented hemp company. Today the brand is making products infused with THC, Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. The organic hemp used in the products is sourced from Colorado farms.

Moreover, the brand provides free shipping on all orders across the US, and you can also take advantage of the 20% discount if you are a new customer. Plus, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

Among the products infused with various cannabinoids, you will find oils, flowers, edibles, vapes, tinctures, and gummies. The THC gummies offered by Exhale Wellness are the brand’s bestseller. They come in multiple flavors, including strawberry, apple, pineapple, grape, and orange.

Each bottle of gummies contains 30 pieces in all the colors of the rainbow. The THC gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp seed oil, so you will be able to feel the full benefits of the hemp extract. The gummies also have excellent potency. You can choose between 25 mg and 50 mg per gummy.

Furthermore, you will not need to worry about the safety of the gummies as the brand sends them to independent certified finest labs to be tested for their quality and consumption safety. They are then sent back to the company with the full results, which you can see on its official website.

Pros

The gummies are made with natural pectin

All-natural ingredients

No artificial additives

Third-party lab tested

20% discount for new customers

30-days money-back guarantee

Cons

Available only on the brand’s website

Summary of customer reviews

Exhale Wellnesse’s customers immensely enjoy the tasty gummies they purchase, which is evident from the countless positive reviews they write about their experiences. So, it is not surprising that the gummies are the company’s best-selling products. The customers also appreciate the generous customer policies the brand offers them.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies With Natural Pectin

BudPop is the youngest company on our list, so you may be wondering how they managed to get so high on our list. Well, the answer is simple, the company’s dedication to making and selling high-quality hemp products is what bumped them ahead of many seasoned companies. BudPop was created due to the dissatisfaction of its creators with the state of the cannabis market.

BudPop has been around since 2021, and its headquarters are based in Los Angeles, California. The company understands the need for close involvement in the entire manufacturing process to achieve high-quality products. BudPop gets its organic hemp from farms across the state of Nevada.

The company is well known for making some of the best hemp products like gummies, oils, edibles, and disposable vapes. Furthermore, the products all undergo rigorous safety testing by third-party labs. They are tested for the presence of harmful chemicals like heavy metals, solvents, pesticides, etc.

BudPop also has in place some exciting customer policies, including a 20% discount for first-time customers and free shipping. Furthermore, if you are dissatisfied, you can make use of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

When you visit the BudPop website, you will see that there are three delectable flavors of THC gummies, including Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez. Each variety comes in an airtight bottle with 25 gummies inside with full potency of 625 mg of hemp extract or 25 mg per gummy.

The gummies are suitable for vegans as they are made with natural pectin instead of standard animal gelatin or animal by-products. You can read the complete ingredient list on BudPop’s website, as each product has its own Certificate of Analysis. In the certificates, you will also be able to see what kind of tests the products have undergone.

The company also provides you with instructions on proper dosing with the THC gummies. They recommend starting with half a gummy if you are a beginner to test out your tolerance level, after which you can increase it or not.

Pros

CO2 extraction method

Vegan-friendly, gluten free and non-GMO

All-natural ingredients

Certificates of Analysis

30-days money-back guarantee

20% discount for first-time customers

Cons

No international shipping

Summary of customer reviews

The number of positive customer reviews is pretty surprising as the brand is so new on the market. However, those that appreciate high-quality products make sure to voice their satisfaction with the company. BudPop has even been featured in some major publications, including The Observer, Men’s Journal, LA Times, etc.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Highly Potent Weed Gummies With Organic Hemp

Hollyweed CBD is considered to be among the most reputable brand in the hemp industry today. The company is dedicated to researching ways to help improve people’s wellness through natural hemp products. To achieve the best results in its manufacturing process, the brand employs the help of scientists and hemp experts.

Hollyweed CBD works with small hemp farms across the US to get the best organic hemp available in the industry. This also allows the brand to be closely involved in the growing process and ensure that the farmers follow the rules and guidelines of the Farm Bill of 2018. All hemp products containing 0.3% THC were declared federally legal with the bill.

The company uses the industry-standard CO2 method when extracting hemp, which allows them to end up with pure hemp buds. The CO2 method is also environmentally safe, which is of great importance for Hollyweed CBD. In fact, the environment is one of the six pillars that the brand is built on.

Hollyweed CBD offers new customers 20% off on their first order. The shipping usually takes three to seven days to reach your doorstep. Moreover, the brand provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

Hollyweed CBD makes a wide range of hemp products, including oils, edibles, flowers, tinctures, vapes, and gummies. The THC gummies manufactured and sold by the brand are some of the most delicious on the hemp market, as evidenced by many repeat customers.

You can purchase the THC gummies in two forms, regular gummy shapes and exciting cubes. The gummies are available in potencies of 25 mg and 50 mg per piece. They are packaged in airtight, resealable packets that significantly prolong the gummies’ shelf life. Every pack contains 30 gummies, which is enough to last a person for a whole month.

The THC gummies are available in an assortment of fruit flavors. Hollyweed CBD makes its THC gummies with organic pectin instead of animal gelatin, making them suitable for vegans. Furthermore, the gummies contain no dairy, gluten, artificial additives, or GMOs. The products are also subjected to third-party lab testing.

Pros

A trustworthy and reliable company

Less than 0.3% THC

Third-party lab tested

20% discount on your first order

Organic, high-quality hemp

30-days money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Summary of customer reviews

Hollyweed CBD gets large positive feedback from its customers. Most of the reviews speak about the benefits they experienced from using Hollyweed CBD’s gummies. Some clients report feeling relief from their pain, while others claim that the gummies helped them manage their anxiety.

#4. Diamond CBD: Highly Potent Weed Gummies With Organic Hemp

Diamond CBD is an established hemp company, so its longevity speaks more about its brand reputation than anything else. The brand makes a range of high-quality hemp products that its customers adore. The company was initially created as a CBD-only brand as per its name. However, after the rise of new cannabinoids like Delta 8 and HHC, Diamond CBD decided to expand its product line.

The company sources organic hemp using the environmentally-friendly CO2 extraction method. This method produces pure hemp extracts with the beneficial terpenes kept in the hemp buds. Diamond CBD gets the hemp from farms in Colorado, Kentucky, and Scandinavia.

After the products are manufactured, the company sends them to independent certified labs to be tested for safety and purity. The labs test the products for preservatives, heavy metals, solvents, and other harmful substances. The results of the tests are publicly available on the brand’s website, as they are open and transparent with their customers.

Diamond CBD also has some customer policies that save their clients money. The company has an affiliate program that saves customers 20% off their orders. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

Diamond CBD manufactures hemp products with both Sativa and Indica strains, so you can choose based on what kind of effects you want to feel. You can get some that might make you feel more energized or help you relax. The company offers oils, edibles, vapes, tinctures, creams, and gummies.

The THC gummies are sold under the name Chill Plus, and they come in three potencies, 500 mg, 1.000 mg, and 4.000 mg. So, there are choices for beginners and seasoned cannabis users. If you are new to hemp products, start out with the lowest potency to see your natural tolerance level.

Furthermore, if you are a vegan, you have a tough time finding gummies without gelatin. However, Diamond CBD uses no animal by-products in its gummies. Instead, they contain natural pectin. So no matter your diet, you will be able to enjoy the tasty flavors of blueberry, mango, and watermelon.

Pros

Hemp from Colorado, Kentucky, and Scandinavia

Wide range of high-quality products

Excellent potency levels

Lab-tested products

30-days money-back guarantee

Sativa and Indica strains

Cons

No international shipping

Summary of customer reviews

As we have mentioned, the customers are big fans of the Chill Plus THC gummies offered by Diamond CBD, which they frequently express in their reviews. Furthermore, the reviews praise the company’s customer support staff for being incredibly helpful. Another big plus for the customers is the delicious flavors of the gummies.

#5. 3Chi: Reputable Delta 8 Brands To Buy THC Gummy Bear

3Chi is another excellent choice for those looking to buy high-quality THC gummies. The company has been around since 2019 and was created by a biochemist with 15 years worth of experience. This allows the company to be able to put out new formulas consistently. In fact, 3Chi’s creator is the one that discovered the health benefits of Delta 8.

3Chi makes all of its products with organic ingredients only. The company does not include any artificial additives like colors or flavors in the manufacturing process. The hemp the brand uses is organic and grown on the best farms in the US. Furthermore, the company uses the CO2 extraction method to preserve the terpenes in the hemp extract.

On the 3Chi official website, you can find a wide range of THC products like tinctures, flowers, oils, disposable vapes, and various edibles, including brownies, cereal bars, and cookies. However, the most popular THC edible product is the brand’s delicious gummies.

The company is highly transparent with its customers, allowing them to read through the entire ingredient list. The brand also provides fast shipping on all orders and if your order is over $99, you are eligible for free shipping.

Features

The gummies manufactured by 3Chi are available in three tasty flavors, including Black Raspberry, Watermelon, and Strawberry. You can purchase them in resealable packets with 200 mg and 400 mg potencies. Best of all, 3Chi’s THC gummies leave no hemp after taste at all. Instead, they taste like regular candies.

The gummies contain plenty of terpenes that provide the users with healing properties. Many customers use them to manage their chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. They are manufactured in certified facilities, after which the company sends them to third-party labs. The labs test the gummies for the presence of any harmful chemicals and confirm their quality.

You should know that 3Chi offers dosing instructions if you are new to hemp products. The brand recommends starting with half a gummy, and if after an hour you do not feel any effects, you can take the other half.

Pros

Highly effective THC gummies

Three tasty flavors

Transparent and reliable hemp brand

Third-party lab tested products

Fast shipping

Excellent customer service

Cons

Available only online

Summary of customer reviews

It is no surprise that customer reviews online praise the company for its high-quality products when its creator came up with the production techniques used by most hemp companies today. The customers also like how tasty the THC gummies are and the long-lasting effects. They also appreciate the helpfulness of the customer reps.

How We Chose These Delta 8 THC Gummies

Production methods

The gummies’ safety is dependent on the production method. As a result, we looked into the production process for each potential product. The best companies use the CO2 extraction procedure to make their gummies. We also examined to see if these companies used substances that were safe in their gummies. Finally, we chose the brands on our list based on their superior manufacturing characteristics.

Cost

THC gummies come in a variety of strengths and flavors. There is, of course, some price variation. So, we double-checked that the pricing was in line with the product’s quality, quantity, and strength. A common misconception is that a more expensive product is necessarily better. However, being more expensive does not always mean better. It is crucial to consider the product’s quality and utility. Discounts, loyalty programs, and bulk purchasing options were also examined.

The product quality

Excess chemicals, harmful additives, Allergens, and meat and dairy are all avoided in the gummies on our list. We also included brands that offer a wide range of gummies in various flavors. The gummies have a delicious fruity flavor and, in some cases, are even fruit-shaped. Another consideration was the product’s shelf life.

The THC gummies on our list have a long shelf life. The THC gummies we included on our list are all packaged in airtight pouches or bottles that can be resealed. Resealable packages considerably prolong the gummies’ shelf life.

Transparency

We dismissed brands that refused to release the results of third-party testings, presuming they were purposefully hiding something from their customers. Reputable brands always present these results to verify the product’s advertised properties. We also preferred companies that explicitly listed the gummies’ potency and dosage on their websites.

We also liked more brands that were listing dosage instructions on their sites for the various products they sell. The ones on our list all have sections dedicated to education and tips regarding proper dosing.

Customer satisfaction

Overall, consumer satisfaction played a substantial role in our decision. We looked for brands that provided free shipping and were reasonably priced. Companies that follow proper refund procedures are seen favorably, directly impacting customer satisfaction.

Lastly, we looked at which companies have friendly customer service reps. We wanted to ensure that the user receives top-notch customer service and that the staff helps in solving issues and not causing them. We removed the company from our list if reviews complained about receiving poor customer support.

Beginners Guide For Buying D8 THC Gummies

Ingredients

Hemp cultivation is challenging since it necessitates a steady supply of nutrient-rich soil, a clean environment, and legal approval. This refers to an environment that is devoid of pollution and contaminants. If a hemp plant gets any of these, the quality of the finished hemp may suffer greatly. In order to grow hemp, experienced farmers are required.

Therefore, it is critical to understand where your chosen brand obtains hemp or produces hemp to produce THC gummies. The brand is genuine and trustworthy if the hemp and other components in the candy are organic.

Organically grown hemp has no pesticides or chemicals. This is one of the reasons why some individuals prefer hemp extracts and natural ingredients. Several farms in the United States are growing natural, high-quality hemp plants.

Lab testing

According to research, many companies selling THC gummies falsify the amount of THC in their products. Examine the company’s third-party lab testing reports to avoid this, as the data accurately indicates the completeness of the products.

If there are any chemical residues or heavy metals, you will be able to find them in the lab results. Knowing how much THC is in gummies will allow you to consume them legally and securely. Federal law allows only gummies containing less than 0.3% THC.

The brand’s official website usually has third-party testing reports available. After that, the company will provide you with the necessary information. In other circumstances, though, you may need to make a request or wait until you have completed a transaction. If there are no symptoms of reactions, you should avoid that brand.

THC gummies dosage

Hemp gummies are commonly created in the subsequent doses: 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 100 mg, though this varies by market. A normal dose of THC for the average user is between 10 mg and 15 mg. On average, you will feel exhilaration and calmness due to the psychoactive properties. A standard 10mg dose of cannabis edibles will suffice if these are the results you want.

THC is thought to inhibit the electrical activity of your peripheral pain receptors, which is why many users claim pain and anxiety reduction. Furthermore, first-time cannabis users who consume a regular 10 mg hemp edible may find it a lot easier to fall asleep, so don’t make any elaborate arrangements and stay in a secure and comfortable location.

Avoid high doses

Anything beyond 15 mg is considered high, and consuming thc gummies too much can result in unpleasant side effects. If you ingest 30 mg to 50 mg of THC gummies, you will likely experience strong effects, particularly if you are a newbie. It is also very likely that you might have trouble with your coordination.

You may feel queasy, scared, or have an elevated heart rate if you ingest more than 50 mg of cannabis edibles in one sitting. High doses of cannabis edibles are only recommended for people who have a high tolerance. Newbies should stay away from high-dose THC gummies until they are certain their body requires that much THC to attain their desired results.

The overall quality

The most significant factor is, of course, the gummy’s quality. This goes for any other purchase you make as well. If you buy a strong and functioning product, you will get exactly what you pay for.

When analyzing a brand’s quality, look at the ingredients that make up the gummies. Anything which sounds unfamiliar should always be researched. While you are at it, look into the company’s track record. This will show you how they deal with their customers and if they have received any warnings for their products.

Another factor that defines excellence is transparency. Lab results may not be made public if a firm has something to hide. Only the most respected brands make their reports public to demonstrate their honesty and transparency.

Customer reviews

Reading through customer reviews is always a good idea when looking to buy new products. The company may advertise itself as transparent and the best of the best, but that may not be the case. However, the customers always leave honest reviews, as they have nothing to gain from lying about their experience.

You will be able to see if the company is transparent and if it takes care of its customers. On the other hand, if you find that a specific company has too many negative reviews, you will know to avoid purchasing from it. Ensure that the reviews you read are posted on independent review sites, as the individual companies cannot influence these.

FAQs On THC Edibles Online

#1. How long does it take to feel the effects of THC gummies?

The time it takes for you to feel the effects of dental and ingestive THC varies slightly. The effects of smoking or vaping take a minute or two to become apparent. On the other hand, THC edibles do not take effect right away, and the entire process can take up to three hours.

Other factors can also affect how quickly or slowly the onset occurs. The first is that it relies on the food’s active ingredients. As a result, the higher the THC level, the sooner the effects kick in.

Second, because everyone’s metabolic processes and metabolism are varied, the onset of the effect varies. If you have a healthy and fast metabolism, you can quickly break down substances inside the gummies and vice versa. It also determines whether you will have serious consequences.

#2. Are there any side effects of using THC gummies?

THC gummies do not contain high enough concentrations of THC to cause any adverse side effects. These gummies are considered to be generally safe. You might be able to experience the desired effects without worrying about your mental state being altered. If you want to be sure that the products are high-quality, ensure that the brand you are buying from is reputable.

The best way to stay safe is to use delta 8 gummies with lower potency. If you have gummies with high strength, you can take only half to see what your system can handle. This is because everyone’s system reacts differently to cannabinoids.

However, there are some side effects that you may experience, especially if you are a new user. The most commonly experienced side effects are paranoia, anxiety, dry mouth, red eyes, nausea, and vomiting.

If you feel like the side effects are too strong, you should contact your doctor and tell them how much THC you consumed. The doctor will tell you if you need to go to the hospital or if you should just sleep it off.

#3. What is the difference between THC and CBD?

Both THC and CBD are naturally occurring cannabinoids in the hemp plant. However, THC is the psychoactive component in the plant, while CBD is not psychoactive. Both cannabinoids affect the human endocannabinoid system in different ways. THC is psychoactive, and it will cause the user to feel high. THC can also be sourced from marijuana.

On the other hand, CBD is not psychoactive, so you will not feel high, and also CBD is sourced from hemp plants. Cannabinoids may affect the users’ mood, make them sleepy, and cause changes in appetite.

THC and CBD have the same structure of molecules. However, there are some differences in how these molecules are arranged in each cannabinoid. This leads to the different effects they provide and the way they bind with the receptors in the system.

Wrapping Up On Choosing The Best THC Gummies & Delta 8 Products Online

In conclusion, these companies are our top choices when it comes to producing the best THC gummies on the hemp market. The companies on our list are well-known and respected in the hemp industry for their dedication to quality control. Their competition reveres them, and each company has a loyal customer base that swears by their products.

We recommend you check out the brands on our list for yourself, as we are sure you will like them. After all, they already enjoy the attention of thousands of satisfied customers, and now you can be one of them.