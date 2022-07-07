The ketogenic (or keto) diet has best painted the idea of fat burning. The body eventually seeks solace in fat storage by depriving the body of carbohydrates for properly functioning our cells, tissues, muscles, and organs. Mainstream media has finally accepted “good fat” as essential for any diet. More and more people are accepting claims surrounding the combat between the good and bad types.

We have all the intel today for those fascinated by all this! Put differently, our editorial team rummaged the keto industry to discover not one but ten conceivably powerful keto gummies supplements poised to upkeep the metabolic state of ketosis. This guide will shed light on the top contenders of 2022, all while covering the basics of the ketogenic diet, starting with its history down to its modern-day popularity.

The Top 10 Best Keto Gummies of 2022

Before justifying the selection processes, everyone must acquire knowledge of existing formulas. In no particular order, below is a brief on each one, covering company background, ingredient list, reported benefits, and anything else that sets them apart.

The ACV Keto Gummies are candies formulated to help the body enter ketosis sooner and ensure that everyone feels fully energized and confident over time. This is most beneficial for people on the ketogenic diet, as achieving ketosis is no small feat. One wrong move and the fat-burning processes all come tumbling down. At the time of writing, very little has been revealed about the makers. However, the formula encompasses an 800mg proprietary blend of Apple Cider Vinegar, Pomegranate Powder, Beet Root Powder, Green Coffee Extract, Turmeric, Garcinia Cambogia, and Gelatin.

Apple Keto Gummies

Based in Australia, Apple Keto Gummies is brought to us by the Natural Gummy Nutrients team. Their goal was to create a safe and efficient solution for weight loss without jeopardizing health. Most keto formulas are similar; however, select ingredients differ, reflecting each brand’s thought process. In the Apple Keto Gummies context, a single gummy is said to contain an 800mg proprietary blend of Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB), Coffee Extract, Garcinia Cambogia, Green Tea, and Lemon Extract.

A+D+K Gummies

The A+D+K Gummies are unlike any of the keto gummies in this guide. Why? Because they aren’t keto gummies, they are vitamin gummies. Each gummy is said to deliver an apt source of Vitamins A (900mcg), D3 (2000 IU), and K (1,180mcg). Together, these ingredients may give rise to a healthy bone, heart, and immune system. They also happen to be keto-friendly! Of the three vitamins, the D family is highly recommended on the keto diet because it is needed to absorb the absence of certain nutrients.

At BULLETPROOF, it is generally believed that the proper nutrients will help individuals tap into their best selves. Using this as their motto, the team has since developed a line of clean coffee, keto-friendly snacks, and proven supplements that neglect soy, dyes, gluten, and GMOs. Founded in 2011 by Dave Asprey, i.e., the same person who introduced the union between coffee, MCT oil, and grass-fed butter, BULLETPROOF practically contributed to the mainstream adoption of embracing “quality fats for sustained energy – and challeng[ing] everything we knew about nutrition.”

Gemini Keto Gummies

Another solution that appears to hone the process of attaining ketosis is the Gemini Keto Gummies. Packed with 1000mg of Apple Cider Vinegar, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Folate, Pomegranate Juice, and Beet Juice Powder, the Gemini Keto Gummies are reckoned to promote utmost detoxification and healthy digestion. Is this a supplement that screams keto? Based on the ingredients, not entirely; however, the formula is still beneficial because it may eliminate keto flu symptoms and achieve weight loss. The only difference is that instead of resorting to ketone bodies, the makers, Justified Laboratories, have introduced fat burning from a different lens.

So, why choose Justified Laboratories? The team maintains that their natural health and beauty company is committed to helping people reach their health and fitness goals. Their supplements are allegedly designed to assist with weight management, energy production, healthy digestion, and many others. Of utmost importance to Justified Laboratories are premium quality, integrity, and trust – all of which have been factored into their solutions.

GoKeto Gummies

GoKeto Gummies are next on our list, primarily comprising an 800mg proprietary blend of Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB). Usually, this exogenous type of ketones combines the likes of Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, and Magnesium to replenish hydration levels. This also appears to be the case with the GoKeto formula. All-in-all, it goes without saying that the benefits are rewarding (i.e., high energy levels, fat-burning, and maintenance of the ketosis metabolic state).

Goodness Keto Gummies

Like many of the ketogenic supplements in this guide, Goodness Keto Gummies also celebrates the coming together of Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB), Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, and Magnesium. As stated in several reviews, this formula could go as far as nourishing brain cells (naturally improving mental clarity and alertness) and increasing energy production. The makers also pledge that the outcomes will increase motivation for people to remain consistent in following a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Regal Keto Gummies

Regal Keto Gummies have been formulated to maintain ketosis. This supplement includes an 800mg proprietary blend of Magnesium BHB (as goBHB), Calcium BHB (as goBHB), Sodium BHB (as goBHB), Apple Cider Vinegar, Green Tea Leaf, and Macadamia Nut Oil (70% on Tapioca). The previously mentioned combination is deemed so potent that individuals will eventually notice the benefits of fat burning, boosted energy levels, improved insulin sensitivity, and better focus and memory recall. Essentially, people who have long been struggling with stubborn fat can finally say good riddance.

Simpli Health ACV + Keto Gummies

The Simpli Health ACV + Keto Gummies are yet another option for those yearning for wellness and weight loss results. The grouping of Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB), Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV), and minerals like Calcium, Sodium, and Magnesium is trusted to produce feel-good and noticeable outcomes. Some examples include increased energy, continued fat burning, and better mental clarity, which might motivate individuals to remain on track with their goals. The makers justify choosing ACV as natural because it positively affects digestion.

True KetoGenics ACV Gummies

The makers describe the True KetoGenics Keto Gummies as a substitute to maintain ketosis, promoting fat loss and healthy energy levels. Taking 2 to 3 gummies daily could reduce appetite, induce weight loss, and burn fat for fuel. These benefits are thanks to a whopping 200g proprietary blend of Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (as Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, and Magnesium salts) and Sodium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate. Our editorial team was most fascinated by the maker’s ongoing efforts in providing education. Specifically, the bottle indicates ways to identify whether the body has entered ketosis.

ViaKeto Keto Gummies

Finally, we have the ViaKeto Keto Gummies. This solution is like many formulas that typically combine Apple Cider Vinegar with Pomegranate Juice, Beet Juice Powder, and a family of B vitamins. Offering a whopping 1000mg per serving, individuals can forestall detoxification and digestion to unbelievable heights. How can anyone overlook weight loss endeavors and appetite suppression?

Ranking the Top 10 Keto Gummies: A Customizable Approach

Based on the summaries above, individuals should have gathered a general idea of which supplements might have a more substantial effect. Many of the above-listed solutions are available online, but does popularity dictate results? This is something that everyone should reflect upon before proceeding. Often, a product may seem worthwhile, but only when they have been analyzed closely whether people realize the absence of value of money. Our customizable ranking system brought to light many doubtful products. What were we on a look out for, you ask? Factors including:

Transparency & Clear Labeling

Transparency is usually overlooked, but this factor and clear labeling suffice to depict whether a solution has any worth. If a supplement is presented with no mention of the makers, or the supplement’s fact, then individuals are putting themselves at risk of purchasing absolutely nothing. In the case of keto gummies, these might simply be harmless—many of the keto gummies available in the market lack this facet. The same goes for helpful contact information. If there isn’t any way of reaching the customer support team, the investment will go to waste.

Scientifically Proven Ingredients

The concept of achieving ketosis requires keto-friendly ingredients. What do these typically entail? At large, exogenous ketones are highly regarded because of their ability to mimic the real deal. Other elements that facilitate fat burning and healthy digestion were accepted as well. For example, apple cider vinegar remains a favorite for weight loss because of findings reported in preliminary studies. We were also curious whether supplement providers included the Mother or acetic acid. Vitamins and minerals were equally invited because the ketogenic diet might introduce some deficiencies that need replenishing.

Concentration Requirement

The standard within the ketogenic supplement industry is an 800mg proprietary blend. Once again, our editorial team didn’t restrict ourselves to merely exogenous ketones. Any solution that triggers fat burning alongside those above or on its own has been selected. Besides the minimum requirement of 800mg, the supplement had to include keto-friendly ingredients.

Advertised Benefits

People strongly believe there is a subtle disparity between truthful and nonsensical claims. However, we do not see it that way. Upon reading the advertised benefits and reviewing background research, individuals should easily be able to distinguish between a legitimate and illegitimate supplement. As we scavenged the internet for keto gummies, we stumbled upon many that urge weight loss without having to implement the ketogenic diet or any form of exercise. These claims should be taken with a grain of salt. If anything, everyone should ignore them because solutions like keto gummies are in place to further results. Rarely do they elicit a noticeable weight loss result on their own.

Popularity

On its own, popularity is synonymous with nil. So, why is it even included? Many supplements promote unrealistic goals, insist on one-size-fits-all solutions, and are offered at incredible discounts only to lack substance. Yet somehow, they are perceived as being popular. Of course, this is too strong a generalization, especially seeing how popularly accepted solutions exist. We are trying to present a difference where doubts arise but aren’t erased. Thus, it was natural for us to expose those deemed “popular” yet fail to inform consumers.

Value for Money

The final step in narrowing down options is tallying the number of factors each solution checks off. The more checkboxes ticked off, the higher the chance that the solution meets the value for money criteria. Those explicitly suggesting popularity infrequently meet many of the above-mentioned basic requirements. This also brings us to the topic of price. Some people see a high price tag as more effective, but this is far from the case.

The History of the Ketogenic Diet

Today’s mainstream and widely embraced diet is viewed as too extreme. According to one source, fasting and many related dietary regimens have been deployed to treat epilepsy since 500 BC. Modern physicians then introduced the idea of the ketogenic diet (KD) to mimic the effects of fasting in the 1920s. The diet persisted for nearly two decades and eventually faded with the rise of antiepileptic drug treatment. That said, another source compiled by Dr. Ananya Mandal, MD, mentioned how KD only had 20 to 30% control over such episodes, further adding that it was re-introduced as an extra measure to manage the condition.

It was only in the 1960s that researchers truly understood the production of ketones. In particular, medium-chain triglycerides are the ones to produce ketones, which were found to have transported quickly to the liver through the hepatic portal vein as opposed to the lymphatic system. In 1971, Peter Huttenlocher initially devised the KD to obtain 60% of calories from MCT oil and allow for more protein and carbohydrates per meal. Today, the diet requires individuals to consume at least 75% healthy fats, 20% in proteins, and a measly 5% in carbohydrates. Remember that the ratio mentioned above might vary slightly from person to person.

What is Ketosis?

As mentioned in many instances, ketosis is a metabolic state where the body turns to fat storage for all energy production endeavors. Fat is an alternative to the conventional ingestion of carbohydrates, which gives rise to glucose production (i.e., our primary fuel source). Carbohydrates must be as low as possible for at least two days to ensure fat burning. The liver breaks fat down and produces fat-like compounds, hence, the name “ketones.” Besides fat burning, ketosis might suppress appetite and promote weight loss and brain function.

The liver produces three types: beta-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, and acetone. The last one is rarely seen as a separate ketone, given that it is a by-product of acetoacetate. Believe it or not, the liver produces ketones daily, even on a high carbohydrate diet. When? While individuals are asleep, this is not achieved at the entire length of being on a low carbohydrate diet. A carbohydrates-restricted diet significantly drops glucose and insulin levels. The liver then ramps ketone production to ensure the brain and the rest of the body are fully equipped with energy.

This leads us to one fundamental question: how do I know I’ve reached ketosis? Long-term keto researchers Dr. Steve Phinney and Dr. Jeff Volek were mentioned in the same piece as having landed on the threshold of 0.5mmol/L of BHB. A critical myth that researchers have also debunked is the idea that the brain will only function correctly on carbohydrates. The same source explained that ketones could provide roughly 70% of the brain’s fuel. Now that we have a general idea of the liver’s role, the fatty nature of ketone bodies, and their apt role as a glucose alternative, we can dive deeper into the scientific narrative.

The Scientific Narrative: Where Do We Stand In Terms of Ketosis?

The benefits associated with ketosis are everyone’s wishes, but to what extent do these claims hold? Next, we have the scientific narrative on ketosis and whether commonly included ingredients in keto supplements are genuinely advantageous.

Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB)

Beta-hydroxybutyrate is a naturally produced ketone body. Those found in supplements and gummies are exogenous BHB, meaning they are derived from an external source. Offered in salts or esters, these have been proven to increase blood ketone levels, typically mimicking the ketosis process that stems from following the diet.

One reference that delved deeper into the science outlined everything there is to know about the effects of exogenous ketones on the body. For starters, a study that involved administering 12g of ketone salts found that ketone levels rose by over 300%. Such a concentration is deemed fitting to replace the ketogenic diet altogether. As for the benefits, studies have reported the exogenous ketones’ ability to reduce hunger by decreasing ghrelin levels (or hunger hormone). For best results, they are recommended during a fast (i.e., in the morning or after a meal that contains carbs).

Not everything is positive with ketones taking everything into account. When levels become excessive, the blood will become dangerously acidic (i.e., acidosis). Depending on the type, individuals might develop asthma, sleep apnea, fatigue, headaches, and ketoacidosis.

MCT Oil

MCT oil is a highly concentrated source of medium-chain triglycerides either containing 100% caprylic acid, 100% capric acid, or a combination of both. Dosing remains unclear as most studies range from 5 to 70g of MCT daily. Getting on the topic of weight loss, this group of fatty acids has been demonstrated to increase two fundamental hormones linked to food suppression (i.e., leptin and peptide YY). Furthermore, MCTs are digested quickly, which implies increased energy levels. There’s the apparent fat-burning potential, all while increasing calorie expenditure.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is created using apple cider and bacteria/ yeast. An ingredient often referred to as the “Mother” is produced during fermentation, which is none other than acetic acid. Some of its reported benefits include lowered blood sugar levels, improved insulin sensitivity, feelings of fullness, and maintained insulin levels. When assessing the macronutrients, each tablespoon offers a measly 1g of carbohydrates, which is why it is keto-friendly. Some studies suggest ACV might help suppress appetite, especially when paired with MCT oil.

Calcium, Sodium, Potassium & Magnesium

Regarding the likes of calcium, sodium, potassium, and magnesium, these are typically included to promote hydration. When the body shifts into ketosis, the resulting ketone bodies are water-soluble compounds made from fatty acids. Consequently, they have a diuretic effect, meaning that individuals will find themselves urinating frequently. While fat is released from its respective storage, the liver also releases glycogen, a ton of water on its own. The causes of dehydration don’t stop there. Naturally, reducing carbohydrate intake implies reduced insulin production. Their absence then pushes the kidneys to release sodium.

Frequently Asked Questions About Keto Gummies

Q: What is the ketogenic diet?

A: The ketogenic diet highly and moderately restricts the number of carbohydrates and proteins consumed, making it a fat-dominant diet. The ultimate goal is to burn fat for fuel essentially. Depriving the body of low carbs implies the absence of glucose for energy, which is why fat is often used in its place.

Q: Who is the ketogenic diet suitable for?

A: The keto diet increases insulin sensitivity, possibly leading to fat loss. Hence, people who might find this diet suitable include those with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. As with any dietary changes, it is essential to consult a health professional first.

Q: What is the meaning of the “keto flu”?

A: As keto dramatically changes what one consumes, the body typically needs time to adjust. During this adjustment period, people may experience symptoms of the “keto flu.” It typically lasts between 2 to 7 days and may manifest in headaches, brain fog, fatigue, irritability, nausea, and constipation, to name a few.

Q: Are keto gummies safe?

A: Keto gummies are considered safe if ingested as instructed. We encourage everyone to do their due diligence on the manufacturer to ensure that the gummies are also made with safe ingredients.

Q: How do keto gummies work in the body?

A: Most keto gummies include one of two ingredients: Ketone salts and ketone esters. Both are believed to increase the ketone levels in the blood, increasing the odds of experiencing weight loss.

Q: How do I know if I entered ketosis?

A: A ketone blood meter must be used to determine whether one is in ketosis. Alternatively, urine strips may be used, but they have not proven accurate.

Q: Do I have to eliminate carbohydrates to remain in ketosis?

A: Keto operates on the baseline that the total intake of carbs is low enough so that the body can switch to using fat for energy. This does not mean one cannot consume carbs; the goal should be to keep the intake low. A good range would be anything less than 50 grams daily.

Q: Will exercising help you remain in ketosis?

A: Routine exercise must be incorporated to maximize the potential benefits of the gummies and the diet.

Q: How long does it take for the body to re-enter ketosis?

A: If one finds themselves strayed from the diet and thus out of ketosis, it typically may take up to a week to re-renter. This time frame depends heavily on carbs intake and exercise.

Q: What is the difference between “ketone salts” and “ketone esters”?

A: Ketone salts are powdered, salted versions of minerals such as magnesium, potassium, salt, or calcium. The purpose of these salts is to increase blood ketone levels. On the other hand, ketone esters are usually in liquid form and are delivered in medical-grade weight loss pills.

Q: Is it possible to lose weight on keto gummies alone?

A: The results might be marginal. This is usually why complementing the keto gummies with diet and exercise is recommended.

Q: Will keto gummies interact with medication?

A: As with any supplement, it is best to consult a healthcare professional before taking keto gummies. This is to ensure that the efficacy of the medication is not altered by adding new supplements to the mix.

Q: Are keto gummies genuinely effective?

A: The effectiveness of keto gummies may vastly vary from person to person. It depends significantly on the keto gummy chosen, one’s diet, exercise routine, and physiology, to name a few.

Q: How many keto gummies should I take daily?

A: A gummy may contain 250 to 500 mg of active ingredients. It is essential to follow the recommended dosage on the instructions of the keto gummies.

Q: Which keto gummies are superior?

A: To read a breakdown of some of the best keto gummies, refer to the entirety of this guide.

The Top 10 Best Keto Gummies of 2022 Final Verdict

The process of reaching ketosis is a challenge that many have since overcome. When the concept of the ketogenic diet first resurfaced, many people found it difficult because their bodies had already become accustomed to carbohydrates. Imagine being stripped of something perceived as a need? Fortunately, ketogenic supplements mimicking the effects of ketosis have sprung into existence. Initially delivered in capsules and tincture form, we have reached a point where ketosis can be attained in a fun and treat-like manner, i.e., gummies.

Are all keto gummies made equally? No, and this guide is the proof. Although we settled on the top 10 keto gummies above, there is still more room for improvement. The keto supplements industry is quite a novice, and many companies/suppliers are taking advantage of this. All-in-all, there are three principal points to take away from this guide. First, high concentrations are needed to reach ketosis without following the diet. The dangers of exceeding the highest possible threshold may give rise to acidosis.

Second, gummies do not provide near exogenous ketones or apple cider vinegar’s acetic acid. This naturally implies that results will take longer than expected. Finally, and increasingly crucial is that a healthy journey is paved by those who prioritize dietary changes and physical exercise. Taking everything into account, we hope that this guide clarifies the concept of ketosis for people interested in the ketogenic diet.