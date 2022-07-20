Best Delta 9 Gummies: Top 3 Brands Of Weed Edibles To Buy In 2022

Delta-9 is the most popular cannabinoid in the world. Gummies make the most discreet and enjoyable delivery methods for your cannabinoid dose. You don’t need any gadgets or complicated processes to consume gummies. Unlike vaping, you can ingest gummies in virtually any setting. On the other hand, you’ll never have to worry about spilling your hemp derived product, as is the case with tinctures.

Delta-9 gummies are effective in helping you let loose and enjoy yourself. To enjoy those feelings, you should take time to research the brands online before you buy. Delta-9 gummies will give you that pleasant high while delivering the medicinal benefits. You only need to follow the recommended dosage to reap those benefits.

Since it became legal to buy delta 9 products online, many companies flooded the market with their products. The high number of delta-9 gummies online can make the purchase process harder for you. Fortunately, we have researched these products and identified the brands that sell the best delta 9 gummies. This guide will tell you everything you need to know to steer clear of scammers and subpar products.

Best Delta 9 THC Gummies

Best Delta 9 THC Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness– Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness recently introduced its range of delta-9 gummies after the success of its cbd and thc products. The company is situated in Los Angeles and only uses cultivators keen on research to produce top-quality hemp harvest. Exhale Wellness is known for using purely organic ingredients in its manufacturing processes. Their focus on quality makes their delta-9 gummies a top recommendation.

Exhale Wellness sources its hemp from Colorado. The farms there produce organic, non-GMO hemp, authenticating the company’s claim of being an all-natural brand. The entire process from farming to manufacture is done naturally, ensuring the highest quality product.

Exhale Wellness’ delta-9 gummies contain one to two milligrams of THC each, making them quite potent. Also, vegans can safely consume their gummies since they have no animal fats or gelatin.

Apart from regular testing, Exhale Wellness schedules third-party lab tests to determine the quality of its products. Additionally, the results of these tests are available publicly on the brand’s website. Such transparency gives customers the confidence they are buying the best gummies in the market. The openness also explains why Exhale delta-9 gummies have grown so popular in a short time in the hemp and cbd industries.

Highlights

All Organic: As per theislandnow, Exhale Wellness produces only organic products, including their delta-9 gummies. They don’t use fertilizers and pesticides in growing hemp, and neither do they add preservatives in the gummies. Exhale Wellness cultivators are constantly researching the best organic hemp growing practices.

Full Spectrum CBD: Exhale Wellness delta-9 gummies contain full-spectrum CBD. While the THC makes you feel nice and relaxed, the CBD offers you the medicinal benefits of hemp. Therefore, you experience pain relief, better sleep, and tranquility with no undesirable cannabis side effects.

Independent Lab Tests: Exhale Wellness accepts independent third-party lab tests on its products. The company then makes those reports available to anyone on their website. Customers appreciate the transparency of the brand in the market.

Easy Dosage: Exhale delta-9 gummies come in two potencies. The 750 mg bottle gummies carry 25 mg CBD and 1 mg THC each. Similarly, each gummy in the 1500 mg bottle has 50 mg CBD and 2 mg THC. Customers find it easy to switch between these two potencies, depending on their present needs. The brand recommends beginners to try out the least potent gummies first and gradually go up.

Pros

Respected brand

Free shipping and money-back guarantee

All vegan, all organic, and all-natural

Third-party lab test verified

High potency

Cons

Only available online

Limited delivery in certain regions

#2. Delta ExtraX – Top THC Gummy Bears and D9 Gummies

Delta ExtraX prides itself on having the least number of additives to its products. They combine hemp grown in the best conditions with high-quality terpenes to produce class-leading gummies. Delta ExtraX tests the final product and checks the ingredients before manufacturing.

Beginners prefer Delta ExtraX’sExtraX’s gummies since the company takes time to educate them on dosage and other vital information. You can learn more about delta-9 products by browsing through the FAQ section on the company website.

Apart from their wide range of delta-9 gummy flavors, Delta ExtraX also offers standard shipping for all their products. In addition to that, customers will also find multiple offers and discounts like beginner’s discounts and discount codes.

Highlights

Wide Range of Flavors: Delta ExtraX delta-9 gummies are available in six fantastic flavors. You can also switch between them to break the monotony. The flavors are Green Apple, Guavaberry Fruit, Blueberry Citrus Burst, Kiwi Mix, Wild Cherry, and Sweet Slices.

Necessary Ingredients: Delta ExtraX includes only the ingredients essential to making delta-9 gummies. Furthermore, they do not contain preservatives and additives, keeping their products natural.

User-Friendly Website: Their website is easy to navigate with its easy-to-use interface. Delta ExtraX maintains transparency on all its operations and product information. It is thus easy for beginners to browse through the product catalog and learn more about a potential purchase.

Strict Quality Control: Delta ExtraX enforces strict guidelines in cultivating and processing hemp. They don’t tolerate the use of pesticides and other harmful substances. Customers are assured of this strict control from the readily available lab test reports online.

Vegan Friendly: Delta ExtraX delta-9 gummies contain no animal fats. The gummies are also grown organically, thus remaining safe for vegan consumption.

Pros

Wide range of flavors

Vegan friendly

Detailed product information easily accessible online

Convenient browsing and access to information for beginners

Cons

No free shipping

#3. Mr. Hemp Flower– Highly Potent THC Edibles; Natural Ingredients

Mr. Hemp Flower was late to the delta-9 world, but the brand already has gained a reputation for its top-quality gummies. The company produces the most potent delta-9 gummies containing 10 milligrams of THC per gummy. Despite the potency, the products are legal since they have less than 0.3% THC per volume. Mr. Hemp Flower also includes full-spectrum CBD, thus delivering all the benefits of hemp.

Customers report positive feedback from using Mr. Hemp Flower delta-9 gummies. Such high praise for a relatively new player in the market further enhances Mr. Hemp Flower’s reputation. The easy-to-use website comes with an informational blog section where customers can learn about different products that Mr. Hemp Flower sells. The company also boasts of reliable customer support service.

Highlights

Most Potent Delta-9 Gummies: No other company offers the same delta-9 gummies potency as Mr. Hemp Flower. The product is thus loved by experienced customers and draws plenty of attention from beginners. The potency remains within limits placed by the government, assuring customers of legal thc gummies purchase.

U.S. Grown Hemp: Mr. Hemp Flower strictly uses hemp grown within the United States. In addition, the company does not include filler ingredients in its products. That policy eliminates the potential presence of harmful compounds in the gummies. The use of locally sourced hemp also reduces the chance of product contamination associated with the use of additives used in long-distance transport.

Natural Ingredients: Apart from using hemp grown explicitly in the United States, Mr. Hemp Flower’s THC gummies use all-natural ingredients. There are no artificial compounds in their products. Customers can also confirm this claim through readily available third-party lab test reports. The company takes the proactive approach of testing sourced ingredients before production commences. Customers are thus assured of 100% organic delta-9 gummies.

Money-Back Guarantee: Mr. Hemp Flower stands by the quality of its products by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee to its customers. Therefore, you will get a full refund if you feel the gummies did not deliver on their hype and promise.

Pros

10 mg THC per gummy

Competitive prices and great discounts

Free shipping all over the country

Full-spectrum CBD

100% organic

Cons

Potency may overwhelm beginners

How We Made This List of Delta 9 Edibles

In our research, we first made a list of the popular delta-9 gummies in the market. We then came up with a set of guidelines against which we compared the top brands. After an exhaustive comparison process, we shortlisted only those brands that matched our uncompromising expectations. We finally identified the top three delta-9 gummies brands that you can trust completely and put them on this list.

What We Looked For in These Weed Stores

While comparing brands, we factored in these critical characteristics that determine the overall quality of a product:

Quality: We were especially keen on the quality of each brand's products because of the effect of delta-9 on its users. We relied on customer feedback to confirm that the chosen brands mainly had positive results. Additionally, we looked at lab reports to ensure that the top brands had no harmful chemicals in their gummies.

Hemp Sources: We were interested in brands that used hemp grown in the United States. We went further to shortlist brands that got their hemp mainly from organic farms. Hemp grown in the United States passes through strict parameters to ensure a quality harvest. Such hemp provides a high-quality base for the production of delta-9 gummies.

Third-Party Lab Testing: We chose brands that made third-party lab tests accessible to customers. Customers use the latest third-party lab tests to review brands before purchasing. The unbiased nature of third-party lab tests gives customers the confidence they are receiving accurate information.

Shipping and Returns: We focused on brands that delivered their products conveniently, in time, and with few hurdles. In addition, we also checked if the brands had customer-friendly return policies. If a customer has to return a product, the last thing they need is complications or additional charges.

Customer Support: The process of accessing delta-9 products and information is just as important as receiving the product. Therefore, we concentrated on brands that delivered a delightful customer shopping experience along with excellent customer service. An informative website, simple shopping steps, and a diverse product catalog increased a brand's appeal. The best brands also kept a clean and diverse blog section with highly educative content.

Factors to Consider When Buying Delta 9 Edible Gummies

Apart from the information shared by manufacturers, you should also do some research by yourself before buying delta-9 products. Your research can save you from trying out different products to find a suitable one and keep you safe. Here are the factors to guide you as you shop online.

Determine Your Needs

delta-9 products have both psychoactive and medicinal properties. Therefore you need to know how much of these two broad qualities you need. Think of your tolerance levels before settling on a specific brand and potency. A beginner should buy the least potent combinations and strictly monitor their consumption. You could go further and record the effects of a given brand’s product to guide future purchase decisions.

Check the Ingredients

Before buying, you need to know all the ingredients present in the delta-9 gummies. Aim for gummies that don’t contain artificial flavors and ingredients. Apart from the list of ingredients, you should also find out about the amount of these ingredients per volume of the gummies. A company may produce organic gummies but overload them with redundant filler ingredients of no benefit to you. If the company claims to make 100% vegan gummies, confirm that there are no animal products in the gummies.

Read the User Reviews

The opinion of established customers helps to rate a product quickly. If the product were terrible, you could find out through the views of those customers. Similarly, customers will praise products that met and surpassed their expectations. There are independent review websites where you can read reviews on brands that offer delta-9 gummies. Those sites ease the process of researching different brands. You will learn about specific potencies of different brands, customer reactions, and whether you can handle the same.

User reviews offer a more reliable source of information than the subjective statements that marketing departments prepare for brands.

Check the Company Reputation

How well a company is regarded in the market speaks volumes about the nature of its products. A company earns its reputation over time and through customers. As more users report positive experiences, excellent customer service, competitive prices, and so on, company reputation gets better. Aim to buy from companies known more for their positive qualities than negative feedback or poor customer service.

Ask for Third-Party Lab Testing Reports

Having narrowed down the list of potential brands, you need to read through their third-party lab testing reports. A good brand will post those reports on its website or offer links to relevant sites. Those reports reveal details of potency, cannabinoid profile, and the presence of unwanted compounds and other harmful substances. Your safety, therefore, depends on access to third-party lab testing reports.

Compare Prices

The best delta-9 gummies usually are not the cheapest. Adhering to strict growing manufacturing, quality control, and distribution practices is a huge investment. The best thc gummy brands are therefore forced to charge higher prices for their products. Avoid companies that offer meager prices for their gummies. Look for brands offering discounts and free shipping to help manage the costs.

Check for Value-Adding Features

To ensure you keep costs manageable and have a positive user experience, brands offer value-adding features. A money-back guarantee is common, giving you peace of mind if you dislike the product. An excellent customer support service further enhances your customer experience and makes the costs involved worth it.

FAQs About Delta 9 Gummies

Are delta-9 gummies legal?

Yes, they are. The 2018 Farm Bill declared that all products that contain less than 0.3% THC are legal in the United States. You should, therefore, not encounter any issues in purchasing delta-9 gummies, seeing as their THC content is within the set ranges.

Are there any side effects to using delta-9 gummies?

There is currently no evidence of side effects from using delta-9 products. You, therefore, should not worry as long as you stick to the recommended dosage. Should you consume plenty of THC, you can expect undesirable reactions such as impaired speech, delusions, and so on. Any product consumed in excess will produce unwanted reactions.

Can I take delta-9 gummies while I’m under medication?

It depends on the type of medication. delta-9 gummies are psychoactive thc gummies, so you need to consult your doctor. Psychoactive substances are known to interfere with certain drugs, and your doctor is best placed to advise you correctly. As a precaution, aim to finish your prescription before consuming delta-9 gummies.

Are delta-9 gummies addictive?

They are not, as long as you stick to the recommended dosage. Keep in mind that abusing any psychoactive drug can cause addiction. Delta-9 gummies contain both hemp and cannabis compounds. While hemp doesn’t cause addiction, cannabis does. Therefore, use delta-9 gummies as per the recommended dosage to relax and take the edge off.

Do delta-9 gummies have medical benefits?

Yes, they do, due to the presence of hemp, which carries medicinal properties. Hemp is known for helping relieve pain, cure sleep disorders and minimize the nauseating effects of chemotherapy. Hemp is responsible for the legalization of delta-9 thc and cbd products in the market due to its medicinal qualities. Delta-9 gummies help you relax because of the pain relief and sleep-inducing properties of hemp.

What is the FDA’s stand on delta-9 gummies?

The FDA is yet to approve delta-9 gummies. The approval process is ongoing, but it may take some time. It could, however, take a shorter time if the federal government gets involved. In the meantime, ensure you read the details on lab testing reports since your safety and safety are essential.

What’s the recommended minimum age for consuming delta-9 gummies?

You must be 21 or older. Hemp products and cannabis products are prohibited for individuals under 21 on almost all sites. There are some cases of delta-9 gummies causing dizziness, dry mouth, fatigue, and such symptoms. Those reactions are due to the THC in the gummies and are all the more reason for the strict age regulation.

Since CBD and THC compounds affect the endocannabinoid system, younger people should avoid such interference.

Must you have a prescription to buy delta-9 gummies online?

No, you don’t need a prescription for the online purchase. Its THC content is well within the legal limits, thereby keeping such a purchase above board.

How do you get the most benefits from delta-9 gummies?

You will reap the most benefits from delta-9 gummies when you take the correct dose for your specific condition. Remember that you first need to buy the best delta-9 gummies. Take time to experiment with doses and observe your reactions to determine what amount works best in specific situations. In addition, you can purchase CBD-infused delta-9 gummies to reap the benefits of better sleep, pain relief and anti-inflammation, stress relief, and so on.

Final Word: Buy Delta 9 THC Edibles from Top Weed Brands

Our recommendation of three of the best delta-9 gummies in the market should satisfy your needs. For an all-around product, we recommend Exhale Wellness delta 9 gummies. The brand offers excellent value, excellent customer support, and free shipping. Delta ExtraX gummies come in six fantastic flavors if you need more options. The brand delivers high-quality gummies, and its website is informative on all matters concerning gummies. Those looking for a more powerful solution should consider buying Mr. Hemp Flower gummies. Customers also enjoy some great discounts and free shipping anywhere in the country.

Before buying from any brand, check the company’s reputation in the market. It is essential to read what previous customers say about their experience. Buy only from brands that remain transparent about their sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution processes. You should read the lab testing reports to confirm the contents of each gummy. Third-party lab testing offers more objective and accurate information. A brand that offers a money-back guarantee reveals to its customers how much faith it has in the quality of its products.

This guide should make it easier for you to identify the best delta-9 thc gummies online.