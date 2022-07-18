Best Delta 8 Carts In 2022: Top 5 Delta 8 Stores To Buy Delta 8 Vape Cartridges And Weed Carts

Are you spending all day grinding and trimming your weed to get a hit that doesn’t last? Or are you struggling to fill your vapes and wasting THC from spillage when you load the oil into your cartridges? You can end it with a ready-made delta-8 vape juice trending in the cannabis industry.

Pulling out your smoking equipment is a huge pain, especially when you just want to unwind after a long day at the office. While marijuana concentrate can come in various forms, one product has really taken off in the past decade – the delta-8 carts.

If you want a foolproof solution for smoking weed, the answer lies with cannabis-filled cartridges. Contrary to smoking, with vaporizers, there is no smoke, smell, or ash, and you can even do it in public.

This makes vaporizers ideal for people who struggle with regularly smoking cannabis due to their lack of time and the inconvenience. Therefore, delta 8 cartridges have gained significant traction among those who enjoy vaping.

If you are looking for a high-quality brand of THC concentrate, then you have come to the right place. Find out the best delta 8 carts from reputable brands so that you don’t risk getting your hands on something worthless.

All you have to do is look at our selection of best delta-8 cartridges and pick out your favorite brand for the best cannabis strains!

Top 5 Delta 8 Carts With THC Concentrate

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Carts On The Market BudPop – Strongest THC Cartridges And Vape Cartridges Hollyweed CBD – Highly Potent THC Carts & Delta 8 Cartridges Diamond CBD – Popular Delta 8 Vape Pens And Weed Cartridges 3Chi – Best Selling THC Vape Pens And Delta 8 THC Carts

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Carts On The Market

If you want to buy a delta-8 THC cart containing premium-grade ingredients, your first choice should be Exhale Wellness. Based in Los Angeles, Exhale Wellness is a hemp product manufacturer that has been in the market since 2017.

With immense experience in the organic food industry, the team backing Exhale Wellness is working hard to deliver you the best strains possible. The founders established the company intending to manufacture hemp products that are legal, safe, and tasty.

The company couples with hemp growers in Colorado to obtain high-quality hemp plants. Therefore, the product they make contains organic, non-GMO, and harmless ingredients, boosting the efficacy of delta-8 extracts.

Other than delta-8 carts, Exhale Wellness offers a variety of hemp goods, from gummies to tinctures to flowers to pre-rolls and disposable vape pens. So, when you choose this brand, you can rest assured that you will be getting only exceptional hemp items.

Highlights

As per theislandnow, Delta-8 vape carts are one of the well-liked hemp products of Exhale Wellness. Like other delta-8 goods, the company produces vape carts that are organic, vegan, and full of decadent flavors.

Their delta-8 vape carts are purchasable in ten unique flavors. You can buy any flavor from these strains: Fruity Cereal, Blackberry Kush, Sour Diesel, OG Kush, Jack Herer, Cactus Cooler, Mango, Pineapple Express, and Gorilla Glue.

We expect more diversity in the flavor range as the company is diligently working on expanding its hemp products to wider audiences. In addition to these features, Exhale Wellness performs lab testing on all their hemp goods, including delta-8 carts.

Therefore, the company is confident in delivering the highest quality strains with utmost potency and purity to its customers. What is more important, the team publishes its lab results on the official websites so you can check them on your own.

Although their hemp products are affordable, Exhale Wellness also offers discounts to new customers. The brand has customer-centric policies. Their free delivery on all orders and 30-day refund policy makes the company more enticing.

Pros

Premium quality 900 mg of hemp extracts

Choose from ten exotic flavors

All-natural and organic hemp

Cruelty-free vape carts

Pure from chemicals and additives

No MCT, PG, VG oil

Vegan-friendly

Tested by third-party laboratories

30-day money-back guarantee

Enjoy free shipping on all orders

Cons

Parcel delivery requires an adult signature

No physical store

Customer Reviews

Hundreds of people have chosen Exhale Wellness for delta-8 carts to unwind from a rough day. Their delta-8 vapes have received rave reviews from customers.

According to their customers, the potency of these vape cartridges speaks for a high-quality manufacturing process. People confide in Exhale Wellness due to its transparency for ingredients selection and lab testing standards.

In the customer review section, we spotted multiple comments stating that the brand’s carts are ideal for relieving depression and insomnia. In addition, many have appreciated Exhale Wellness’ customer support, fast shipping, and refund policy.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Strongest THC Cartridges And Vape Cartridges

BudPop is a recently launched hemp company that made its graceful entrance in the cannabis industry with top-grade delta-8 goods. Unlike other brands that started their journey with CBD, BudPop had the privilege to offer delta-8 THC as their first cannabinoid line.

Established in 2021, BudPop is led by a competitive team of young leaders. Those young founders in their 20s have initiated a spark in the cannabis space, utilizing their 30 years of mutual experience in hemp farming.

BudPop’s website allows you to buy gummies, THC cartridges, oils, flowers, and tinctures, all from one store. If you are not into delta-8 THC, you can purchase these items in CBD and HHC variants.

Highlights

BudPop delta 8 carts contain pure full-spectrum hemp extracts without any additives, preservatives, or residual solvents. Apart from delta-8 THC, plant-derived terpenes are the carts’ principal constituent, producing consumer-dependent effects.

Their vape juices do not contain CBD. Instead, the company uses natural hemp cannabinoids, organic flavors, and water to make simple yet effective formulas. By vaping BudPop e-juice, you can have a profound and safe THC high.

Currently, the brand sells its vape carts in two flavors: Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato. Although the flavor diversity is limited at BudPop, consumers say that both variants give a distinct flavor to the mouth.

BudPop tests its vape carts through third-party labs to ensure that its product has the right potency to induce therapeutic effects. Therefore, their lab results show that the brand’s delta-8 carts are pure from harmful substances, additives, and artificial flavors.

The company sources its hemp from farms in Nevada. The farmers in this state grow organic and non-GMO hemp, which is a priority for BudPop to utilize in its formulations.

BudPop provides fast shipping, and all your orders come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Still, the refund policy is valid for damaged or unopened products.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

Pros

Get 800 mg of pure delta-8 THC in a 1 ml cart

Check the certificate of analysis on the website

US-grown and non-GMO hemp

High-quality ingredients

Two different flavors

Contain natural cannabis-derived terpenes

Does not contain preservatives and additives

Free of cost shipping on all orders

30-day refund policy

Affordable prices

Cons

Only available through the website

Customer Reviews

Several customers have confirmed the efficacy and therapeutic effects of BudPop delta-8 carts after receiving and using them. As per customer reviews, most consumers swear to use BudPop as their favorite hemp dispensary to shop for hemp goods.

People say their vape juices are not harsh and do what they are made for. Also, consumers appreciate that fewer puffs are enough to get you relaxed.

One of their consumers mentioned that BudPop’s delta-8 carts have her swamped as they are equally effective as delta-9 THC, without undesirable effects. Many customers have also stated how this company’s stellar customer service is ready to help them.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Highly Potent THC Carts & Delta 8 Cartridges

If you want to smell and taste the pure essence of California-grown hemp, Hollyweed CBD delta-8 vape cartridges are for you. Starting in 2017, Hollyweed CBD has been manufacturing multiple lines of hemp goods in its FDA-accredited facility in California.

The standing feature of this company for delta-8 carts is that Hollyweed CBD offers a wide assortment of flavors. That means you won’t have to shift from one brand to another in search of a flavor that hits your taste buds.

Due to the fantastic products it manufactures, many customers have been supporting Hollyweed CBD since its inception. Besides delta-8 THC, you can also buy CBD and HHC products from their store.

Their vape carts contain a pure blend of delta-8 THC extracts with an excellent proportion of terpenes and a legal concentration of delta-9. So, you will not miss that euphoric feeling you used to get from smoking while adjusting to Hollyweed CBD carts.

Highlights

The company employs its insights in acquiring quality ingredients to manufacture hemp items. Due to this, Hollyweed CBD delta-8 carts are popular among vapers.

The brand does not compromise on choosing quality hemp. Therefore, it uses hemp grown in California to make hemp items that are all-natural, GMO-free, and harmless.

In addition to delta-8 THC extracts, Hollyweed CBD adds terpenes to the formula that are also organic and plant-derived. Hollyweed CBD vape carts are far more potent and therapeutic, thanks to their proper proportion.

The brand offers you its delta-8 carts in ten distinct flavors. From original weed taste to exotic flavors, the range has flavors to satisfy everyone’s preferences.

Ten flavors available in these carts are Og Kush, Pineapple Express, Fruity Cereal, Gorilla Glue, Mango, Sour Diesel, Jack Herer, Blackberry Kush, Sunset Sherbet, And Blackberry. These are packaged in a vape cart containing 900 mg of pure delta-8 THC full-spectrum extracts.

Moreover, Hollyweed CBD’s commitment to providing pure and safe products is unmatchable. Therefore, the lab tests their carts, and the third-party lab results can be checked on their website.

According to their reports, Hollyweed CBD carts do not contain MCT, PG, VG, PEG oils, preservatives, additives, or GMO strains. As for the money-back policy, the company lets you claim a full refund within 30 days of purchase.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

Pros

Undiluted concentration of 900 mg of delta-8

High potency extracts

100% natural delta-8 THC

Available in ten flavors

Third-party lab tested

Environmentally conscious brand

Vegans can use

American hemp

Backed with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

The brand operates through an online store only

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed CBD has positive customer reviews for its delta-8 carts. Customers have openly expressed their satisfaction with the purity and strength of these cartridges.

Consumers are mainly in love with various flavors available in their e-juice. Moreover, they mention that euphoria is common with Hollyweed CBD delta-8 THC vapes, but there is also a prominent calming effect.

#4. Diamond CBD – Popular Delta 8 Vape Pens And Weed Cartridges

Misguided by its name, you might have thought that Diamond CBD exclusively sells CBD products; however, it’s not true. The company has broad product lines ranging from CBD, delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, delta-10 THC, and other cannabinoids.

Diamond CBD’s delta-8 vape carts are perfect for an intense yet calming vaping experience. The company has its name for making exceptional hemp products in taste, quality, purity, and potency.

Working for more than 15 years, Diamond CBD is undoubtedly a pioneer in the cannabis market. All of their hemp products are designed to offer you a perfect mixture of delta-8 THC and terpenes.

Their vape oils are a definite choice for picky vapers who want to try distinct flavors now and then. The company has vape carts with diverse flavor profiles, from traditional, plain flavors, to modern and exotic tastes.

Highlights

Diamond CBD has provided its customer with two premium lines of delta-8 vape carts: Chill Plus and 10X. While Chill Plus delta-8 vape carts offer you the benefits of full-spectrum delta-8 hemp extracts, 10X has concentrated vape oils.

10X delta-8 vape cartridges are more suitable for people who want to enjoy extreme elation. Since Chill Plus carts contain terpenes, you will likely experience diversified benefits of the blend.

These variants are accessible in a high-quality casing containing 900 mg of pure delta-8 THC extracts. Hence, they can be a perfect partner for a smooth buzz.

Diamond CBD confirms that its delta-8 carts can induce sleep, reduce stress, and stimulate relaxation in individuals. You can have all these benefits without compromising taste.

The range of flavors at Diamond CBD is extensive enough to accommodate every person’s cravings. You can pick from Tang Og, Skywalker, Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Green Crack, Strawberry Cough, etc.

All of their carts are third-party lab tested so that you can vape your e-juice without guessing their purity and safety. If you are interested to read their lab results, you can visit the official website of Diamond CBD.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

Pros

Pure 900 mg delta-8 THC

Two premium lines

Enduring euphoric highs

Safe and lab-tested carts

Use sustainable manufacturing and extraction methods

Free delivery

Tasty flavors

30-day refund and replacement available

Cons

No full-spectrum hemp extracts

Customer Reviews

Buyers of Diamond CBD delta-8 carts are happy with the comprehensive product assortment available at the store. No consumer has reported any adverse effects after vaping their carts by now.

Only positive health benefits are what their customers have got. They say delta-8 carts help them with an energy and appetite boost.

Multiple consumers have claimed that Diamond CBD manufactures the best vape carts with natural flavors. Moreover, people say these carts produce long-lasting highs and are odorless.

#5. 3Chi – Best Selling THC Vape Pens And Delta 8 THC Carts

3Chi is one of the online hemp market’s top-trending manufacturers. The company got its start back in 2019. Its founder is a biochemist who discovered the extraction of THC from hemp plants with over two decades of research and formulation.

The company is a pioneer in science-based hemp products manufacturers. 3Chi was the first developer of pure delta-8 THC, CBN, and custom cannabinoid blend products.

Presently, the company offers an excellent cannabinoid assortment, including CBD, CBN, delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC, THC0, THCV, CBC, delta-10, focused blends, and more. Whether you want to shop a pure delta-8 THC vape cartridge, disposable vape pen, or delta-8 focused blend vapes, 3Chi has you covered.

Highlights

3Chi delta-8 carts contain delta-8 THC oil, terpenes, and patent cannabinoids that can stimulate a range of health-giving effects. The company makes delta-8 carts with up to 95% pure delta-8 THC oil and 5% cannabis and botanically derived terpenes.

In addition, it was hard for us to highlight the presence of VG, PG, MCT, vitamin E, and other chemicals in their carts. Therefore, 3Chi THC cartridges are among the safest options you can have on the market.

What’s more alluring is the enormity of the flavor range available to you at 3Chi. Currently, they have more than 50 distinct and potent flavors and strains to let you unwind exceptionally every time.

You can buy all lab-tested strains from Sativa to Indica to Hybrid from the 3Chi online store. Their carts are entirely pure from delta-9 THC, making it the safest choice for consumers who avoid this cannabinoid.

3Chi manufactures vape carts pairable with CCELL vape pens for optimal taste and performance. You will be cherishing calming, euphoric, and stress-relieving effects of delta-8 THC in a single puff.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi

Pros

Up to 95% pure delta-8 THC extracts

Zero concentration of delta-9 THC

Have broad-spectrum hemp extracts

Perfect blend of terpenes and THC

No adverse effects

More than 50 flavors

Free shipping over $99 order

Independent lab testing results on the website

Glass casing

Responsive customer support

Cons

Effects are short-lived for some

Customer Reviews

The majority of 3Chi consumers are delighted with their purchase. They say 3Chi products are effective, and the fact that they come at an affordable price makes them more alluring.

We noticed that some people argue about the potency of these carts. According to some customers, 3Chi vape carts are not that strong for high-tolerance people. However, others have appreciated that their power is just suitable for beginners and intolerant vapers.

How Did We Choose These Delta 8 Carts?

Since the number of brands offering delta-8 carts to buyers can be overwhelming, we decided to do the legwork for you. We searched for the best brands on the market with a prominent online presence.

Our team brainstormed the data to present you in a convenient format. So, you would not have any confusion in choosing what is worth your money.

We searched on various search engines to list all the brands claiming their delta-8 vape carts to be most effective. After doing so, we evaluated each brand on our list against several benchmarks to ensure our recommendation.

We carried out a strict screening process for each hemp company to know their vape cart is worth featuring on our list. At last, we were left with a handy list of five brands that managed to bear the strikes of stern characterization.

Some of the main factors that we checked for each brand are as follows:

Ingredients

The quality of ingredients is one of the primary factors determining the final product’s purity and potency. In the case of THC cartridges, we found many companies that were adding ingredients in the formula more than our fingers could count.

Therefore, we steered away from those carts with synthetic ingredients, allergens, preservatives, and additives. We preferred only those products that contained high-quality hemp extracts, plant-derived terpenes, and a compelling mixture of other cannabinoids.

Safety

The ingredients that are of top quality always make the safest hemp products. After that, we did not stop checking for the main ingredient, but we analyzed if the hemp source was organic.

Furthermore, our priority was choosing the carts containing all-natural hemp extracts without any traces of pesticides, herbicides, and GMO strains. We picked those brands that use American hemp sourced from organic and strictly regulated farms in the US.

Manufacturing Process

Our team continued the research on how a company is transforming nutritious hemp plants into edibles, smokeable, and vape-able hemp extracts. We were keen to choose the companies that were using sustainable manufacturing techniques.

In addition, we probed the brands for their extraction methods. We featured those on our list extracting delta-8 THC using the CO2 extraction method.

Customer Reviews

We also visited the companies’ websites to check what customers said about their delta-8 vape carts. Not only did we check 5-star reviews, but we went through all the negative reviews to evaluate the brands rightly.

Lab Reports

Transparency is the critical importance in our research. Therefore, we searched for trustworthy brands that open up to share their business practices with their customers.

Although many claimed it, only a few brands pursued their vape carts’ lab testing. So we added those brands on our list that post their results for public view.

Buyer’s Guide: What Factors to Look For While Purchasing Delta 8 Vape Cartridges?

If you are overwhelmed by the variety of vape cartridges on the internet and need a helping hand in finding the best, you can use our buying guide. We mainly created a list of factors for you to have a smooth shopping time.

So, while choosing a vape cart, ensure to check the following benchmarks:

Ratio of THC and CBD

Although you can buy THC and CBD vape carts separately, choosing a cartridge having both these cannabinoids can be a boon for your health. If you agree on trying THC and CBD blend vape carts, the ratio of both is something you need to understand,

For a vape cartridge that delivers the elevated effects of cannabinoids, you need to pick an option that has the right CBD and THC ratio. By vaping on such vape carts, you can enjoy the calming benefits of CBD and the euphoric effects of THC in a single product.

Strain Variety of Cannabis Plants

Cannabis plants have two primary strain types: Indica and Sativa. Indica strain is perfect for consumers that desire to sleep restfully. However, Sativa strains are best for those who want an energy boost throughout the day.

There is another strain on the market other than these – the Hybrid Strain. This strain provides the best of both worlds. By choosing this strain, you will be experiencing the relaxing effects of Indica and the energetic benefits of Sativa.

Casing Material

You should look for a vape cartridge made of high-quality housing material. If it is of poor quality, the delta-8 extracts can react with care, producing toxins that can harm your health.

Therefore, you should buy vape carts with glass, metal, or acrylic casings. Moreover, the coil material is also essential. The ideal coil should be stainless steel and avoid fiberglass wicks altogether.

Oil Color

By looking at the oil color of your vape juice, you can conclude whether the product is of good quality. The perfect color of pure delta-8 THC extracts and oils ranges from golden yellow and light amber to shades of gold.

These colors are common to the carts that contain highly pure THC extracts. Otherwise, with impurities, the color changes to green or yellow. Thus, we advise you to purchase THC oils transparent in color.

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

You will find many options in delta-8 carts, all with and without terpenes. All terpenes are good for boosting the effects, aroma, smell, and texture of delta-8 THC extracts.

However, we recommend you buy delta-8 cartridges infused with cannabis-derived terpenes. It is because cannabis terpenes are known for producing therapeutic effects that botanical terpenes cannot.

Quality of Oil

The oil quality is dependent on the aroma, flavor, and potency it delivers. A high-grade vape oil gives off a sweet, citrus-like, pine-like, or earthy flavor.

Also, you can smell these aromatic fumes from the unopened container of the cartridge. If a cart produces an odd smell, you should not invest in buying it.

The delta-8 THC oil has a high viscosity. If you turn your cart upside down and observe bubbles on one end, do not pick that product as it has a low viscosity.

Third-Party Lab Testing

You should be checking that the vape cartridges or tinctures you will buy have successfully passed all the lab tests. According to FDA regulations, all hemp product manufacturers must perform rigorous testing on their goods.

So if a company is not doing it, it might be hiding something from you. Instead, opt for those brands that offer independent lab testing and publish their results online.

Brand Trustworthiness

Last but one of the most critical factors is to check what kind of reputation a brand is living within the hemp market. You can check reviews from customers or online forums that issue legitimate and unbiased testimonials.

FAQs About Delta 8 THC Cartridge

Q1. Will my delta-8 THC cartridge expire?

Generally, all the THC cartridges can expire after one year of manufacturing, however, it depends on the manufacturer.

Before you purchase any vape cart, take your time to ask the budtender or brand for its manufacturing date. Also, if you will not store your cart in a dark place, exposure to direct sunlight might initiate reactions that will deteriorate the quality.

Q2. Can I get high with delta-8 THC vape carts?

Yes. Delta-8 THC is a cousin of delta-9 THC, and delta-9 is notorious for extraordinary delight that results in side effects.

Although both are relatives, delta-8 THC has more soothing properties than delta-9. It makes delta-8 THC to induce excitement but in a controlled manner.

Q3. How should I store delta-8 carts?

For appropriate storage, you should refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines. You can generally store delta-8 THC extracts and oils outside of direct sun contact in dry, cool, and dark places. You can even keep them at room temperatures, and it is not a must to refrigerate them.

Q4. Can delta-8 THC make me fail drug tests?

Delta-8 THC present in the carts can trigger drug tests for delta-9 THC. There are no specific drug tests that can be used to check the delta-8 presence in your blood. In addition, the minute levels of delta-9 are detectable in those tests, resulting in a positive result.

Concluding on Best D8 THC Vape Pens and Delta 8 Carts

Smoking weed was a ritual carried out by western Chinese more than 2500 years ago. Since then, people have been using weed to extract its psychoactive cannabinoid through puffing.

Although smoking a cannabis plant can make you high for some time, its damage to your lungs always outweighs the benefits. In addition, smoke is harmful to your health and the people around you who inhale the vapors passively.

If you want to yield the psychoactive benefits of a hemp plant but without harming your organs, then delta 8 THC cartridges are a perfect choice. Among all the hemp products, delta-8 carts provide an instant high due to the ideal ratio of delta-8 THC with other cannabinoids.

Exhale Wellness, BudPop, Hollyweed CBD, and other brands on our list can be your go-to online hemp stores to buy quality hemp oil. All these brands offer excellent customer service and high-quality products to ensure you have a unique vaping experience.

We did thorough research to conclude these five brands are the best in the cannabis market. Whether you want to taste modern flavors or natural flavors are your all-time favorite, you can buy all of the delta-8 strains at these top-notch stores.

By any means, we wish you good luck in picking up your next cherished delta-8 cart from our list today. And enjoy a smooth kick whenever and wherever you want!