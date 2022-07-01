Best CBD Oil For Dogs | Top 5 Brands For CBD Oil To Give Your Dogs This 4th Of July For Relaxation | Check Out The Best 4th Of July Sales On All Best Brands

CBD is currently at the top of the list for optimum health support. That is not limited to humans. You may enroll your dog in this wellness program, which may treat everything from anxiety to hunger to pain. As pet owners, we want to provide our pets with the best CBD oil for dogs and are always excited to learn about new CBD goods that may improve the quality of their lives. We know you feel the same way.

In this post, we’ve gathered a list of the top 5 brands that provide the best CBD dog goods designed specifically for your pets. If you begin your search on your own, you will most certainly become overwhelmed by the number of online possibilities.

If you don’t know where to look, you can be taken advantage of by fly-by-night vendors eager to make a quick buck. No. Your pet is deserving of better. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of our top preferred brands and dog CBD oil goods so you can show your dog how much you care.

Best CBD Oil for Dogs On The Market In 2022

HolistaPet – Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs, Editor’s Pick

CBDNorth – Top Brand For CBD Products For Pets

Pet Hemp – Prime & Most Affordable Brand For Quality CBD Products

Nuleaf naturals – Supreme & Most Recommended Brand For CBD Oil For Dogs

CBDistillery – Most Popular CBD Brand For Pets

#1. HolistaPet – Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs, Editor’s Pick

HolistaPet provides natural CBD oil-made dogs that are produced with full-spectrum CBD oil and other useful cannabinoids. It comes in a convenient dropper bottle that allows you to drop CBD oil into your pet’s mouth or mix it with his food. It contains no THC, so there will be no psychoactive effect when using this product.

They only use 100% natural ingredients, such as organic superfoods and the best CBD oil. Their CBD oil contains no GMOs, gluten, or dairy and is free of additives or preservatives. Their CBD products are made in the United States and come in various concentrations based on your pet’s weight. Simply choose your pet’s weight from the drop-down menu and display the recommended pet CBD oil.

Features

Hemp source

Because of the popularity of CBD products, hemp is in high demand from which it is derived. Unfortunately, until recently, hemp cultivation in the United States was strictly regulated. These restrictions have been relaxed recently, allowing more people to grow hemp to meet demand. However, supply in the United States remains quite limited.

In some situations, this can result in CBD goods created from poor hemp or even poisonous hemp imported from outside the US. HolistaPet, on the other hand, has a contract with many farms as part of a Colorado Agriculture department research study.

Extraction method

HolistaPet uses supercritical CO2 extraction, one of the most advanced methods for extracting CBD from hemp. Essentially, the plants are immersed in CO2 at such elevated heat that the CO2 becomes a solvent.

The CO2 is separated from the residual plant materials and carries the CBD and other hemp components. It is then relatively simple to detach the CO2 from the CBD.

This is a very safe extraction method. There are no toxic chemicals utilized that can be left apart. Furthermore, because it is such a high-tech technique, people generally know what they’re doing.

Product agne

HolistaPet’s products are primarily for dogs and cats. That makes sense, given that the limited research on CBD use in animals has mostly concentrated on dogs and cats.

Their CBD goods leverage CBD’s well-known uses, such as catnip spray or relaxing chews. Others are designed to promote joint or heart health. They also sell horse-related items. CBD products for horses are a relatively new and rapidly growing market.

Finally, HolistaPet sells CBG supplements for dogs. Cannabigerol is a cannabis product that appears more activating and energizing than CBD. However, CBG has received even less research than CBD, so its effects are unknown.

Third-party lab tests

HolistaPet provides third-party lab test results for all of its goods. This is something you should look for in any CBD product you purchase. As previously stated, no rules control the manufacture and marketing of CBD products. As a result, some claimed CBD goods might contain no CBD at all.

Most trusted sources, including HolistaPet, have responded by having all of their products tested by an independent lab. HolistaPet claims to provide full-spectrum CBD, but most lab reports only list concentrations of one or two CBD compounds. Full-spectrum CBD typically includes a broader range of cannabis-derived substances to provide all the entourage effects.

Returning policy and shipping

HolistaPet has a fairly liberal refund policy. They ask that their customers utilize their products for at least 30 days because it usually takes that long for pets to feel the full effects.

You may seek a complete refund if you are still unsatisfied after that period. However, after 30 days, you only have another 15 days to request a refund. HolistaPet will pay for the shipping and handling of unsealed packages, while you can maintain anything that has been opened.

Pros

All orders qualify for free shipping

Money-back guarantee for 30 days

New customers receive a 30% discount

Entirely natural ingredients

Cons

There are only natural flavors available

#2. CBDNorth – Top Brand For CBD Products For Pets

If you have ever experimented with CBD products or looked for a reputable company that appears to provide pure, secure CBD products in Canada, you may be familiar with CBDNorth. This Vancouver-based brand has established a major bar for other Canadian businesses, whose mission is to provide Canadian residents with high-quality, fair, and reasonable healthcare and CBD goods.

CBDNorth dog CBD oil is a ground-breaking product that relieves dogs suffering from various ailments. These include age-related issues, anxiety, aching joints, inflammation, and insomnia. Wild Alaskan salmon and omega-3 fatty acids are included in the all-natural CBD oil. These components mix with your dog’s body to create a hormone elixir that makes them feel happy.

CBDNorth is well-known for its quick and efficient delivery service. You can make an order on their site and receive it in 2 to 5 business days. The business also offers discreet packaging and door-to-door delivery.

Features

Usage

If you’ve chosen CBD oil for your pet, you’re probably already aware of the benefits of cannabinoids. On the other hand, adding nutritious Omega-3s and Wild Alaskan Salmon results in a delicious combination that dogs appear to like eating.

When researching CBD oils, you may come across thousands of other products and brands. If you look closely at the ingredients, you’ll realize that most of these brand names use artificial flavoring to improve the taste and scent of dogs.

While dogs seem to like the synthetic aroma and flavor, many tastes contain dangerous phosphates that are bad for your pets. Regular exposure to these phosphates may even result in tumors and cancer.

CBDNorth, thankfully, does not engage in such practices. The brand only uses premium hemp and natural different flavors and additives. Furthermore, CBD oil contains no preservatives or chemicals, making it safe for dogs.

Dosage

You may have already utilized CBD products, but remember that a pet’s system differs greatly from a human’s. The dosage that is suitable for you may be excessive for your pet. Read the directions and dose suggestions provided by the manufacturer before administering CBD oil to your pet.

CBDNorth, on the other hand, leaves no room for speculation. The brand offers an excellent, insightful dosage breakdown guide to help you understand your dog’s CBD requirements. You can also find a comprehensive guide to CBD for pets on their website.

Start with a little dose of 1–5 mg per 10lb of your dog’s weight when administering CBD oil for the first time. Only increase the dose if your pet is experiencing extreme discomfort or agony. Nevertheless, try not to administer more than 8 mg per 10 lbs.

Lab tests

Unlike humans, Pets cannot express their emotional pain, distress, or discomfort. It is critical to check the quality and safety of any product you give to your dogs. Even if your dog reacts poorly to the product, it’s doubtful they will be able to communicate with you and let you know how they are feeling.

As a result, when looking for CBD oil for dogs, we deliberately sought out manufacturers who had submitted their products to stringent quality and safety standards and third-party lab testing. Additionally, we were seeking companies who would make the results of independent lab tests readily available and cost-free.

CBDNorth supplied all of this to their clients and anyone else who visited their website. The COA gave us all the pertinent and essential details we required to feel confident that the CBD oil from the firm only contains premium, secure ingredients.

Pros

Excellent flavor with numerous advantages

A comprehensive dosage breakdown guide

Blogs and articles that will help you understand CBD better

Access to third-party lab test results is simple

100% natural ingredients

All orders over $99 qualify for free shipping

Cons

Pet CBD oil and products are ineligible for People Assistance

#3. Pet Hemp – Prime & Most Affordable Brand For Quality CBD Products

After losing their devoted pet, Woody, two brothers, Josh and Jesse Berger, founded the Pet Hemp Company. They have fond memories of Woody and recall how he suffered from a benign brain tumor that made life difficult for their family members as they witnessed him suffer.

When Woody turned 13, he lost his desire to eat and zest for life. Even though the doctors gave a prescription medication, it did not help. Finally, the family tried CBD. Not only did Woody regain his appetite, but his pain was also greatly reduced, allowing him to return to his normal self.

Since then, the family has founded Pet Hemp Company to assist other pet owners. They have a good selection of products specifically formulated for cats, dogs, and horses.

Features

Organic

Any product can now claim to be organic, but not all organic products are created equal. The CBD oil from The Pet Hemp Company has been laboratory tested and certified as a truly organic product.

This means you’re getting the product in its purest form. We particularly admire the fact that this is a non-GMO product. GMO products frequently cause skin irritations in dogs, among other side effects. You can use this product on your pet without fear of giving it something artificial.

No gluten and no dairy

Again, many times, skin irritation in a dog indicates that something about his diet is causing a reaction. While we humans experience digestive issues after consuming dairy or gluten, our canine companions frequently develop a nasty, itchy skin condition that can only be resolved by eliminating that product from their diet. With these goods, you don’t have to worry about accidentally giving your pet dairy or gluten.

THC free

If you’ve done any research on using CBD oil in humans or animals, you’ve probably come across some discussion about the presence of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is a cannabinoid component that causes a “high” in humans and psychoactive effects in some situations. Because Pet Hemp Company CBD Oil contains no THC, you don’t have to worry about your dog becoming “high.”

Specifically for dogs

Although our canine companions can consume many of the same foods as us, we know that medications are different. We know that we cannot consume animal medications as humans, and we should not attempt to administer human medications or treatments to our dogs.

Pet Hemp Company CBD oil tincture, on the other hand, is designed specifically for your pet. Furthermore, the tincture is packaged in a handy bottle with explicit guidelines on how much to give your dog or cat based on weight.

100% natural

This product contains no additives. It is made entirely of cannabinoid oil. It has been lab-tested to ensure that it is safe and contains no preservatives or potentially harmful chemicals.

Pros

Organic CBD oil with a broad spectrum of cannabinoids

100% natural ingredients

There are no additives or preservatives

Non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free

Concentrated in a handy dropper bottle

Drop easily into the mouth or water/food

0% THC

Cons

Possible pesticides used in the products

No verdict from the FDA

#4. Nuleaf Naturals – Supreme & Most Recommended Brand For CBD Oil For Dogs

One of the most cutting-edge hemp enterprises is the Colorado-based NuLeaf Naturals Company. It was founded by a group of plant medicine enthusiasts. They claim to offer customers the highest-quality, organic CBD oil on the market.

The company’s founders claim that their mission is to provide “premium cannabinoid wellness products” that have been third-party tested and that they would consume themselves.

NuLeaf Naturals claims that its patented technology allows it to create a whole plant CBD extract high in CBD and includes considerable quantities of secondary cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, CBN, and others.

The “entourage effect” of cannabinoids makes them precise and dependable with one another, making group use more successful than individual use. The company uses advanced CO2 extraction techniques, so the products are not damaged by heat or contaminated by solvents.

Features

Ingredients

One of the most cutting-edge hemp enterprises is the Colorado-based NuLeaf Naturals Company. As a result, you don’t have to be concerned about preservatives or other ingredients tainting the product’s purity and potency.

NuLeaf Naturals carefully crafts CBD oil tinctures from seed to finished product. Specifically, the business has complete control over its merchandise, from cultivation to distribution. Furthermore, it supervises all manufacturing stages to ensure that its items are manufactured with great care.

To acquire the full range of cannabinoids, oils, phytonutrients, and phytochemicals necessary to manufacture a high-quality CBD product, NuLeaf Naturals, according to customer feedback, uses an innovative CO2 extraction technique.

Shipping and payment

Within the United States, shipping is free. It’s also extremely fast, with your CBD arriving in two or three days. NuLeaf Naturals for Pets, as well as all of their other products, are shipped via USPS.

They accept the same payment options as the majority of online retailers. You can pay using a credit or debit card. Unfortunately, they do not ship internationally or accept payments through PayPal or similar services.

Return policy

According to NuLeaf Naturals reviews, you can return any unsealed and unutilized product within 30 days for a full refund. However, you will be charged for return shipping. If a return is due to a flaw in the product or an error on the company’s part, they will cover the shipping costs.

Lab tests

A third party performs nuLeaf Naturals tests because the business utilizes independent labs. This guarantees that the CBD is of the greatest quality and free of toxins and pesticides. The goods have CGMP certification as well. A QR code that links to the COA is printed on each package.

It’s important to note that the items are certified by the Detox Projects in addition to our assessment of NuLeaf Naturals. This guarantees that the oil is pesticide-free, including glyphosate. The business is also ISO certified, so you can be confident that the product meets international standards.

Pros

Available in 3 bottle sizes

Superior quality control

Excellent value for money

Cons

There is no unique taste to make it more appealing

There is only one dosage option: 3mg CBD per drop

#5. CBDistillery – Most Popular CBD Brand For Pets

CBDistillery has developed a line of pet-specific products derived from non-GMO industrial hemp. They use natural farming methods to ensure that your pets receive some of the best dog CBD oils on the market today. You’ll love the CBD products offered by CBDistillery if you want to help your friend manage pain or give him relief and ease.

They provide two major CBD products in various doses and a CBD-infused tincture with full-spectrum CBD oil made from cold-pressed hemp seed. This CBD oil is accessible in tinctures of 600 mg and 150 mg. They also have a Relief and Relax variety of pet CBD oil. This tincture comes in two strengths: 600 mg and 150 mg. Combine the two for even more savings!

Features

Range of products

CBDistillery provides a broad range of goods. Topicals, CBD oils, gummies, vape, capsules, pet, and soft gel products are among their different goods.

They also provide various CBD formulas for their products. They specifically sell broad-spectrum CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolates. Each has a distinct range of potencies. Furthermore, CBDistillery products involve clear labels in their packaging. Their labels show portion size, CBD content per dose, and the number of servings per bottle.

Certification

We are pleased that CBDistillery CBD is a brand that has been certified by the United States Hemp Authority (USHA). It is a sign of approval for its products, inspected by USHA’s Audit, compelling evidence of CBDistillery’s validity.

According to the above statement, CBDistillery CBD oil goods are THC-free and safe to use. It meets and exceeds the state standards for product labeling and ingredients. Furthermore, the brand received self-affirmed generally regarded as safe (GRAS) status as a result of an independent review conducted by toxicologists. In addition, they are active members of the US. Hemp Roundtable and the American Hemp Association.

Manufacturing and hemp source

CBDistillery only employs high-quality ingredients. According to the CBDistillery CBD, the open-air farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado are the sources derived from hemp extract. Their whole product line is created from industrial hemp cultivated using organic farming practices and is non-GMO.

In terms of manufacturing, the company’s facility follows CGMP guidelines. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment concluded that it was safe.

Lab tests

CBDistillery also employs an objective third testing facility to ensure its products are of high quality. However, unlike every other brand, CBDistillery publishes all of its product lab test results on the internet.

You can view your product’s certificate of analysis by visiting the CBDistillery website (COA). Unlike some other organizations, all CBDistillery products are labeled with a COA that is visible to the public. This COA was provided by ACS Laboratory, an ISO 17025-accredited third-party lab.

To obtain your CBD product is COA, easily scan the QR code in the package via their website. You will be permitted to view the cannabis profile from that certificate, including the potency, terpene count, and water acidity test.

Extraction method

In terms of extraction procedures, CBDistillery sticks out among CBD brands. The company chose the method based on the type of CBD contained in the product.

To make broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oil, CBDistillery uses CO2 extraction techniques. This process is considered the cleanest and produces products of the greatest caliber.

In the case of CBD Isolate products, ethanol extraction is used because it is the best extraction method for CBD isolation.

Pros

100% satisfaction guarantee

Save 20% by subscribing

Complete lab results are easily accessible

Non-GMO hemp oil

Cons

To qualify for free shipping, you must subscribe or spend at least $75

How We Made This List?

CBD oils are not all made equal. Every producer in the CBD sector claims to have the greatest product. It can be tough to identify which CBD oil goods are high quality and which aren’t. We’ve cut through the clutter to assist you in avoiding being taken in by deceptive marketing practices. Here are the criteria we considered when compiling our list of high-quality CBD oil solutions for your pet.

Special for pets

Every product on our list has been specially developed to be safe for pets. We looked for THC-free brands that wouldn’t interfere with your dog’s neurological functioning or produce severe side effects. Dogs require various CBD dosages as well. Instead of a single dose prescription, brands developed for pets provide guidelines for customizing the dose based on your dog’s size and weight.

Quality hemp source

You, like us, want the greatest CBD oils for your pet. As a result, we exclusively chose CBD goods that employ sustainably produced components farmed using best farming practices. We considered where hemp oil originates, how it is processed, whether it is cultivated outdoors or indoors, and whether crops are treated with pesticides or herbicides.

We looked for hemp cultivated organically or from natural growing places. The location is also important. The CBD products on this list use hemp oil sourced from plants produced in the United States, reducing the environmental impact of shipping.

Extraction method

CBD oil can contain three different types of extracts:

CBD isolate: CBD isolate products include only CBD and no THC. While this is the most processed technique of extraction, some people may prefer isolates since they are assured to contain pure CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD: This CBD oil has been minimally processed and is still THC-free. Components of the cannabis plant thought to improve efficacy are included

Full-spectrum CBD oil has gone the least amount of refining. The final product includes less than 0.3% THC. It is also regarded to be the most effective of all extraction procedures

Third-party lab testing

Any CBD brand worth its money will have its goods evaluated by an independent laboratory. This is what is known as third-party testing. Consumers should have access to lab findings to provide honesty about what is in their CBD goods. Our list did not include CBD oils with out-of-date or insufficient test data.

Flavor

Dogs are frequently picky or stubborn when it comes to vitamins or drugs. They, unlike humans, lack the intellectual ability to comprehend why they require it. They merely notice that it smells or tastes terrible. The CBD products on our list are either fully flavor-free, so your dog won’t be able to detect them, or they come in dog-friendly tastes that your pet will enjoy. This makes it simple to give your dog a regular dose without causing a fuss.

Customer reviews

You may occasionally need to sift through all the five-star reviews to access the specifics provided by the three and two-star ratings. There are some interesting details there. We looked carefully at various companies and conducted extensive research to see what people were saying.

We looked beyond the positive five-star reviews left by customers ecstatic about dog CBD oils. We went a long way beyond that. The products we offer you in this post are remarkably excellent brands.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Dogs?

The number of brands will grow as CBD becomes more famous and widely available across the country. Here are some pointers to assist you in selecting the best CBD oil for dogs from the growing CBD business.

Examine the ingredient lists

First, look into the CBD type used in the goods. The majority of products are created with either full-spectrum CBD oil or broad-spectrum. However, others contain CBD isolate. CBD oil goods are also available in various doses, so select the one that is right for your dog’s size and condition.

Artificial sweeteners, chemical additions, preservatives, or essential oils should not be present in CBD oils for dogs. Look for safe, natural components for dogs, such as hemp seed oil and MCT oil.

Brand reputation

The top CBD companies will have a positive customer reputation as well as a legal status. Look for companies that are B Accredited Corporations and have no FDA warning letters. Good brands will have good ratings on their site and third-party websites. Brands with solid refund policies are also worth investigating.

Price

It’s always a smart option to choose a low-cost brand so you can purchase it for your dog on a routine basis. Our list shows that affordable brands offer high-quality CBD oils, so you should also not feel pressured to purchase the priciest CBD oil.

Quality control

Seek CBD oils that are natural and contain additional organic elements whenever possible. This reduces your dog’s potential pesticide exposure and other pollutants. The National Animal Supplement Council will evaluate and certify the top dog CBD oil. To ensure the pureness of your dog’s CBD product, you ought to be capable of reading the product’s COA on the website.

Dosage

You also need to consider the dosage when shopping for CBD oil for your dog. Begin with a minimal dose for your puppy and gradually increase as needed. The dosage you give your dog will be determined by their weight, the severity of their condition, and their specific needs.

Customer support

While many consumers only consider customer service when needed, it is vital to developing long-term customers. This is why we frequently backcheck using response rates and staging situations to verify that you’re receiving a fair shake. Reading what other customers say about the experience can also serve a similar function.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Oil For Dogs

Q1. Is it safe for my dog to use CBD?

CBD is completely safe for all animals. Veterinarians have promoted CBD oil as a less expensive alternative to other medications. The worst that may happen if your pet takes too much CBD is that they will pass out, throw up, or have diarrhea. These conditions, however, are uncommon when appropriately administered. You should always speak with your vet first if your dog has a chronic illness.

Q2. Should I consult my veterinarian before giving CBD to my dog?

While you may not need their advice if you’re only using CBD occasionally with your dog, speaking with a professional before giving is always a good idea. Especially if you intend to give CBD to your dog daily, double-check that it will not conflict with any current problems or that there are any further precautions you need to take. Although professionals have extensively researched CBD, it is still a relatively new topic that should be approached with caution and learning.

Q3. What benefits does CBD oil have on dogs?

CBD oil is worth a shot for dogs with a low quality of life, chronic pain, or suffering from illnesses that aren’t reacting to traditional treatments. While new studies on CBD benefits in humans and dogs are released regularly, we’re still in the early days of knowing CBD oil’s potential. Most evidence is anecdotal, yet it appears to be quite promising. There is no proof that CBD oil is harmful when used in the authorized amount.

Q4. Where can I purchase CBD oil for my dog?

The manufacturer’s website is the best place to acquire a dog’s CBD oil. Each of the pet goods on our list has a website where you can buy CBD dog products. Many businesses provide free shipping and even membership services that auto-ship to your home so you never run out of supplies.

Q5. Is there a risk of adverse effects in dogs?

Fortunately, no unexpected adverse effects have been recorded. Be aware of the main side effects to help you prepare for using CBD on your dog.

Sleepiness: Some dog owners use CBD to assist their pets in feeling better when they are restless or anxious. If your pet falls asleep at an unusual hour, probably, they’re just becoming used to their dose. As the dog gets used to the CBD, this will probably lessen.

Reduced blood pressure: A brief side effect of CBD may be lower blood pressure in your dog. This is uncommon, and if it does occur, it is brief, especially if your pet has become tolerant to the CBD.

Dry mouth: CBD may induce dry mouth. As a result, keep a dish of water nearby for your dog in case they become thirsty.

Q6. How long does it take to take effect?

You’re probably wondering when you’ll see CBD working after giving it to your dog. It depends on the condition for which you are utilizing it. You may notice changes in as little as five to thirty minutes for anxiety. However, it may take a few weeks to notice consistent improvements if you’re using it to treat chronic pain, arthritis, or inflammation. It may also differ depending on the brand and dose amount used.

Q7. Can my dog get high from CBD?

It can vary depending on the CBD product you buy for your dog. An overdose is less likely if the substance includes no THC. However, if the CBD product contains THC and Fido gets into the stockpile, an overdose may ensue.

When an overdose is suspected, dog owners typically report the following symptoms in their pets:

Lethargy

Impaired coordination or balance

Incontinence of the bladder

Vomiting

Increased sensory sensitivity

Contact your veterinarian if you suspect your dog has consumed too much CBD and is exhibiting these symptoms. Treatment varies according to the severity of the symptoms. Some minor cases may be treated at home, while more serious complications may necessitate IV fluids and medical attention. Always consult your veterinarian before adding anything new to your dog’s diet.

Q8. What is the appropriate dosing amount for my dog?

There are a few things to consider when deciding how much CBD oil to give your dog. The recommended dose will vary depending on how much oil is in each bottle.

Furthermore, the appropriate dosage may differ depending on the disease being treated. Weight and other fundamental health conditions in your dog are also factors. Additionally, there is no particular “correct” dosage for your dog. Start slowly and work your way up, finding the optimum amount that helps your dog relax, rest, lessen pain, and so on. Most brands will provide dose advice, so carefully study their websites/packaging.

Conclusion: Best CBD Oil For Dogs In 2022

Nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing someone you care about suffer. And what if it’s your four-legged best friend? When the most giving and open soul you know is in pain? At that moment, you begin to consider all of the “what-if” situations and worst-case scenarios. You could begin to blame yourself, believing you did not do enough. Thinking you didn’t buy all the appropriate healthy foods, didn’t take the right vitamins, and didn’t visit the vet enough times.

CBD has a lot of potential for helping dogs manage pain and movement difficulties, seizures, anxiety and stress, and other ailments. Our list includes companies that create some of the finest CBD oil for dogs in the industry. Use this article as a reference to help you decide which CBD oil is best for your dog.

Consult your veterinarian before putting your dog on CBD oil or infused treats. A veterinarian can talk to you about CBD but cannot currently recommend CBD oil for your dog. Veterinarians may be able to make CBD recommendations depending on state laws.