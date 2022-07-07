Best CBD Oil Brands

Chances are, you’ve noticed there seems to be a lot of hype surrounding CBD in the last few years. It is becoming more and more popular because it is a natural remedy for a variety of ailments. Here are just a few of the reasons people are using CBD:

Anxiety/depression

Relaxation

Insomnia

Pain

If you have been considering using CBD, you likely quickly learned that there are so many options available to you. Many people find themselves overwhelmed. In addition to having lots of brands to choose from, there are also lots of products:

Lotions

Capsules/softgels

Tinctures

Beauty products

Gummies

Oils

To further complicate things, you have three types of CBD to choose from:

Full spectrum

Isolate

Broad spectrum

While it’s true that each of these has their own unique qualities, it’s important to note that full spectrum includes all of the compounds of the cannabis plant, including CBD and THC. Due to the entourage effect full spectrum CBD has been proven especially beneficial.

In this article, we’re going to explain more about the entourage effect, tinctures, the uses and benefits of CBD tinctures, and then we’ll review the 10 best CBD tinctures. Finally, we will close by explaining how to use tinctures (dosing, etc) and answer some of the FAQs related to CBD tinctures. By the time you finish reading this, you’ll be able to decide if this product is right for you- and you’ll have some to choose from to get started.

Entourage Effect Explained

The “entourage effect” is the thought process that CBD works best when other components of the cannabis plant are present, including terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids. There are several studies supporting this at this time, and research is ongoing.

One study in 2018 looked at the effects of CBD isolate versus full-spectrum CBD products on patients with refractory epilepsy. Results showed patients who were given full spectrum products in low dosages responded better than patients who were given purified CBD extracts of CBD isolate. Researchers came to the conclusion that the combination of CBD and THC created the entourage effect, which created a potent product.

What is a CBD Tincture?

Many people use the terms “CBD oil” and “CBD tincture” interchangeably. However, they are not the same. A tincture is the result of cannabis being soaked in alcohol- while an oil is the result of CBD oil being blended with a carrier oil, such as MCT oil, olive oil, or coconut oil.

Uses/Benefits of Tinctures

According to the experts, a tincture is an easy way to access the benefits associated with CBD. Often, they are affordable, easy to transport, versatile, and fit right in with a variety of lifestyles. Below, we’re going to take a look at some of the uses/benefits typically associated with CBD tinctures.

Lower concentrations of CBD

While it’s true that most of the companies on our list offer high dosages of CBD, tinctures do typically have lower levels of CBD per serving. Therefore, they are ideal for those who are just getting started with CBD and those who need more precise doses. If you prefer or need varying doses, you’ll want a low potency tincture that you can take several times daily.

Anti-anxiety/anti-psychotic properties

Many CBD tinctures include anti-anxiety/anti-psychotic properties. One study showed that CBD reduces social anxiety disorder symptoms in some individuals. THC is known to cause some psychoactive effects- but CBD helps ease anxiety and produces a feeling of calmness. Additionally, CBD tinctures can treat chronic psychotic disorders.

Available in various flavors

Not everyone enjoys the natural, earthy flavor of CBD. That being said, most of the tinctures on the market have been infused with natural flavors and are sweetened. This makes taking them much more pleasant.

It’s easy to take the appropriate dosage

Most of the time, tinctures include a dropper so that you can place drops under your tongue, keeping you in control of the dosing. You can also get CBD in a vape juice- and many people enjoy vaping- but it’s not as easy to keep the dosage under control. Since you place the tincture under your tongue, you know how much CBD you are getting.

Portable

Typically, CBD tinctures come in small bottles, approximately 30 milliliters, meaning you can keep them with you- no matter where you go. You don’t have to be concerned that they will get lost or be in the way.

Affordable

As you read through the reviews, you will discover that for the most part, tinctures are more affordable than other forms of CBD. They are ideal for anyone that wants to try a good quality CBD but are on a strict budget.

Offers all health benefits associated with CBD

CBD tinctures are a potent form of CBD, meaning you will be able to access all of the amazing benefits associated with CBD. It is used in a variety of ways, including: treating epilepsy, diabetes progression, anxiety, inflammation, pain, and insomnia.

Top 10 Best CBD Tinctures Reviews

As you navigate the world of CBD, you will quickly discover that there are lots of products to choose from. You may find yourself overwhelmed at times and feel like you should just give up. As mentioned, you have full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate. Then, when you get past that, you have edibles, tinctures, creams, capsules, oils, and more. Some are formulated to pain relief while others are formulated for managing anxiety and/or depression.

Just step back and take a deep breath. You don’t have to let it get you wound up. That is what we are here for. We are going to provide you with reviews of what we feel are the top 10 best CBD tinctures on the market today. We’ve already explained what a tincture is (it’s not an oil) and also explained some of the benefits associated with CBD.

We want to help you get started- or, if you’ve already been using CBD for some time, maybe this will give you some new options to try. Either way, we are happy to help.

XWERKS

XWERKS is well known and respected in the supplement industry. Their full spectrum CBD oil is available in two strengths:

600 milligrams

1,000 milligrams

Their products are sourced from organic hemp plants grown in the USA. Plus, they use the CO2 extraction method, meaning their products are pure CBD and include the phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes found in the cannabis plant. This means that benefits are maximized. XWERKS does have a 30-day money back guarantee. if you are not happy with the product for any reason, you can contact them within 30 days of your purchase and they won’t ask any questions. If you prefer something a bit more convenient, you may want to consider XWERKS capsules- each one contains 25 milligrams of full spectrum CBD.

Populum

Populum is a well-established company within the CBD realm. They do their best to stand out with their commitment to honesty, and obtaining quality, ethical CBD from hemp plants. They are straightforward in their labeling and every batch is subjected to third-party testing.

Their products are available in dosages starting at 250 milligrams per bottle and go up to 2,000 milligrams per bottle. Each serving ranges from 8 to 66 milligrams. These products are full spectrum, and the plants are grown in Colorado. Their products are tested for purity, potency, and quality. If you are looking for an exceptional full spectrum CBD, Populum fits the bill.

Their full spectrum oil is one of the best on the market. According to the website, it can help with relieving daily stress, relaxation, and promoting overall wellness. Again, dosages start at 8 milligrams and go up to 66.

CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman was established in 2015 and since that time have become one of the most popular names in the industry. As they are growing, their products are becoming more readily available. Some of the most popular products in their line-up include:

Water soluble hemp

Terpene rich hemp

Extra strength blends

They claim that their products offer quicker absorption and are more bioavailable than competitors. At this time, they are only available in the Southwest United States- but they are expanding.

Their Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Tincture provides users with a sense of calmness, decreases stress levels, and ensures you can remain focused all day long. It is available in five delicious flavors:

Cinnamon

Grape

Strawberry Banana

Blueberry Moon

Natural

This tincture contains hemp oil and other cannabinoids from seeds and stalks.

Sol CBD

Sol CBD also landed on the market in 2015, so they are still fairly new- but are making a place in the industry for themselves with their targeted products, their Advanced Sleep Formula with CBD is one of them. Their products contain higher doses, for example, their 4,000 milligram tincture, starting at $289.

Their CBD is combined with MCT oil from coconuts, making it easier for your body to absorb and use. They use CO2 extraction to obtain oil from the plants. They do offer some flavors, but the majority of their products are unflavored.

Many of the companies on our list source their CBD from plants grown in the USA- but Sol CBD is from European hemp plants.

As mentioned, most of their products are unflavored- but the flavors they do offer are unique. For example, their Pure CBD tincture is available in a cinnamint flavor, which a lot of people seem to like. Each bottle contains 500 milligrams of CBD and the flavor along with the full spectrum CBD make it a wonderful option.

Just CBD

Just CBD is another new company, just established in 2017. However, they have become known for bringing high-quality CBD products to the market. It’s important to note that they are not flashy at all- they simply offer quality CBD products for those on a budget because everyone deserves to experience the benefits that CBD has to offer.

In fact, you will find some of their products as low as $10 per bottle. Dosages from Just CBD start at 50 milligrams and go up to 5,000 milligrams per bottle. They do claim that their CBD is sourced from organically grown hemp- but at this time, they do not have any certifications.

You will find that many CBD oils have a strong flavor- but the flavor of Just CBD is very mild and comes in low and high potencies.

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web was established in 2013, so it is one of the oldest companies on our list- and they are also one of the leading companies in the industry. They offer a variety of CBD products from oils to gummies and everything in between to meet your desires and needs. However, you should be aware that they are also one of the more expensive companies on the market.

The most popular products from Charlotte’s Web are their oils and their gummies. You can be sure that no matter what you need, they will have a product that will meet that need.

If you’ve been taking CBD for some time and you want to step up your game, their oil may be just what you are looking for. This is available in a few different flavors and, in addition to CBD, contains other phytocannabinoids.

Aspen Green

Aspen Green is known for offering a variety of CBD products, including tinctures, oils, balms, and more. Their products are USDA Organic, and their tinctures come in three flavors:

Citrus

Mint

Original

It’s important to note that they use full spectrum hemp in their products- they don’t filter their hemp to create isolate or distillate. Additionally, every one of their products includes a QR code on their label that can be scanned with your smartphone to see the results of their third-party tests.

Full Spectrum CBD oil from Aspen Green is one of the best ones on the market. The CBD is sourced from hemp plants that have been organically grown. This oil does not contain THC so you don’t have to be concerned with psychoactive side effects.

Medterra

Medterra joined the CBD industry in 2017 and have become one of the largest manufacturers of high-quality CBD products on our list. The tinctures from Medterra are 99% CBD and blended with MCT or coconut oil.

Their CBD oil comes from plants grown in the United States and their extraction process is done in the USA as well. Every one of their products are THC-free and every batch is third party tested for quality, purity, and potency.

If finding balance due to stress and lack of focus is an issue for you, Medterra’s Isolate CBD oil may help. According to Medterra, this formula eases discomfort/stress which leads to better sleep. When you sleep better, you are able to be more focused the next day.

Joy Organics

Joy Organics is one of the most well-known names in the world of CBD. They offer a wide array of CBD tinctures, along with spectrum hemp extract and premium hemp extract. All of the products from Joy Organics are 100% USDA Organic, which is very rare. There are many companies that claim to hold it- but this company is one of the few that does.

You will find that Joy Organics does have a few different flavors for their CBD oils. The most popular include:

Orange Bliss

Summer Lemon

Tranquil Mint

Additionally, they offer varying strengths starting at 30 milligrams and going up to 75 milligrams per dose. All of the products from Joy Organics are lab-tested, free of THC, and have stellar customer reviews. They also offer a 90-day money back guarantee, where most other companies only offer 30 days.

Their broad-spectrum CBD oil tincture is available in a sweet mint flavor and comes in several different strengths: 15 milligrams, 30 milligrams, 45 milligrams, and 75 milligrams.

Five CBD

The last company on our list, Five CBD, also has a variety of tinctures and gummies available. Their most popular product is their tincture, which is available in strong dosages: 1,500 milligrams, 3,000 milligrams, and 6,000 milligrams per bottle. You will find that these are actually some of the highest dosages available. Plus, they offer some unique flavors:

Mint Chocolate

Lavender

Citrus

The CBD products from Five CBD also contain other cannabinoids and terpenes. Their Full Spectrum CBD + THC oil contains CBD, CBN, CBC, and THC, as well as cannabinoids and terpenes. You will find this one available in two flavors: citrus and mint chocolate.

Tips for Using a CBD Tincture

As we’ve mentioned, there are lots of different CBD products on the market today: tinctures, oils, gummies, capsules, creams, and more. While it’s pretty clear how to use some of them (capsules, gummies, creams), many people find themselves confused about how to use tinctures. These are much like oils. You can add them to your favorite foods/drinks, or you can just place a few drops under your tongue and hold them for a few seconds to a minute before swallowing.

Determining Dosage

You will find that most of the tinctures will have directions on the bottle. However, if you need help determining dosage, there are a few things you need to keep in mind:

Body weight

Concentration you are using

Reason for taking it

When you are just getting started, you should always be cautious and take the smallest recommended dosage until you understand how your body reacts. Once you figure this out, you can increase as necessary.

Safety Concerns/Side Effects Associated with CBD Tinctures

The World Health Organization states that CBD is safe. However, as with any other dietary supplement, you should consult with a medical professional about any vitamins, medications, and supplements you are taking before you add a CBD product. There are some medications that will trigger a negative interaction when CBD is added.

Side effects associated with CBD are rare- but you may experience the following:

Fatigue

Changes in weight

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Some experts recommend that you don’t use CBD when consuming a high-fat meal because that could result in higher concentrations of CBD in the bloodstream. If there is a higher concentration of CBD, you are more likely to experience side effects.

Additionally, women who are pregnant/breastfeeding should not use CBD products because there is not enough research to support safety in these cases. Also, since the FDA does not regulate these products, there is a risk that the products may be contaminated.

FAQs about CBD Tinctures

As with anything else, when you are just getting started with CBD, it’s important that you ask a few questions. You want to make sure that you understand what you are getting into after all. Below are some of the most frequently asked questions when it comes to CBD and CBD tinctures.

What exactly is CBD?

This is probably the most popular question CBD is the shortened form of cannabidiol, which is one of the many compounds of the cannabis plant.

How much does it cost?

Cost varies from one brand and formula to the next. There’s no clear answer on how much. Some of the factors involved in determining price include: source, quality, and a few others. Generally, lower quality CBD oils cost around $0.10/milligram, a mid-range CBD oil will cost between $0.10 and $0.25 per milligram, and the higher end cost $0.25+ per milligram. That being said, a 300 milligram bottle will cost you between $25 and $75.

Are CBD and THC the same?

They are not the same. They do both come from the cannabis plant but they are definitely not the same chemical. At this time, CBD is legal in all 50 states- but THC is not. An oil can only be labeled as “CBD” if there is less than 0.3% THC. If it contains more, it is cannabis oil.

Can you test positive on a drug screen if you use CBD?

CBD products can contain up to 0.3% THC. This causes some people to be concerned that they will get a positive result on a drug screen. However, since it’s such a trace amount, this should not be a problem. You should not have to worry about not getting a job or losing the one you have if you use CBD. If you are worried, bring your bottle with you to the test and let the lab tech know.

Can CBD get you high?

CBD does not provide the psychoactive effects that THC does- so CBD oil is not likely to get you high.

Is it possible to overdose on CBD?

According to research, you are not going to overdose with CBD. If you take more than recommended, you may feel a bit more relaxed and sleepy- but most research indicates that you can’t take too much.

Are hemp oil and CBD oil the same?

No, they are not. Yes, they are both from the cannabis plant and both contain less than 0.3% THC. however, hemp oil comes from the seeds and CBD oil is made from the flowers and leaves. Hemp oil does not have any medical properties because it does not contain cannabinoids- but it does work a lot like olive oil and is packed with fatty acids.

Can CBD tinctures be used on your pets?

Some research indicates that CBD can help pets– especially dogs- with conditions such as anxiety and seizures. That being said, it’s best if you use a product that is formulated for pets. Sometimes, human products contain ingredients that may harm your pets, such as alcohol. Plus, the dosages will be different.

What conditions can CBD tinctures treat?

CBD tinctures can treat a variety of conditions. Many times, it’s used to treat pain and inflammation, including MS and arthritis. Some research indicates that CBD is 30x more effective than a dose of aspirin.

CBD may also help ease anxiety and depression- but it should not be used instead of your prescription. You will want to speak with your physician about adding it to your treatment regimen.

Other uses for CBD tinctures include:

Treatment of medication resistant seizures

Treatment of chemo-related side effects

Support of cardiovascular health

Again, be sure to consult with your physician before adding CBD to your treatment.

Conclusion

If you are just getting started with CBD, you are likely going to feel like you’re drowning due to all of the options. There are so many companies and so many formulations and so many dosages and so on. However, that is why we are here. We have tried to help you understand more about CBD tinctures and also offered you what we feel are 10 of the best options on the market. This should help you get started.

We can’t really help you with dosages- that’s a personal decision- but we have tried to help with everything we can.