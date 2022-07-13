Best CBD Gummies for Sleep, Anxiety and Pain Management In 2022

Many people suffer from chronic pain or mental distress, and the number increases every year. Other health conditions can cause unrelenting pain.

No matter the reason behind it, the treatment was always the same. At least before the world got introduced to cannabidiol, this newly discovered compound found in the cannabis plant was safe and may be used to remedy any type of distress.

The problem with conventional medicine is that the effects are short-term, and you need a prescription. On the other hand, CBD products are made with natural ingredients and can be easily purchased online. In addition, CBD-infused products have been legal since 2018, and they have won the heart of every cannabis enthusiast.

In our article, we will talk about the most popular form of CBD, which are gummies. The CBD gummies are certified with many clinical trials and indicate strong analgesic effects. They may reduce the symptoms of anxiety, stress, panic attacks, and chronic pain.

On top of everything, they come in great flavors and may help you sleep better. If you like to learn more about the best CBD gummies on the market and the manufacturers behind them, keep reading.

Top 5 Brands to Buy CBD Gummies

CBD gummies represent the most famous cannabidiol product on the market. They may offer many health benefits and bring a high level of convenience.

The gummies come in fun shapes and tasty colors. They could be squares, gummy bears, circles, or worms. The flavor is usually of a citrus nature, and these edibles generally come in flavors like Apple, Berry, Grape, Orange, and Cherry. We have no doubt that you will fall in love with them.

The CBD gummies are arguably the most selling product in the hemp industry. The CBD might not be eligible for everybody, but the gummies offer a discreet and easy daily dose of cannabidiol.

With that in mind, the CBD market overflows with gummies, and selecting the best CBD gummies is not a walk in the park. We did the research and decided on five reliable and trustworthy companies. The best gummies that the market offers are :

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest CBD Edibles for Anxiety and Pain Relief Hollyweed CBD – Popular CBD Store Offering CBD Edible Gummies Cheef Botanicals – Highly Potent, Vegan CBD Gummy Bears FAB CBD – Reputable CBD Company That Offer Hemp Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is a pioneer in the cannabis industry and is often referred to as the number one brand overall.

The company was founded by health experts and cannabis professionals who saw the opportunity to bring high-quality marijuana extracted products for reasonable prices.

The primary mission behind the company’s team is to be the leading resource for CBD products and educate and inspire people who like to take an alternative method of wellness instead of going with traditional medicine.

The brand’s motto is “Nature holds the key to wellness,” They strive to prove that with every product they manufacture, as stated by theislandnow as well. Exhale is a company that has been in business for many years, and it is highly valued for its transparency and quality.

They don’t shy away from information and closely monitor every manufacturing process step. The CBD gummies feature labels containing all the critical information about the product and its list of ingredients.

Exhale puts all products through third-party testing, ensuring quality and safety. A QR code is available on the website that any skeptical customer can scan. After the scanning, the users can see the results from the lab testing and confirm that the product meets the regulatory requirements.

Features

This leading company is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified and offers premium-quality CBD products. The ingredients used by Exhale are 100% natural and organic, with hemp oil as a carrier that is free from any contaminants, GMOs, harsh chemicals, or heavy metals.

The gummies from Exhale may provide a relaxing feeling and give you a sense of relief after a long and stressful day.

Exhale’s vegan-friendly gummies have only natural ingredients in the formula and are free from artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, additives, and animal byproducts. In addition to that, they come in assorted fruity flavors. Exhale achieves the sweeteners in the gummies by using organic brown rice syrup and organic cane sugar.

The CBD gummies from this brand also shine on potency, and one gummy contains 30 mg of CBD. The CBD-infused edibles are made with broad-spectrum hemp extract, tapioca syrup, pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, malic acid, natural flavor, and fruit juice.

The CBD treats come in two potencies, 25 mg or 50 mg of CBD per gummy. You can choose a high or mild strength depending on your needs and tolerance. The effects from the edibles last from six to eight hours, and they come in a pre-dosed bottle.

Pros

100% natural and organic ingredients

Third-party tested

Clean extraction method

US grown hemp

Free from GMOs

Gluten-free, dairy-free

Eligible for vegans

Excellent flavors

Highly potent

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on the webshop

#2. BudPop: Strongest CBD Edibles for Anxiety and Pain Relief

BudPop is in the second position on our list. This relatively new brand was able to climb the ladder of success in a short time and took the cannabis world by storm.

BudPop is a product of a group of young cannabis professionals who were eager to improve the alternatives to THC. What initially started as the only Delta 8 company, BudPop eventually grew its arsenal of products and won the heart of every cannabis enthusiast.

The team behind BudPop believes that everyone should pop plants and not pills. The idea behind the company was simple, there is so much more to be done in the industry, and BudPop’s team decided to take matters into its own hands.

Safety and transparency are the main features of this brand, and for that reason, they have gained the trust of every customer.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and all of its products have undergone laboratory testing. The valid testing methodology and the quality system in California labs offer people more assurance that the products are safe and pure.

BudPop’s gummies are vegan-friendly, natural, and free from soy, gluten, dairy, and GMOs. The CBD-infused gummies from BudPop may help with chronic and neuropathic pain and inflammation.

Features

BudPop may be a relatively new company that has been on the market for a couple of years; however, its team consists of health experts, medical practitioners, and fitness professionals with more than 30 years of experience. BudPop’s team believes in natural and safe alternatives to traditional medications.

The gummies from this company are made with only high-quality ingredients, and the formula does not contain any GMOs. In addition, no unnecessary additives or harmful substances are formulated in the mixture.

The blend in the gummies may address a wide range of health issues and may alleviate the symptoms of mental health issues like anxiety, insomnia, depression, panic attacks, etc.

The brand has created fierce competition because of its integral core values and solid foundation. BudPop’s CBD gummies may help you with inflammation and joint pain and speed up recovery after exercising or dealing with soreness in general.

The gummies are made from orange-flavored organic turmeric roof and other ingredients that may provide anti-inflammatory properties. One gummy contains 25 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBG. BudPop offers free shipping and a 30-day refund policy on unopened packages.

Pros

New and reputable brand

100% organically grown hemp

Lab-tested

Anti-inflammatory properties

CO2 extraction method

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO

Free from dairy, soy, and gluten

No animal by-products

Variety of flavors

The gummies may offer relief from pain

Eligible for beginners

Free shipping

Cons

The discount is available only if you purchase two products

No international shipping

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Popular CBD Store Offering CBD Edible Gummies

An article about the best CBD gummies on the market cannot be complete without mentioning Hollyweed.

This company has over a decade of experience in the industry with a vast spectrum of highly positive reviews and recommendations for all CBD products, oils, gummies, carts, edibles, and more. When it comes to Hollyweed and its top-quality products, customers are not afraid to speak and give their praises.

All the flavors, colors, and tastes in the Hollyweed’s gummies are natural. The brand accomplishes a clean outcome using the CO2 extraction method.

This method drastically increases the long-lasting and immediate effects of the sweets. The CO2 extraction method ensures no harmful substances and cannabinoids are more eligible.

The brand is known for having the best organic gummies that are GMO-free. As a huge plus, Hollyweed has one of the most affordable prices in the industry.

All of the cannabinoids used by this company in their products are produced and extracted on Colorado farms. On top of that, they are suitable for vegans and contain no animal gelatin.

Hollyweed’s gummies are not only in the shape of a cube and very lightweight, but they are also highly effective and healthy. They might provide instant calmness and relaxation.

Features

Hollyweed CBD is a company that marked its beginnings in 2017. Since then, the brand has shown much dedication and invested a lot of work; thus, it deserves a place on our list.

Hollyweed’s gummies are free from THC and any psychoactivity. They contain a high dosage of fructose corn syrup, gelatin, natural fruit extracts, and CBD isolates. The gummies from this company may offer you a sense of relaxation and alleviate joint and muscle pain.

There is 25 mg of CBD in one gummy, and one package has 30 cube-shaped gummies. The formula of the CBD treats consists of L-theanine, turmeric, hemp extract (cannabidiol), tapioca syrup, natural sugar, DI water, citric acid, sodium citrate, carnauba wax, citrus pectin, and natural color and flavor.

The brand is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified and offers transparency about every manufacturing step. The company is taking thighs a step further from competitors and uses specifically rich CBD strains in the concentration process. This ensures the top-quality end product.

Hollyweed allows you to choose between light and strong gummies, depending on your preferences. The gummies are one of the company’s best-selling products and may provide many health benefits and positive effects.

Pros

Verified and lab tested

Premium-quality

USA grown hemp

Eligible for vegans

CO2 extraction method

A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau

Non-GMO

A transparent and trustworthy company

Great customer support

30-day money-back guarantee

Potency options

Variety of fruity flavors

Cons

Single product option available

Only available online

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent, Vegan CBD Gummy Bears

Continuing our list, Cheef Botanicals is a reliable company created by health-conscious individuals passionate about cannabis and its nature. The brand spreads the truth behind its benefits.

Despite providing premium-quality products, this company’s primary goal is to spread information about the health benefits that come from CBD. The company has served millions of customers with its high quality CBD gummies.

Cheef Botanicals offer two types of gummies. The first variety comes in fruity flavors and the other in the form of a cube which is easily recognizable and stands out from other gummies on the market. The brand offers vegan CBD gummies in three different sizes, 300 mg, 600 mg, and up to 1500 mg of CBD in each packaging.

The CBD sweets from Cheef Botanicals are made with 100% natural components combined with full-spectrum CBD. In addition, they contain no more than 0.3% THC.

As the name suggests, Cheef Botanicals is a top-rated company amongst vegans, and the gummies don’t have any animal gelatin. The company also offers varieties with different strength levels made with natural flavors for safety reasons.

Features

The CBD vegan treatment from Cheef Botanicals comes in 4 different strengths. From 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg, and every gummy has a dose of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg of CBD.

The company adds additional terpenes and cannabinoids that add to the overall benefit of the edibles. The taste that they come in is all fruit-based, and the brand achieves the sweetness by implementing only cane sugar and brown rice syrup in the mixture.

The company doesn’t rely on artificial sweeteners. The Cheef Botanical CBD treats are most commonly used for pain relief.

Many people are skeptical about the neutral fruit profile of the gummies, but that adds to the fact that the content has more hemp shades than usual.

The effects of the gummies kick in after 30 to 45 minutes, and your body may start to feel relaxed. The gummies may be used for particular pain, recreational purposes, or simple daily stress relievers.

On the official website of Cheef Botanicals, there is a document called Certificate of Analysis. This document can be easily accessed by anyone and contains third-party testing results.

The results give a complete picture of the cannabinoid profile of the gummies and the purity of their CBD content. The last thing worth pointing out is that Cheef Botanicals offers free shipping, a 30-day refund, and a 25 % discount on the first purchase.

Pros

Cruelty-free made without animal gelatin

Less than 0,3% THC

100% natural and organic

Vegan-friendly

Lab-tested

Full-spectrum CBD

Certificate of Analysis

Top-quality

Great for pain relief and anxiety

Multiple potencies available

No artificial colors or flavors

Free shipping

Cons

It may cause dry mouth

No bulk purchase options

#5. FAB CBD: Reputable CBD Company That Offer Hemp Gummies

FAB CBD is a successful brand founded in 2014 in Tampa. Many people are familiar with this company, not simply the quality of its products but also the distinguishing effects and flavors.

Our article’s last and well-deserving spot goes to FAB CBD and its gummies. The CBD treats from this brand are excellent for treating anxiety, mood improvement, and overall relaxation. They may offer you relief from stress and help you sleep better.

FAB’s gummies may offer you a therapeutic effect and help you relax after a long and stressful day. They may be a stress relief product if you have a job interview or any stressful event.

The brand follows the footsteps of the most reliable brands and sends its products through third-party lab testing for professionals to check every product from any batch.

The company pays close attention to the THC levels and the hemp extraction. It pays close attention to the ingredients and their amount. FAB CBD doesn’t use animal gelatin in the manufacturing process of the CBD gummies.

The team of FAB CBD is filled with experienced people in the health and fitness industry. They manufacture products that may offer you relief from severe issues like anxiety, panic attacks, insomnia, and inflammation.

Features

The CBD gummies from FAB CBD contain just a tiny portion of THC, less than 0.3%. This makes the edibles legal and free from any psychoactive effects. One distinguishing feature of the FAB’s gummies is their flavor.

The company puts a lot of attention to the flavoring of the gummies, and for that matter, it attracts a vast audience of customers. From beginners to experienced users, everyone is a fan of FAB’s gummies. If you don’t like the earthy hemp taste, you are in for a treat.

The CBD-infused gummies from this company come in various fruity flavors for those with a sweet tooth and minty and citrusy flavors that may help with dehydration. The company offers Berry and Vanilla flavors if you need a second dessert after dinner.

The CBD gummies from FAB CBD are premium-quality and come in only one potency. One gummy contains 25 mg of CBD. The CBD edibles include hemp extract, CBD isolate, organic flavors, natural sugar cane, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid, and naturally vibrant colors.

FAB CBD uses 100% legally grown and organic hemp from Colorado, USA. The gummies are made with pectin instead of animal gelatin and are eligible for anyone who has adapted to a vegan lifestyle.

Pros

Natural and organic ingredients

Suitable for vegans

Third-party tested

Anti-inflammatory properties

It may be great for pain relief

Variety of flavors

Proper servings

Free from THC

No psychoactive side effects

Great customer service

Fast shipping

30-days money-back guarantee

Cons

Non-refundable shipping cost

Only available on the official website

How We Made Our List of CBD Hemp Gummies

The gummies are a great way to consume your daily dose of CBD. They have become prevalent over the years because they are easy to dose, delicious and convenient if you are on the move.

However, with such popularity, many unreliable and shady companies jumped on the cash wagon and started producing CBD-infused gummies.

Selecting a trustworthy company can be challenging and daunting. But, don’t worry, we researched for you.

We scoured the Internet and handpicked five of the most reliable and trustworthy companies that produce CBD gummies. The edibles from these brands shine on all fronts, taste, potency, price, convenience, packaging, free delivery, etc.

In addition, they all have great reviews from customers and have nothing but five-star ratings. The gummies have gained a lot of attention due to their numerous advantages. The market for these edibles is enormous.

Before we jump to our reviews, we like to explain the process behind our article. For deciding which ones are the best CBD gummies on the market, we took a couple of factors into consideration, such as:

Hemp and CBD source

The most reliable companies that manufacture CBD edibles use organic hemp in their products. The companies we selected partnered with US local farms for the best possible outcome.

Hemp cultivation is subject to specific regulations, and when it comes to CBD, there must be specific criteria to follow, such as the places to be sold.

US local farms are great for growing, cultivating, and manufacturing hemp. The government has stringent rules and regulations which don’t allow any room for error.

The brands that were using an unreliable source of hemp did not make our list together with the companies that were shady or kept their hemp source a secret.

Amount of CBD per gummy

While doing an article about a CBD product, we always like to include distinctly different companies to provide more choices and catch the eye of every consumer, from beginners to experienced users.

The amount of CBD per gummy is vital because most CBD edibles come with high potency, and since we are talking about edibles, the dosage is hard to manage. Consuming edibles can sometimes feel like a rollercoaster ride; once you climb aboard, you can’t get off it.

All the brands you will read about in our article offer premium-quality gummies. If the dosage in one gummy still feels too much, you can start by cutting the gummy in half and slowly building your tolerance level.

Many people utilize CBD gummies for several different issues or reasons. Depending on the body’s tolerance, some individuals may feel the effects of even a 5 mg dosage of CBD, while others need at least 50 mg.

Ingredients

The core or the foundation of every CBD product is the ingredients. The best CBD gummies on the market must contain premium-quality ingredients. The companies on this list use safe extraction methods such as CO2 to provide the purest and safest outcome.

The CBD gummies that we will review are all made from organic and natural ingredients without any GMOs, unnecessary additives, harsh chemicals, pesticides, or heavy metals. They are eligible for anyone who has chosen a vegan lifestyle or is allergic to dairy and gluten.

Flavor

The best CBD gummies come with natural flavoring without the potential adverse effects of artificial substances or preservatives. A great flavor might be organic fruit, and it is an excellent alternative to synthetic additives.

Lab testing

The industry’s most reliable and trustworthy companies put their products through third-party testing. This shows confidence in their achievement and commitment to the general manufacturing of their goodies.

A third-party lab testing is an excellent way for a brand to back up its advertisement claims and is a must if the company is fighting for a spot at the top.

The results from the testing, which is done in an unbiased facility, are available on the website and stored in a document called a Certificate of Analysis. Thanks to it, customers are delighted and also satisfied with the transparency. All the brands on the list provide test results, and you can check them on their websites, where they are constantly updated.

Benefits

As much as we enjoy the CBD gummies and like everything they offer, some companies go too far in advertising. They claim that CBD-infused edibles can cure all sorts of diseases, which is highly unlikely and practically unattainable.

If anything sounds too good to be true, it sometimes is. For that matter, we chose companies that were realistic about their products and offered value for money.

Customer reviews

The experiences of other customers are something that we always like to rely on while conducting research.

Buying Guide for Best CBD Gummies for Sale

Now that you know our choices for the best CBD gummies, we would like to provide you with a guideline of what to keep a close eye on if you decide to do your research.

If you choose to turn your daily vitamin into a CBD gummy, you should consider several factors before going on the market. While it may seem like all reputable companies have the same features, there are a couple of distinguishing characteristics from one brand to another.

Everyone reacts differently to CBD, depending on body mass, allergies, tolerance level, and the purpose behind your consumption.

Some people like to consume CBD for recreational purposes, some just want a quick and easy stress reliever, and some are in desperate pain and need a remedy fast.

Whatever the reason why you decided on CBD gummies, here are some important features to pay close attention to before you decide to buy:

High-quality ingredients

You should never compromise when it comes to your health. The mixture of the gummies you decided on will impact your whole body. Choosing a gummy pure, safe, and made with natural and organic ingredients is the only way to go.

The ingredients are the core of every CBD product, and if you choose the correct brand, you may drastically improve your mental health and successfully eliminate the pain in your joints and muscles.

The industry for cannabis extracted products is growing every day, and there are a lot of shady brands that don’t offer value for money. Check the website for reputation and the labels to verify the ingredients.

We recommend checking for allergies and always purchasing from a company that uses organic and natural substances.

One of the essential ingredients in CBD gummies is THC or its absence. Ensure that the pack you are about to buy has less than 0.3% THC and abides by the law. Gummies are legal and free from any psychoactivity if they contain no more than 0.3% THC.

CBD source

The next thing you should consider before purchasing CBD-infused gummies is the type of CBD used in them. Since this subject is a matter of agricultural regulations, the content of THC should not be more than 0.3%.

Companies that are not transparent and hide their hemp source and the type of CBD they use are probably the ones to avoid. The safest route we recommend is full or broad spectrum CBD gummies made with US-grown organic hemp.

Type

The CBD gummies can be infused with different types of CBD. Now that we touch on this subject, we should elaborate a little more and educate you on the CBD forms.

Full-spectrum CBD

The most elemental state of CBD is the full spectrum since it contains all of the chemicals and cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, including THC. Even in small and legal amounts, if the product contains THC, it is still manufactured with full-spectrum CBD.

Broad-spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD comes with all the features that full-spectrum does without the THC. The broad-spectrum type supplements the CBD with additional cannabinoids like CBN and CBG.

The broad-spectrum CBD achieves the entourage effect by combining botanical substances that work in favor of the cannabinoids and support their impact. All compounds work together as a team, providing extra advantages to the mind and human body.

CBD isolate

CBD isolate, which you can guess by the name, is a form when the CBD has been separated from the rest of the components of the plant. The main advantage of CBD isolate is that it allows the final product to be tasteless.

The isolated form of CBD will not alter the taste of the gummies and make them much easier to consume. This also applies to CBD oil. If there is no specification of what CBD type the brand uses, but there are claims that the cannabidiol is 98 or 99% pure, it is most likely created with isolate.

Price

It is crucial to find a brand that doesn’t compromise on the quality of the gummies and makes them affordable for many people. First of all, CBD products fall into the expensive category.

However, their price is lower than traditional medicine, and they provide benefits to the body that are hard to match. Almost all of the brands sell their gummies at different prices.

Firstly, you need to determine your budget before going on a shopping spree. However, regarding the quality of the gummies, the price is not everything. Hollyweed is a brand we reviewed in our article and offers premium-quality CBD gummies at a lower price.

So, if you are on a budget, that can be a great starting point. Something else worth mentioning is that if you can’t afford to buy the gummies, you have your eye on them, check if there is an offering for a smaller package and never compromise on the quality.

FAQs About CBD Gummies

Q1. What are the benefits of CBD gummies?

The CBD gummies are arguably the most popular form of cannabidiol, and they are

Easy to use and dose

The exact dosage of CBD in each gummy

They come in great flavors and can satisfy your sweet tooth

They may provide you with anxiety and pay relief

They might offer support for your mental health

They may alleviate any muscle or joint pain

Q2. Are CBD gummies legal?

If the gummies provided contain no more than 0.3% of THC, they are legal to consume in the United States.

Q3. Is the impact of CBD gummies the same as that of other CBD products?

The answer is yes. However, they may need some time to work. Compared to smoking CBD, the edibles must pass through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream.

The effects may kick in somewhere between 30 minutes and 2 hours, and as a result, they can last longer.

Conclusion: Where to Buy CBD Gummies Near Me?

People’s minds often wander around, and everyone looks for peace. This is where the CBD gummies may be very useful.

Before going out and buying these edibles, you have to have the confidence and knowledge that what you are about to purchase is effective, safe, and legal.

Also, you should visit and consult with a doctor before purchasing and consuming any products for any unnecessary health risks.

In our article regarding the best hemp gummies on the market, we gave you five reliable brands to choose from and purchase the most suitable product for you.