Trashion Show returns to the runway at Tonasket CCC

TONASKET – In celebration of Earth Day the Trashion Show is coming back to town, raising enviromental awareness, and funds for Green Okanogan Recycling The event will be hosted by the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, Saturday, April 22.

Participants are given creative freedom to design outfits made out of products normally headed to the landfill. Everyday materials are used to refashion trash into something admirable and wearable while reducing waste.

The rules are simple. Trashion fashions must be made primarily from already used materials that would otherwise be thrown away or recycled. Materials allowed are cardboard, steel, tin, recycled fabric or clothing, aluminum, plastics, paper cartons, chipboard, newspaper, mixed papers (magazines, junk mail and catalogs), paper bags and glass. Footwear, jewelry, purses and other accessories will be used to enhance the overall costume.

While clothed in their lively design, models will walk the runway to show off their sustainable creations.

Green Okanogan is billing this as an event made for the whole community to enjoy and will include an art exhibit of items that have been repurposed.

“We’re excited to see what our designers have created,” said the recyclers.

Funds raised through the Trashion Show will go to Green Okanogan Recycle and Green Okanogan Thrift Store, located at 3 Rodeo Road in Tonasket. Since 2012, GOR has diverted over 1,922,484 pounds ( 961 U.S. tons ) from local landfills and burn piles, sending it off to new and useful purposes.

A silent auction will begin at 4:30 p.m. Following that a delicious enchilada casserole dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.. The entrance fee for the dinner and the show is $25 for adults and $10 for kids.

Green Okanogan Recycle is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The organization accepts aluminum cans, tin cans, #1 and #2 translucent plastic bottles, mixed paper and cardboard, TVs, computers, monitors and laptops.

For further information regarding the event, contact info@greenokanogan.org or call 509-486-0674.