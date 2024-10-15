OVOC searching for a director for their spring musical, Annie

Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Choir (OVOC) says it is excited to announce the group is searching for a talented and passionate director for their upcoming spring musical, Annie.

The musical will take the stage Thursday through Sunday, May 8-11 and in addition to a director, the OVOC is looking for performers.

“If you have experience in directing theater productions and a love for bringing classic stories to life on stage, we’d love to hear from you,” writes the OVOC. “This is a fantastic opportunity to lead a dedicated cast and crew in producing a beloved family-friendly musical.”

Those who are interested in joining OVOC’s cast for the spring production are asked to contact OVOC for more details on how to apply.

The OVOC Spring Musical is also an opportunity for performers to bring a beloved story to life on stage, according to the OVOC, they say.

“With auditions just around the corner, it’s time to start preparing your best performance. Let’s make this season’s production a standout success,” says the OVOC.

In addition, the OVOC Fall Concert is on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Omak Performing Arts Center.

“Join us on a musical journey filled with captivating narratives and enchanting melodies. This season, immerse yourself in music that weaves tales through symphonies and harmonies,” says the organization.

Visit www.ovocmusic.org for more information about tickets, and the director’s position for the spring musical, as well as performing.