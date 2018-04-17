TONASKET – The 10th annual Junior Rodeo was held at the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Grounds last weekend, with events taking place over two days.
Highlights of the weekend include the following.
All Around Winners in age groups:
Shelby Risken, Little People
Berkley Reagles, Pee Wee Girls
Bodee Blu Gudmundson, Pee Wee Boys
Kaydee Adams, Junior Girls
Quintin Ogg, Junior Boys
Quincy Downey, Intermediate Girls
Cash James, Intermediate Boys
Krista Marchand, Senior Girls
Chantz Popelier, Senior Boys
Saddle Winners:
Berkley Reagles, Pee Wee/Junior Girls (sponsored by Confluence Health, Tonasket)
Bodee Blu Gudmundson, Pee Wee/Junior Boys (sponsored by Rawsons in Okanogan)
Quincy Downey, Intermediate/Senior Girl (Sponsored by Beyer’s Market in Tonasket)
Cash James, Intermediate/Senior Girl (sponsored by the Junction in Tonasket)
For more Junior Rodeo results, click the link below.
2018 Tonasket Junior Rodeo Results