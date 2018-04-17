TONASKET – The 10th annual Junior Rodeo was held at the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Grounds last weekend, with events taking place over two days.

Highlights of the weekend include the following.

All Around Winners in age groups:

Shelby Risken, Little People

Berkley Reagles, Pee Wee Girls

Bodee Blu Gudmundson, Pee Wee Boys

Kaydee Adams, Junior Girls

Quintin Ogg, Junior Boys

Quincy Downey, Intermediate Girls

Cash James, Intermediate Boys

Krista Marchand, Senior Girls

Chantz Popelier, Senior Boys

Saddle Winners:

Berkley Reagles, Pee Wee/Junior Girls (sponsored by Confluence Health, Tonasket)

Bodee Blu Gudmundson, Pee Wee/Junior Boys (sponsored by Rawsons in Okanogan)

Quincy Downey, Intermediate/Senior Girl (Sponsored by Beyer’s Market in Tonasket)

Cash James, Intermediate/Senior Girl (sponsored by the Junction in Tonasket)

For more Junior Rodeo results, click the link below.

2018 Tonasket Junior Rodeo Results