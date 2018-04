The Yoho Family would like to invite friends and classmates of Joseph T. Yoho to a graveside service on May 5, 2018 at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Joe graduated, from Oroville High School in 1989. He passed away Nov. 23, 2017. He lost a year-long battle to Leukemia. Thank you, Lena Yoho and family.