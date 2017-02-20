John Wilbur Peterson, 67, of Oroville, Washington, passed to be with his Lord and Savior on January 28, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. He was born November 27, 1950 in Tonasket, Washington.

He fought the good fight against cancer and now he is at rest and peace with his Lord.

John worked for many apple warehouses in our community in his early life, then he worked for Zosel’s Lumber Company for approximately 18 years pulling green chain. He then went to work for Prince’s Foods in custodial maintenance for the next 12 years. During his time of employment John made many friends and enjoyed his spare time with fishing, hunting, car races and family get-togethers. John never knew a stranger, he would visit with everyone and help those who needed it. He was always referred to as “a really great guy!” Everyone that called John a friend, loved his humor, generosity and great friendship. He will be missed by all his family and friends, near and far.

He is survived by his son, Scott Peterson; wife Joann and grandson Bo, of Oroville; daughter, Sara McIver, husband Aaron, of Spokane, Washington; his brothers, Ron Peterson, wife Sandy, of Oroville, Dan Peterson, wife Mary Lou, of Oroville, Bob Peterson, wife Debra, of Oroville and sister Dorothy Abberton, husband Tim, of Oroville. He also had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that always would receive candy or a quarter every time he saw them.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Margaret Peterson and sister-in-law Nancy Peterson, all of Oroville.

A celebration of John’s life will he held on March, 4, 2017, at the Church of Christ (across from the high school tennis courts) at 11 a.m., with a potluck at the Legion Hall to follow the service. All are welcome to come and share stories of John.