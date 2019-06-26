Gene Barttels

Eugene Edward Barttels, 62, was born June 4, 1957 to Herman E. and Rilla M. (Olney) Barttels in Colville, Washington, while his parents and family were living in Nespelem, Washington.

Gene graduated from White Swan High School. He worked as a carpenter, was proud of building million dollar homes to a model space simulator. More recently he enjoyed raising a few cattle and cutting wood.

Gene married Ellen I. Petry on August 7, 2010, on Lake Osoyoos, in Oroville, Washington and since has called Oroville home.

Gene passed away on June 9, 2019 in North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, Washington following a series of heart attacks.

Gene is survived by his wife, Ellen; a daughter, Kelli Barttels and grandchildren Sophia, Jordon and Alexis of Grandview, Washington; son, James (Barttels) Bobb and family of Yakima, Washington and his extended family. He is also survived by his “best friend” co-pilot paw daughter Annie and special friend Dale Rawley. He was preceded in death by his parents and other family members.

A service to celebrate Gene’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir St., with Pastor Rod Brown officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart Association or the charity of your choice.