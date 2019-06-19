Della Elizabeth Aileen Loney

Della Elizabeth Aileen (Lawson) Loney was born on November 27, 1922 in Allen, Nebraska to parents Bert Elsworth and Edythe Blye (Woodward) Lawson.

She attended a one-room first through eighth grade country school for seven and a half years. The family moved to a different location, she then attended Allen School.

She and her parents moved to Oroville, Washington with their belongings in a 1928 Chevy, four-door car. They arrived on April 5, 1937 and she later graduated from Oroville High School in 1940.

She married Murrel C. Loney June 15, 1940. They continued to make their home in Oroville.

She packed apples for many years. She was member of the Oroville Assembly of God Church for 70 years.

Her family was very dear to her and she was so happy when everyone was together.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Dan) Schimelpfenig of Kirkland, Washington and Kay (Maurice) Sawyer of Oroville, Washington;, grandchildren, Bryan (Rebecca) Sawyer of Oroville, Stacey (Steve) Carleton or Oroville, Mischelle Schimelpfenig of Kirkland, Mark (Brennan) Schimelpfenig of Tacoma, Washington; six great-grandchildren, Brandon Sawyer of Seattle and Rachael Sawyer or Spokane, Washington; Dorian and Darbey Carleton of Oroville, Parker and Lauren Schimelpfenig of Tacoma and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, Murrel and sister, Laverna Kingston.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bergh Chapel with Pastor Claude Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.